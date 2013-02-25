Edition:
Best of the Oscars

<p>Actress Jennifer Lawrence falls as she walks up the steps to accept the award for best actress for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook" at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Director and producer Ben Affleck accepts the award for best motion picture for "Argo" as actors Alan Arkin (2L) and Bryan Cranston look on at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Actor Daniel Day Lewis is kissed by his wife Rebecca Miller after winning the Oscar for best actor for his role in "Lincoln" at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>U.S. first lady Michelle Obama announces the winner of the best picture Oscar via video link at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones performs a song from the movie "Chicago" at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Daniel Day Lewis accepts the Oscar for best actor for his role in "Lincoln," at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. Day Lewis is the first actor to win three best actor Oscars. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Anne Hathaway kisses her husband Adam Shulman as she was announced as the winner of the award for best supporting actress for her role in "Les Miserables" as Hugh Jackman looks on at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Director and producer Ben Affleck kisses his wife Jennifer Garner as producer George Clooney (R) looks on as their film "Argo" was announced as winner of the award for best motion picture at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. At left is actor Liev Schreiber. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Director Ang Lee reacts after winning the Oscar for best director for "Life of Pi" at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>British singer Adele performs the song "Skyfall" from the film "Skyfall," nominated as best original song, at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Best Actress Nominee Jennifer Lawrence for "Silver Linings Playbook" wears a white Dior Haute Couture at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Actor Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan arrive on the red carpet at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Quenzhane Wallis, best actress nominee for her role in "Beasts of the Southern Wild", wearing Armani Junior and carrying her dog purse, arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013 REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Amy Adams, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "The Master," has her Oscar de la Renta dress adjusted by an assistant as she arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Jennifer Lawrence, best actress nominee for "Silver Linings Playbook," wears a white Dior Haute Couture dress as she arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Actress Reese Witherspoon, wearing a black and royal blue Louis Vuitton gown, arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Guest Amanda Seyfried from film "Les Miserables" wearing Alexander McQueen arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Zoe Saldana arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Austrian-German actor Christoph Waltz holds his Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in "Django Unchained" at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux arrive at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Actress Kate Capshaw (L-R), her husband director Steven Spielberg, best supporting actor nominee Robert DeNiro, DeNiro's wife Grace Hightower, British best actor nominee Daniel Day-Lewis and his wife Rebecca Miller pose together at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Oscars presenter actress Kristen Stewart, wearing Reem Acra gown, Jimmy Choo shoes and Fred Leighton jewels, arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>British actress Helena Bonham Carter (L) rests her head on the shoulder of her partner director Tim Burton, nominee for Director of Best Animated Feature film "Frankenweenie," at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Jessica Chastain, (L) best actress nominee for her role in the film "Zero Dark Thirty" arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013 REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Actress Samantha Barks in the film "Les Miserables" arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013 REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Anne Hathaway, best supporting actress winner for her role in "Les Miserables", kisses her Oscar at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Sofia Miranda, daughter of Chilean Best Cinematography nominee Claudio Miranda for the film "Life of Pi," smiles as she walks the red carpet with her father Claudio (R) and her mother Kelli Bean Miranda at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Actress Reese Witherspoon arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Actress Anne Hathaway, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "Les Miserables," talks with actor Hugh Jackman, best actor nominee for his role in "Les Miserables," as actor Michael Douglas walks by at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Director and producer Ben Affleck hugs producer George Clooney (R) as they accept the award for best motion picture for "Argo" at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Oscar host Seth MacFarlane (C) performs a dance segment with actors Joseph Gordon Levitt and Daniel Radcliffe (R) at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Oscar host Seth MacFarlane watches William Shatner on a screen during the opening segment of the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Actress Jennifer Lawrence accepts the award for best actress for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook" at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Singer Adele (L) reacts after accepting the award for best original song for "Skyfall" with Paul Epworth (rear) from cast members of the film Chicago at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Sean Fine and Andrea Nix Fine pose with their Oscars after winning the Best Documentary Short Subject for their film "Inocente" at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Jennifer Lawrence, best actress winner for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook," reacts after photographers made a picture of her making an obscene gesture as she took the stage in the photo room with her Oscar at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Host Seth MacFarlane (C) peforms a dance with Channing Tatun (L) and Charlize Theron at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Kristin Chenoweth and Oscars host Seth MacFarlane perform the closing number at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Jennifer Hudson performs a song from "Dreamgirls" at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Daniel Day Lewis accepts the Oscar for best actor for his role in "Lincoln," at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. Day Lewis is the first actor to win three best actor Oscars. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Dame Shirley Bassey performs the song "Goldfinger" during a tribute to the James Bond films at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>Presenters Charlize Theron and Dustin Hoffman take the stage at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

<p>George Clooney introduces the "In Memorium" segment honoring actors who died in the past year at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Monday, February 25, 2013

