Pictures | Tue Feb 24, 2015 | 1:55am IST

Best of the Oscars

Idina Menzel and John Travolta present the Oscar for best original song at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Actor Michael Keaton (L) and director Alejandro Inarritu accept the Oscar for best picture for his film "Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)"during the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Host Neil Patrick Harris stands next to a sealed briefcase holding his predictions of the Oscar winners during the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Patricia Arquette, best supporting actress winner for her role in the film "Boyhood," poses with her award during the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Director Alejandro Inarritu accepts the Oscar for best picture for his film "Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)"during the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Actor Eddie Redmayne reacts as he takes the stage to accept the Oscar for best actor for his role in "The Theory of Everything" during the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Director Pawel Pawlikowski holds his Oscar for best foreign language film for "Ida" with presenters Chiwetel Ejiofor and Nicole Kidman during the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Emmanuel Lubezki poses with the Oscar for best cinematography for the film "Birdman or (The Unexpected Virture of Ignorance)," during the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Julianne Moore reacts after winning the Oscar for Best Leading Actress for her role in "Still Alice" at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Writer Graham Moore (2nd R) celebrates with cast members after winning the Oscar for best adapted screenplay for the film "The Imitation Game" during the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Common (L) and John Legend perform the Oscar nominated song "Glory" from the film "Selma" at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Oprah Winfrey (C) congratulates John Legend (bottom R) and Common (bottom L), as actor David Oyelowo (top L) looks on, after "Glory" from the film "Selma" won the Oscar for best original song during the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
J.K. Simmons, winner of the award for best supporting actor nominee for his role in "Whiplash," kisses the hand of presenter Lupita Nyong'o during the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Julie Andrews hugs Lady Gaga after she performed songs from the Sound of Music at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Lady Gaga performs songs from "The Sound of Music" during the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Ellen Goosenberg (R) and Dana Perry hold their Oscars for Best Documentary Short Subject for the film "Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1" at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Milena Canonero accepts the Oscar for best costume design for the film "The Grand Budapest Hotel" at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake (UNITED STATES TAGS:ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-SHOW)

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Patricia Arquette is congratulated by actor Ethan Hawke after winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Boyhood" at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Actor Robin Williams is honored during the "In Memoriam" segment of the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Neil Patrick Harris refers to a scene from the Oscar nominated film "Birdman" while hosting the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
J.K. Simmons is congratulated by his wife Michelle Schumacher after winning the best supporting actor Oscar for his role J.K. Simmons in "Whiplash," at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Singer songwriter Rita Ora to performs the Oscar nominated song "Grateful" from the film "Beyond the Lights" at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Host Neil Patrick Harris begins the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Mat Kirkby (L) and James Lucas pose with their award for best live action short film for "The Phone Call" during the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Jack Black performs at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
A stagehand sweeps the stage during at the 87th Academy Awards show in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Julianne Moore (L), best actress nominee for her role in "Still Alice," meets Zoe Saldana before the show at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Actress Zoe Saldana and husband Marco Perego are pictured prior to the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Actress Sienna Miller (L) embraces fellow actress Jennifer Aniston prior to the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Actresses Jennifer Aniston (L) and Emma Stone greet each other on the red carpet as they arrive at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Oscars host Neil Patrick Harris adjusts the tie of his husband David Burtka (L) as they arrive at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Reese Witherspoon (L), best actress nominee for her role in "Wild," holds onto actress Nicole Kidman (R) as Kidman tries to head back towards the start of the red carpet as they arrive at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Actors David Oyelowo (L) and Michael Keaton talk at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Reese Witherspoon, best actress nominee for her role in "Wild," wears a white and black off shoulder Tom Ford gown as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Singer Lady Gaga wears three custom-made Azzedine Alaia pieces and white embellished gown with long red gloves as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Singer Jennifer Lopez wears a gown by Elie Saab as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Tim McGraw acts like he is about to bite his wife Faith Hill at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Singer songwriter Rita Ora arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Actor Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan arrive at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Director Clint Eastwood (L) and actor Bradley Cooper from the film "American Sniper" arrive at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
J.K. Simmons, best supporting actor winner for his role in "Whiplash," looks at his notes as he arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
