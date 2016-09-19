Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Sep 19, 2016 | 7:50pm IST

Best of the Paralympics

Canada's men's wheelchair basketball team player Adam Lancia embraces his wife Jamey Jewells of Canada after her women's wheelchair basketball playoff match against China at the Rio Paralympics. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Canada's men's wheelchair basketball team player Adam Lancia embraces his wife Jamey Jewells of Canada after her women's wheelchair basketball playoff match against China at the Rio Paralympics. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
Canada's men's wheelchair basketball team player Adam Lancia embraces his wife Jamey Jewells of Canada after her women's wheelchair basketball playoff match against China at the Rio Paralympics. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
1 / 33
Roger Bolliger (R) of Switzerland and Shota Kawamoto of Japan compete in the cycling road race. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Roger Bolliger (R) of Switzerland and Shota Kawamoto of Japan compete in the cycling road race. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Roger Bolliger (R) of Switzerland and Shota Kawamoto of Japan compete in the cycling road race. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
2 / 33
Ibrahim Hamadtou of Egypt competes in the table tennis singles class 6 group D. REUTERS/Pilar OLivares

Ibrahim Hamadtou of Egypt competes in the table tennis singles class 6 group D. REUTERS/Pilar OLivares

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Ibrahim Hamadtou of Egypt competes in the table tennis singles class 6 group D. REUTERS/Pilar OLivares
Close
3 / 33
Fireworks erupt during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Fireworks erupt during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Fireworks erupt during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
4 / 33
Gold medalist Ernst van Dyk of (L) South Africa and silver medalist Alessandro Zanardi of Italy celebrate after the finish of the men's road race H5. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Gold medalist Ernst van Dyk of (L) South Africa and silver medalist Alessandro Zanardi of Italy celebrate after the finish of the men's road race H5. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Gold medalist Ernst van Dyk of (L) South Africa and silver medalist Alessandro Zanardi of Italy celebrate after the finish of the men's road race H5. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
5 / 33
Allysa Seely of the United States and Lisa Lilja of Finland compete in the triathlon PT2. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Allysa Seely of the United States and Lisa Lilja of Finland compete in the triathlon PT2. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Allysa Seely of the United States and Lisa Lilja of Finland compete in the triathlon PT2. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
6 / 33
Richard Whitehead of Britain competes in the men's 200m - T42 category. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Richard Whitehead of Britain competes in the men's 200m - T42 category. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Richard Whitehead of Britain competes in the men's 200m - T42 category. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
7 / 33
Wang Zhoubin (L to R) of China, Federico Accardi and Froilan Padilla of Argentina in action in the soccer men's 5-a-side bronze medal match. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Wang Zhoubin (L to R) of China, Federico Accardi and Froilan Padilla of Argentina in action in the soccer men's 5-a-side bronze medal match. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
Wang Zhoubin (L to R) of China, Federico Accardi and Froilan Padilla of Argentina in action in the soccer men's 5-a-side bronze medal match. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
8 / 33
Fish-eye lens view of Setiyo Budi of Indonesia competing in the long jump. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Fish-eye lens view of Setiyo Budi of Indonesia competing in the long jump. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Fish-eye lens view of Setiyo Budi of Indonesia competing in the long jump. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
9 / 33
Odair Santos of Brazil (R) runs with his guide to a silver medal finish in the 1500m. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Odair Santos of Brazil (R) runs with his guide to a silver medal finish in the 1500m. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Odair Santos of Brazil (R) runs with his guide to a silver medal finish in the 1500m. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
10 / 33
Josh Wheeler of the U.S. reacts as Ryley Batt of Australia celebrates winning the gold medal in the wheelchair rugby. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Josh Wheeler of the U.S. reacts as Ryley Batt of Australia celebrates winning the gold medal in the wheelchair rugby. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Josh Wheeler of the U.S. reacts as Ryley Batt of Australia celebrates winning the gold medal in the wheelchair rugby. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
11 / 33
James Turner of Australia celebrates after winning the gold medal in the 800m T36 final. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

James Turner of Australia celebrates after winning the gold medal in the 800m T36 final. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
James Turner of Australia celebrates after winning the gold medal in the 800m T36 final. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Close
12 / 33
Fujita Masaki of Japan gestures after the men's C1-2-3 1000m Time Trial Final. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Fujita Masaki of Japan gestures after the men's C1-2-3 1000m Time Trial Final. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Fujita Masaki of Japan gestures after the men's C1-2-3 1000m Time Trial Final. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
13 / 33
Rebecca Murray of the U.S. is sandwiched as she fights for the ball during wheelchair basketball. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Rebecca Murray of the U.S. is sandwiched as she fights for the ball during wheelchair basketball. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
Rebecca Murray of the U.S. is sandwiched as she fights for the ball during wheelchair basketball. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
14 / 33
Regas Woods of the United States competes in the T42 long jump final. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Regas Woods of the United States competes in the T42 long jump final. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
Regas Woods of the United States competes in the T42 long jump final. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Close
15 / 33
Players of Britain celebrate victory in the wheelchair basketball bronze medal match. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Players of Britain celebrate victory in the wheelchair basketball bronze medal match. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
Players of Britain celebrate victory in the wheelchair basketball bronze medal match. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
16 / 33
Samwel Mushai Kimani of Kenya wins the gold medal in the 1500m. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Samwel Mushai Kimani of Kenya wins the gold medal in the 1500m. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Samwel Mushai Kimani of Kenya wins the gold medal in the 1500m. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
17 / 33
Guo Chunliang of China competes in the javelin F46 final. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Guo Chunliang of China competes in the javelin F46 final. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Guo Chunliang of China competes in the javelin F46 final. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
18 / 33
Jeroen Teeuwen of the Netherlands competes in the high jump T42. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Jeroen Teeuwen of the Netherlands competes in the high jump T42. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Jeroen Teeuwen of the Netherlands competes in the high jump T42. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
19 / 33
Beatrice Vio of Italy reacts during wheelchair fencing. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Beatrice Vio of Italy reacts during wheelchair fencing. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Beatrice Vio of Italy reacts during wheelchair fencing. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
20 / 33
Yui Kamiji of Japan competes in wheelchair tennis. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Yui Kamiji of Japan competes in wheelchair tennis. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Yui Kamiji of Japan competes in wheelchair tennis. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
21 / 33
Antonio Leme of Brazil reacts in the mixed pairs BC3 boccia gold medal final. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Antonio Leme of Brazil reacts in the mixed pairs BC3 boccia gold medal final. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Antonio Leme of Brazil reacts in the mixed pairs BC3 boccia gold medal final. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
22 / 33
Italy's Beatrice Vio celebrates after beating Hong Kong's Yu Chui Yee in the wheelchair fencing women's foil bronze medal match. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Italy's Beatrice Vio celebrates after beating Hong Kong's Yu Chui Yee in the wheelchair fencing women's foil bronze medal match. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
Italy's Beatrice Vio celebrates after beating Hong Kong's Yu Chui Yee in the wheelchair fencing women's foil bronze medal match. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
23 / 33
Vasileios Ntounis (R) of Greece competes with Tian Jianquan of China in wheelchair fencing. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Vasileios Ntounis (R) of Greece competes with Tian Jianquan of China in wheelchair fencing. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Vasileios Ntounis (R) of Greece competes with Tian Jianquan of China in wheelchair fencing. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
24 / 33
Players of team Iran observe a minute of silence for Iranian cyclist Sarafraz Bahman Golbarnezhad who died in a cycling crash at the Paralympics. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Players of team Iran observe a minute of silence for Iranian cyclist Sarafraz Bahman Golbarnezhad who died in a cycling crash at the Paralympics. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Players of team Iran observe a minute of silence for Iranian cyclist Sarafraz Bahman Golbarnezhad who died in a cycling crash at the Paralympics. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
25 / 33
Ali Jawad of Britain reacts during powerlifting. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Ali Jawad of Britain reacts during powerlifting. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Ali Jawad of Britain reacts during powerlifting. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
26 / 33
Evie Edwards of Britain competes in the mixed pairs BC4 boccia final. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Evie Edwards of Britain competes in the mixed pairs BC4 boccia final. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Evie Edwards of Britain competes in the mixed pairs BC4 boccia final. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
27 / 33
Bronze medalist Teresinha de Jesus Correia Santos of Brazil reacts after the women's 100m T47 final. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduf

Bronze medalist Teresinha de Jesus Correia Santos of Brazil reacts after the women's 100m T47 final. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduf

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Bronze medalist Teresinha de Jesus Correia Santos of Brazil reacts after the women's 100m T47 final. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduf
Close
28 / 33
China's Yan Zhiqiang celebrates in the boccia bronze medal match. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

China's Yan Zhiqiang celebrates in the boccia bronze medal match. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
China's Yan Zhiqiang celebrates in the boccia bronze medal match. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
29 / 33
Sophie Hahn of Britain celebrates winning the gold medal in the T38 100m final. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Sophie Hahn of Britain celebrates winning the gold medal in the T38 100m final. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Sophie Hahn of Britain celebrates winning the gold medal in the T38 100m final. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Close
30 / 33
Bronze medalists Victoria Nolan, Meghan Montgomery, Andrew Todd, Curtis Halladay and Kristen Kit of Canada pose with their medals during the LTA Mixed Coxed Four LTAMIX4+ victory ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Bronze medalists Victoria Nolan, Meghan Montgomery, Andrew Todd, Curtis Halladay and Kristen Kit of Canada pose with their medals during the LTA Mixed Coxed Four LTAMIX4+ victory ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Bronze medalists Victoria Nolan, Meghan Montgomery, Andrew Todd, Curtis Halladay and Kristen Kit of Canada pose with their medals during the LTA Mixed Coxed Four LTAMIX4+ victory ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
31 / 33
Hannah Cockroft of Britain celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's 100m event. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Hannah Cockroft of Britain celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's 100m event. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Hannah Cockroft of Britain celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's 100m event. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
32 / 33
A performer in a wheelchair takes part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A performer in a wheelchair takes part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
A performer in a wheelchair takes part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Best of the U.S. Open

Best of the U.S. Open

Next Slideshows

Best of the U.S. Open

Best of the U.S. Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.

09 Sep 2016
Paralympics Opening Ceremony

Paralympics Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Summer Games.

08 Sep 2016
Return from Rio

Return from Rio

Athletes come home to a heroes' welcome after the Rio Olympics.

24 Aug 2016
Game over in Rio

Game over in Rio

Quiet falls over Olympic Park in Rio, a day after the closing ceremony.

23 Aug 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast