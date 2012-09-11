Best of the U.S. Open
Andy Murray kisses his trophy after defeating Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final match at the U.S. Open in New York, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Andy Murray kisses his trophy after defeating Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final match at the U.S. Open in New York, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Andy Murray reacts after defeating Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final match at the U.S. Open in New York, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Andy Murray reacts after defeating Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final match at the U.S. Open in New York, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Serbia's Novak Djokovic falls during the men's singles final match against Britain's Andy Murray at the U.S. Open in New York, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Serbia's Novak Djokovic falls during the men's singles final match against Britain's Andy Murray at the U.S. Open in New York, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Andy Murray serves to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the men's singles final match at the U.S. Open in New York, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Andy Murray serves to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the men's singles final match at the U.S. Open in New York, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Andy Murray poses with his trophy in Central Park after winning the men's singles title at the U.S. Open in New York September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Andy Murray poses with his trophy in Central Park after winning the men's singles title at the U.S. Open in New York September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Serena Williams of the U.S. screams after a shot against Sara Errani of Italy during their women's semifinals match at the U.S. Open in New York September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Serena Williams of the U.S. screams after a shot against Sara Errani of Italy during their women's semifinals match at the U.S. Open in New York September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with her trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their women's singles finals match at the U.S. Open in New York September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with her trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their women's singles finals match at the U.S. Open in New York September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Bob (R) and Mike Bryan of the U.S. celebrate after defeating Leander Paes of India and Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic in their men's doubles finals match at the U.S. Open in New York September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bob (R) and Mike Bryan of the U.S. celebrate after defeating Leander Paes of India and Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic in their men's doubles finals match at the U.S. Open in New York September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
David Ferrer of Spain celebrates after defeating Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia in their men's singles quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
David Ferrer of Spain celebrates after defeating Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia in their men's singles quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
David Ferrer of Spain awaits a serve from Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia during their men's singles quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
David Ferrer of Spain awaits a serve from Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia during their men's singles quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland carries his broken racquet during his men's singles match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland carries his broken racquet during his men's singles match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Andy Roddick of the U.S. prepares to hit a return to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Andy Roddick of the U.S. prepares to hit a return to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles finals match at the U.S. Open in New York September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles finals match at the U.S. Open in New York September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Ana Ivanovic of Serbia during their women's quarter-final match at the US Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Ana Ivanovic of Serbia during their women's quarter-final match at the US Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
David Ferrer of Spain plays a shot to Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia during their men's singles quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
David Ferrer of Spain plays a shot to Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia during their men's singles quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Roberta Vinci of Italy eyes the ball as she hits a return to Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Roberta Vinci of Italy eyes the ball as she hits a return to Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after defeating Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland in their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after defeating Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland in their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Andy Roddick of the U.S. sports a pair of tennis shoes featuring a Stars and Stripes design during his men's singles match against Fabio Fognini of Italy at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Andy Roddick of the U.S. sports a pair of tennis shoes featuring a Stars and Stripes design during his men's singles match against Fabio Fognini of Italy at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Juan Monaco of Argentina hits a return to Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Juan Monaco of Argentina hits a return to Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Andy Murray of Britain plays a shot to Feliciano Lopez of Spain during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Andy Murray of Britain plays a shot to Feliciano Lopez of Spain during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic falls to the court after defeating Maria Kirilenko of Russia in their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic falls to the court after defeating Maria Kirilenko of Russia in their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Tennis fans watch after 2am in the morning as John Isner of the U.S. and Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany play at the US Open men's singles tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Tennis fans watch after 2am in the morning as John Isner of the U.S. and Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany play at the US Open men's singles tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Angelique Kerber of Germany misses a shot against Sara Errani of Italy during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Angelique Kerber of Germany misses a shot against Sara Errani of Italy during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia serves to Bojana Jovanovski of Serbia during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia serves to Bojana Jovanovski of Serbia during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
David Ferrer of Spain serves to Igor Sijsling of the Netherlands during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
David Ferrer of Spain serves to Igor Sijsling of the Netherlands during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Fans in the shade of their umbrellas watch the men's singles match between Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina and Ryan Harrison of the U.S. at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Fans in the shade of their umbrellas watch the men's singles match between Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina and Ryan Harrison of the U.S. at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Novak Djokovic of Serbia gestures during a break in play in his men's singles match against Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Novak Djokovic of Serbia gestures during a break in play in his men's singles match against Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic serves to Nadia Petrova of Russia during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic serves to Nadia Petrova of Russia during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina wipes his head after defeating Ryan Harrison of the U.S. in their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina wipes his head after defeating Ryan Harrison of the U.S. in their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Marion Bartoli of France reacts after defeating compatriot Kristina Mladenovic in their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Marion Bartoli of France reacts after defeating compatriot Kristina Mladenovic in their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Venus Williams of the U.S. reacts in the third set of her loss to Angelique Kerber of Germany during their match at the U.S. Open women's singles tennis tournament in New York, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Venus Williams of the U.S. reacts in the third set of her loss to Angelique Kerber of Germany during their match at the U.S. Open women's singles tennis tournament in New York, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Venus Williams of the U.S. serves to Angelique Kerber of Germany during their match at the U.S. Open women's singles tennis tournament in New York, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Venus Williams of the U.S. serves to Angelique Kerber of Germany during their match at the U.S. Open women's singles tennis tournament in New York, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Roger Federer of Switzerland (L) pats Bjorn Phau of Germany on the back after defeating him at the U.S. Open men's singles tennis tournament in New York, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Roger Federer of Switzerland (L) pats Bjorn Phau of Germany on the back after defeating him at the U.S. Open men's singles tennis tournament in New York, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Sloane Stephens of the U.S. hits a return to Tatjana Malek of Germany during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Sloane Stephens of the U.S. hits a return to Tatjana Malek of Germany during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Tatjana Malek of Germany reacts to a missed point against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Tatjana Malek of Germany reacts to a missed point against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Kim Clijsters of Belgium reacts after her defeat to Laura Robson of Britain in their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Kim Clijsters of Belgium reacts after her defeat to Laura Robson of Britain in their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina hits a return to Florent Serra of France during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina hits a return to Florent Serra of France during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Li Na of China serves to Casey Dellacqua of Australia during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Li Na of China serves to Casey Dellacqua of Australia during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
London Paralympics
Highlights from the London 2012 Paralympic Games.
Week in sports
A look at our top sports photos of the past week.
India vs New Zealand - Bangalore test
Snapshots from the second and final test between India and New Zealand in Bangalore.
Weekly sports highlights
Our top sports images from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.