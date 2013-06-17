Edition:
Best of the U.S. Open

<p>England's Justin Rose raises the U.S. Open Trophy after winning the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>England's Justin Rose embraces his wife Kate as he walks off the 18th green during the final round of the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>England's Justin Rose kisses the U.S. Open Trophy after winning the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>England's Justin Rose poses with the U.S. Open Trophy after winning the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>England's Justin Rose walks to the trophy ceremony after winning the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>England's Justin Rose touches a wicker basket-topped hole marker as he holds the U.S. Open Trophy after winning the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Phil Mickelson of the U.S. reacts after his tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Phil Mickelson of the U.S. walks to the 18th green during the final round of the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Hunter Mahan of the U.S. looks at his shot on the fifth tee during the final round of the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>England's Luke Donald steps out of a creek after hitting his ball on the third hole during the final round of the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Tiger Woods (L) of the U.S. lines up his putt on the ninth green as Spain's Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano watches along with spectators at a house next to the green during the third round of the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Officials look for a ball hit by Argentina's Angel Cabrera in the fescue grass off of the 17th green during the weather delayed first round of the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Steve Stricker of the U.S. reacts after hitting out of bounds on the second tee during the final round of the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>England's Justin Rose watches his shot from the rough on the second hole during the final round of the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Rickie Fowler of the U.S. reacts after missing a birdie putt on the first green during the final round of the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>England's Ian Poulter walks to the 17th green during completion of the second round of the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Tiger Woods of the U.S. wipes his face while on the second green during the final round of the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>England's Luke Donald tees off on the 18th hole during the third round of the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>England's Luke Donald walks to the 17th green during the third round of the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Billy Horschel of the U.S. reacts after missing a putt on the eighth green during the third round of the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Billy Horschel of the U.S. hits from the first fairway during the final round of the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>England's Paul Casey reacts after his shot on the second tee during the final round of the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Tiger Woods of the U.S. looks at his birdie putt on the fourth green during the third round of the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Phil Mickelson of the U.S. reacts to missing a par putt on the 18th green during the third round of the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Boo Weekley of the U.S. tees off on the 16th hole during completion of the second round of the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Amateur Cheng-Tsung Pan of Taiwan tees off on the ninth hole during the second round of the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Tiger Woods of the U.S. reacts to missing a putt on the ninth green during the second round of the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

