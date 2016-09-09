Best of the U.S. Open
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a shot to Simona Halep of Romania. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic serves against Serena Williams of the U.S.. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina and Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland greet each other after their match. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Andy Murray of Great Britain reacts to being broken in the 5th set while playing Kei Nishikori of Japan. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Detailed view of the nails and watch of Serena Williams of the United States as she prepares to serve during her match against Simona Halep of Romania. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Kei Nishikori of Japan serves against Andy Murray of Great Britain. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Kei Nishikori of Japan hits the ball while playing Andy Murray of Great Britain. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark serves against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Andrey Kuznetsov of Russia. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Venus Williams of the USA hits to Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Lucas Pouille of France after beating Rafael Nadal of Spain. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
A general view of Ashe stadium during the match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Andrey Kuznetsov of Russia. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits to Kyle Edmund of the UK. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Gael Monfils of France hits a volley against Nicolas Almagro of Spain. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Serena Williams of the USA reacts against Vania King of USA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Beyonce looks on from the box of Serena Williams during her match against Vania King. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits to Andreas Seppi of Italy. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Catherine Bellis of the United States celebrates after defeating Shelby Rogers of the United States. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Andy Murray of the UK hits to Marcel Granollers of Spain. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Venus Williams of the USA serves to Julia Goerges of Germany. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Kei Nishikori of Japan signs autographs after defeating Karen Khachanov of Russia. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports
Naomi Osaka of Japan serves against Ying-Ying Duan of China. Osaka won 6-4, 7-6(3). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Milos Raonic of Canada serves against Ryan Harrison of the United States. Harrison won 6-7(4), 7-5, 7-5, 6-1. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Jay-Z and Beyonce looks on from the box of Serena Williams of USA during her match against Vania King of USA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits to Jerzy Janowicz of Poland. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Serena Williams hits to Vania King. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Feliciano Lopez of Spain hits to Joao Sousa of Portugal. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia after beating Garbine Muguruza of Spain. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Johanna Konta of Great Britain receives medical attention during her match against Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland celebrates after defeating Fernando Verdasco of Spain. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Simona Halep of Romania hits to Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Andy Murray of Great Britain serves to Lukas Rosol of the Czech Republic. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Madison Keys of the United States returns a shot against Alison Riske of the United States. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
