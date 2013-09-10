Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Sep 10, 2013

Best of the U.S. Open

<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain raises his trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain embraces his trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves to Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates a point against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Serena Williams raises her trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus (L, holding runner up trophy) in their women's singles final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Serena Williams holds her winner's trophy as she embraces Victoria Azarenka of Belarus after Williams won their women's singles final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Serena Williams celebrates after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their women's singles final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Victoria Azarenka of Belarus wipes her face as she sits by the winner's trophy (L) after being defeated by Serena Williams in their women's singles final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Richard Gasquet of France waits to hit a return to Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kena Betancur</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Richard Gasquet of France in their men's semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland gets up after a missed point against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia is congratulated by Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland (R) after Djokovic won their men's semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia stretches for a return to Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland reacts after a missed point against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland breaks his racquet while playing against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Spectators watch as Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland (R) plays Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Victoria Azarenka of Belarus serves to Flavia Pennetta of Italy at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Victoria Azarenka of Belarus celebrates winning match point against Flavia Pennetta of Italy at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates as he plays Mikhail Youzhny of Russia during their quarter-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Leander Paes of India and Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic celebrate winning match point against Bob and Mike Bryan of the U.S. in their men's doubles match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates defeating Mikhail Youzhny of Russia during their quarter-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Actors Rainn Wilson (L) and Jason Biggs celebrate during an exhibition doubles match against tennis greats Chris Evert and Monica Seles at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain keeps his focus as he returns a volley to compatriot Tommy Robredo during their men's quarter-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Victoria Azarenka of Belarus comes to the net against Daniela Hantuchova of Slovakia during their women's quarter-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Richard Gasquet of France casts a shadow as he serves to David Ferrer of Spain at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland slips and falls during his match against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Mikhail Youzhny of Russia celebrates his victory over Lleyton Hewitt of Australia at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Mikhail Youzhny of Russia signs autographs for fans following his victory over Lleyton Hewitt of Australia at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>David Ferrer of Spain hits a return to Richard Gasquet of France at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia slides down to hit a return to Marcel Granollers of Spain at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Ekaterina Makarova of Russia reaches for a return to Li Na of China at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates defeating Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Roger Federer of Switzerland walks off the court after losing in three sets to Tommy Robredo of Spain at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Roger Federer of Switzerland changes his shirt during a second set break against Tommy Robredo of Spain at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Spectators wait under their umbrellas as rain halts play at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kena Betancur</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic reacts after defeating Julien Benneteau of France at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kena Betancur</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Li Na of China celebrates defeating Jelena Jankovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a backhand to Joao Sousa of Portugal at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain reacts after defeating Angelique Kerber of Germany at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. lunges for a ball while playing compatriot Sloane Stephens at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Victoria Duval of the U.S. celebrates defeating Samantha Stosur of Australia at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Ana Ivanovic of Serbia hits a return to Alexandra Dulgheru of Romania as the shadows of spectators show on the court at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Andy Murray of Britain serves to Florian Mayer of Germany at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>John Isner of the U.S. serves to Filippo Volandri of Italy as the shadows of spectators show on the court at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. falls while playing Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia runs down a forehand against Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania during their first round match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Venus Williams celebrates after her victory over Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Spectators watch as fireworks erupt during the opening ceremonies of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

