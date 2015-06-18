Edition:
Best of the Women's World Cup

Nigeria forward Francisca Ordega (17) heads a ball against Sweden defender Lina Nilsson (16) in Winnipeg, June 8, 2015. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports Images

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
United States forward Abby Wambach (20) celebrates after scoring a goal against Nigeria in Vancouver, June 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
France scores a goal during the second half against Mexico in Ottawa, June 17, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
New Zealand forward Hannah Wilkinson (17) and Netherlands defender Petra Hogewoning (5) go after the ball in Edmonton, June 6, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Brazil goalkeeper Luciana (1) dives for a shot by Spain as it goes wide of the goal in Montreal, June 13, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Australia forward Samantha Kerr (20) and Caroline Seger (17) have words in Edmonton, June 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Brazil midfielder Formiga (20) battles Spain defender Leire Landa (3) for control of the ball in Montreal, June 13, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Canada fans hold up a sign prior to a match between Canada and Netherlands in Montreal, June 15, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Cameroon forward Jeannette Yango (10) celebrates with fans after the victory over Switzerland in Edmonton, June 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
United States goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) and defender Becky Sauerbrunn (4) and defender Meghan Klingenberg (22) and defender Ali Krieger (11) celebrate their win over Nigeria in Vancouver, June 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Ivory Coast forward Ange Nguessan (10) reacts after their loss to Thailand in Ottawa, June 11, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
United States defender Julie Johnston (19) and Nigeria forward Courtney Dike (10) reach for a header in Vancouver, June 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Canada midfielder Sophie Schmidt (13) heads the ball against New Zealand midfielder Betsy Hassett (12) and defender Ria Percival (2) in Edmonton, June 11, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
United States midfielder Megan Rapinoe (15) and Sweden midfielder Terese Sjogran (15) battle for the ball in Winnipeg, June 12, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
China PR midfielder Wang Lisi (21) celebrates after scoring a goal against Netherlands in Edmonton, June 11, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Japan goalkeeper Erina Yamane (21) makes a save against Switzerland in Vancouver, June 8, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Nigeria defender Josephine Chukwunonye (6) and United States forward Abby Wambach (20) are checked on after a collision in Vancouver, June 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Australia goalkeeper Lydia Williams (1) takes a selfie with fans after the game against Sweden in Edmonton, June 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Netherlands midfielder Danielle Van De Donk (10) and Canada defender Josee Belanger (9) battle for the ball in Montreal, June 15, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Ivory Coast forward Ange Nguessan (10) heads a shot on goal between Thailand defender Duangnapa Sritala (4) and defender Natthakarn Chinwong (3) in Ottawa, June 11, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Colombia midfielder Isabella Echeverri (21), Colombia midfielder Yoreli Rincon (10), Colombia midfielder Daniela Montoya (6) and Colombia midfielder Carolina Arbelaez (2) celebrate after defeating France 2-0 in Moncton, June 13, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kryger-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
United States midfielder Megan Rapine (15) hits the turf after defending against Sweden defender Elin Rubensson (23) in Winnipeg, June 12, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Switzerland midfielder Ana Maria Crnogorcevic (13) jumps over Ecuador defender Nancy Aguilar (3) in Vancouver, June 12, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Australia forward Kyah Simon (17) is congratulated by defender Laura Alleway (5) after scoring against Nigeria in Winnipeg, June 12, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Colombia midfielder Natalia Gaitan (3) goes up for a header against Mexico midfielder Nayeli Rangel (7) in Moncton, June 9, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kryger-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
New Zealand midfielder Annalie Longo (16) reacts after she is brought down by Canada defender Kadeisha Buchanan (3) in Edmonton, June 11, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Canada defender Kadeisha Buchanan (3) lies on the field as midfielder Kaylyn Kyle (6) argues with New Zealand forward Amber Hearn (9) in Edmonton, June 11, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Canada goalkeeper Erin McLeod (1) blocks a shot against New Zealand in Edmonton, June 11, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
France forward Eugenie Le Sommer (9) celebrates with midfielder Elodie Thomis (12) after scoring a goal against England in Moncton, June 9, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kryger-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Fans of France wave flags before a match against England in Moncton, June 9, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kryger-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Spain forward Vicky Losada (14) celebrates a goal against Costa Rica with teammates midfielder Veronica Boquete (9) and forward Sonia Bermudez (8) and midfielder Alexia Putellas (21) as Costa Rica forward Melissa Herrera (7) walks away in Montreal, June 9, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Canada midfielder Sophie Schmidt (13) shoots against China in Edmonton, June 6, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Switzerland defender Rachel Rinast (4) and Switzerland midfielder Lia Waelti (9) react after their game against Japan in Vancouver, June 8, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
United States fans hold up images of United States goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) and midfielder Megan Rapinoe (15) and defender Beckey Sauerbrunn (4) and forward Christen Press (23) before a match against Australia in Winnipeg, June 8, 2015. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports Images

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Canada midfielder Kaylyn Kyle (6) celebrates after defeating China 1-0 in Edmonton, June 6, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
England forward Lianne Sanderson (20) and Colombia midfielder Nataly Arias (14) battle for a loose ball in Montreal, June 17, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Ivory Coast head coach Clementine Toure consoles Ivory Coast forward Josee Nahi (14) after their 3-2 loss to Thailand in Ottawa, June 11, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Fans cheer as United States forward Abby Wambach (20) and midfielder Carli Lloyd (10) walk onto the field for warmups before the game against Nigeria in Vancouver, June 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Australia midfielder Emily Van Egmond (10) hugs goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold (21) as Sweden defender Jessica Samuelsson (18) reacts after the 1-1 draw in Edmonton, June 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
China PR players salute to Chinese fans following the 1-0 victory against Netherlands in Edmonton, June 11, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
