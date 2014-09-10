Best of TIFF
Benedict Cumberbatch poses at the "The Imitation Game" gala at TIFF in Toronto, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Jennifer Aniston and Anna Kendrick pose before the "Cake" news conference at TIFF in Toronto, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Keira Knightley arrives to the "The Imitation Game" gala at TIFF in Toronto, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Director Jon Stewart arrives at the Canadian premiere of "Rosewater" at TIFF in Toronto, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Director David Cronenberg and Julianne Moore attend a press conference to promote the film "Maps To The Stars" at TIFF in Toronto, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
John Cusack and Olivia Williams attend a news conference to promote the film "Maps To The Stars" at TIFF in Toronto, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Cast member Al Pacino attends a news conference to promote the film Manglehorn at TIFF September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Chloe Grace Moretz arrives at the premiere of "The Equalizer" at TIFF in Toronto, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actors Jena Malone and Richard Gere arrive for the "Time Out of Mind" gala at TIFF in Toronto, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Reese Witherspoon attends a news conference to promote the film "Wild" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Anna Kendrick arrives for the "Cake" gala at TIFF in Toronto, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Denzel Washington and his wife Pauletta Pearson Washington arrive at the premiere of "The Equalizer" at TIFF in Toronto, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Haley Bennett arrives at the premiere of "The Equalizer" at TIFF in Toronto September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Connie Britton arrives at the premiere of "This Is Where I Leave You" at TIFF in Toronto September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Amanda Seyfried arrives for the premiere of "While We're Young" at TIFF in Toronto, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actor Ben Stiller arrives for the premiere of "While We're Young" at TIFF in Toronto, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Jennifer Garner arrives for the "Men Women & Children" gala at TIFF in Toronto, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Kevin Costner arrives with his wife Christine Baumgartner for the "Black and White" gala at TIFF in Toronto, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Chris Rock gestures as he arrives at the premiere of the film "Top Five" at TIFF in Toronto September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Director and actor James Franco arrives for the "The Sound and the Fury" gala at TIFF in Toronto September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Cast member Naomi Watts arrives for the "St. Vincent" gala at TIFF in Toronto, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Cast member Jake Gyllenhaal looks up at torrent of rain arriving at the premiere of the film "Nightcrawlers" at TIFF in Toronto, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
A fan takes a selfie with Bill Murray following a screening of "Ghostbusters" at TIFF in Toronto, September 5, 2014. The Toronto International Film Festival declared Friday "Bill Murray Day" and called on fans of the quirky comedic actor to dress up...more
Kristen Wiig pose for a picture with fans at the gala for "Welcome to Me" at TIFF in Toronto September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Will Ferrell greets fans at the gala for "Welcome to Me" at TIFF in Toronto September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Cast member Dustin Hoffman and his wife Lisa arrive for the premiere of the film "Boychoir" at TIFF in Toronto, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, producer Susan Downey pose as they arrive for the gala for the film "The Judge". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Kristen Bell poses as she arrives for the gala for the film "The Judge". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Greta Gerwig poses as she arrives for the premiere of "The Humbling". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Vera Farmiga poses as she arrives for the gala for the film "The Judge". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
