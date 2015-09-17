Edition:
Best of TIFF

Musician Keith Richards attends a news conference to promote the film "Under The Influence". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Salma Hayek arrives on the red carpet for the film "Septembers of Shiraz". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Kate Mara and Shia LaBeouf laugh as they arrive on the red carpet for the film "Man Down". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Cast member Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso arrive on the red carpet for the film "The Martian". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Actress Susan Sarandon arrives on the red carpet for the film "The Meddler". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Actors Donald Sutherland and Kiefer Sutherland arrive for the premiere of the movie "Forsaken". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Actress Brie Larson attends a news conference to promote the film "Room". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus arrive on the red carpet for the film "Sky". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Actors Johnny Depp and his wife Amber Heard arrive for the premiere of "Black Mass". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Producer George Clooney arrives for the premiere of "Our Brand Is Crisis". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Actress Rachel McAdams arrives for the film "Spotlight". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Actress Penelope Cruz and director Julio Medem arrive on the red carpet for the film "Ma ma". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal arrives on the red carpet for the film "Demolition". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Actor Mark Ruffalo holds up a camera, as cast member Rachel McAdams makes a funny face as they pose with the real life characters they portray as they arrive on the red carpet for the film "Spotlight". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Actress Natalie Portman arrives for the premiere of "A Tale Of Love And Darkness". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Actress Rachel Weisz arrives on the red carpet for the film "The Lobster". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Kristen Stewart arrives on the red carpet for the film "Equals". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Actress Naomi Watts arrives on the red carpet for the film "Demolition". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Actor Johnny Depp attends a news conference to promote the film "Black Mass". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Elle Fanning arrives on the red carpet for the film "Trumbo". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Actress Kate Mara attends a news conference to promote the film "Man Down". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Drew Barrymore greets fans as she arrives on the red carpet for the film "Miss You Already". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Actress Julianne Moore arrives on the red carpet for the film "Freeheld". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Actress Ellen Page arrives with her girlfriend, Samantha Thomas, on the red carpet for the film "Freeheld". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Actress Helen Mirren greets fans as she arrives on the red carpet for the film "Eye in the Sky". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Cast member Amber Heard arrives for the premiere of "The Danish Girl" with her husband Johnny Depp at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Actor Ethan Hawke greets a friend at the premiere of 'Born to Be Blue". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Actor Ryan Reynolds arrives for the premiere of the movie "Mississippi Grind". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Cast member Madalina Ghenea has her dress adjusted while arriving on the red carpet for the film "Youth". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Sarah Allen arrives on the red carpet for the film "Beeba Boys". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Actress Elle Fanning arrives for the premiere of "About Ray". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Actress Heather Lind arrives on the red carpet for the film "Demolition". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Rachel Weisz arrives on the red carpet for the film "Youth". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
