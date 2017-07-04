Best of Tour de France
Dimension Data rider Mark Cavendish of Britain gets medical assistance after his crash next to the finish line during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mantey/Pool
Riders crash before the finish line during the 207.5-km Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Team Sunweb rider Michael Matthews of Australia and Bora-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia sprint towards the line during Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas of Britain competes during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The peloton in action during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
FDJ rider Arnaud Demare of France wins the stage during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Riders crash before the finish line during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Bikes are hanging next to the road during Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Wanty-Groupe Gobert rider Guillaume Van Keirsbulck of Belgium in action during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas of Britain in action during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Katusha-Alpecin rider Tony Martin of Germany reacts after crossing the finish line during the individual time-trial Stage 1. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The peloton in action during Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Quick-Step Floors rider Marcel Kittel of Germany wins the stage during Stage 2 from Duesseldorf, Germany to Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People cheer on the cyclists during Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The peloton in action during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The peloton in action during Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
