Best of Venice

Actress Amber Heard and her husband Johnny Depp attend the red carpet event for the movie "The Danish Girl" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
Actor Ralph Fiennes attends the photocall for the movie " A Bigger Splash " at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
Cast members (L-R) Marie Wawa, Lingai Kowia, a guest, Mungai Dain and Jimmy Joseph Nako attend the photocall for the movie "Tanna" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Spanish actress Paz Vega, a member of the jury, attends the opening ceremony of the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Actress Crystal-Donna Roberts (C), director Olivier Hermanus (R) and actor Nicolas Duvachelle attends a photocall for the movie " The Endless River " at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
American actor Mark Ruffalo jokes with fans as he attends the red carpet for the movie "Spotlight" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival in northern Italy, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Actor Abraham Attah poses during the photocall for the movie " Beasts Of No Nation" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Italian model and actress Elisa Sednaoui poses for photographers a day before the 72nd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Cast member Jake Gyllenhaal attends the red carpet for the movie "Everest" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Actor Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd attend the red carpet for the movie "Everest" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Director Bertrand Tavernier receives his Golden Lion For Lifetime Achievement at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Cast member Tom Noonan attends the photocall for the movie "Anomalisa" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Cast members Peter Lanzani (L) and Guillermo Francella (R) stand with director Pablo Trapero at the red carpet event for the movie "El Clan" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Cast member Jennifer Jason Leigh attends the photocall for the movie " Anomalisa" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Actress Einat Weizman attends the red carpet event for the movie "Rabin, The Last Day" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Actor Johnny Depp attends the red carpet event for the movie "Black Mass" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival in northern Italy September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Actress Tilda Swinton and actor Matthias Schoenaerts attend the photocall for the movie "A Bigger Splash" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
French actress Juliette Binoche waves at the red carpet event for the movie "L'Attesa" ( The Wait) at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
Actress Amber Heard poses during the photocall for the movie "The Danish girl" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
Actress Kristen Stewart attends the red carpet event for the movie "Equals" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
Actress Dakota Johnson attends the red carpet event for the movie "Black Mass" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival in northern Italy September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
Actress Dakota Johnson poses during the photocall for the movie " Black Mass " at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Actress Odessa Young poses during the photocall for the movie "Looking for Grace" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Model Alessandra Ambrosio poses for photographers during the red carpet for the movie "Spotlight" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival in northern Italy, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Actress Odessa Young waves as she arrives on the red carpet for the movie "Looking for Grace" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival in northern Italy, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
American actress Elizabeth Banks, a member of the jury at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, poses during a photo call for the event in Venice, Italy September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
