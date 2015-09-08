Best of Venice
Actress Amber Heard and her husband Johnny Depp attend the red carpet event for the movie "The Danish Girl" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Actor Ralph Fiennes attends the photocall for the movie " A Bigger Splash " at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Cast members (L-R) Marie Wawa, Lingai Kowia, a guest, Mungai Dain and Jimmy Joseph Nako attend the photocall for the movie "Tanna" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Spanish actress Paz Vega, a member of the jury, attends the opening ceremony of the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Actress Crystal-Donna Roberts (C), director Olivier Hermanus (R) and actor Nicolas Duvachelle attends a photocall for the movie " The Endless River " at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
American actor Mark Ruffalo jokes with fans as he attends the red carpet for the movie "Spotlight" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival in northern Italy, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Actor Abraham Attah poses during the photocall for the movie " Beasts Of No Nation" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Italian model and actress Elisa Sednaoui poses for photographers a day before the 72nd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Cast member Jake Gyllenhaal attends the red carpet for the movie "Everest" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Actor Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd attend the red carpet for the movie "Everest" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Director Bertrand Tavernier receives his Golden Lion For Lifetime Achievement at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Cast member Tom Noonan attends the photocall for the movie "Anomalisa" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Cast members Peter Lanzani (L) and Guillermo Francella (R) stand with director Pablo Trapero at the red carpet event for the movie "El Clan" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Cast member Jennifer Jason Leigh attends the photocall for the movie " Anomalisa" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Actress Einat Weizman attends the red carpet event for the movie "Rabin, The Last Day" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Actor Johnny Depp attends the red carpet event for the movie "Black Mass" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival in northern Italy September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Actress Tilda Swinton and actor Matthias Schoenaerts attend the photocall for the movie "A Bigger Splash" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
French actress Juliette Binoche waves at the red carpet event for the movie "L'Attesa" ( The Wait) at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Actress Amber Heard poses during the photocall for the movie "The Danish girl" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Actress Kristen Stewart attends the red carpet event for the movie "Equals" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Actress Dakota Johnson attends the red carpet event for the movie "Black Mass" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival in northern Italy September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Actress Dakota Johnson poses during the photocall for the movie " Black Mass " at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Actress Odessa Young poses during the photocall for the movie "Looking for Grace" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Model Alessandra Ambrosio poses for photographers during the red carpet for the movie "Spotlight" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival in northern Italy, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Actress Odessa Young waves as she arrives on the red carpet for the movie "Looking for Grace" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival in northern Italy, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
American actress Elizabeth Banks, a member of the jury at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, poses during a photo call for the event in Venice, Italy September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Next Slideshows
Burning Man Festival
Scenes from the Playa in the remote Nevada desert.
Fan frenzy for Star Wars toys
Fans feel the Force as new toys from the upcoming "The Force Awakens" film go on sale worldwide at midnight.
Celebrity breakups of 2015
Celebrity couples who have called it quits this year.
Bieber's hair
The evolution of Justin Bieber's signature hair.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.