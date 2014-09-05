Edition:
Best of Venice

Italian actress Cristina Capotondi attends the red carpet for the movie "La Rancon de la gloire" (The Price of Fame) at the 71st Venice Film Festival August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Cast member Ethan Hawke attends the red carpet for the movie "Good Kill". REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Actress Rachel Roberts attends the red carpet for the movie "Good Kill". REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Actress Emma Stone poses during the red carpet for the movie "Birdman or (The unexpected virtue of ignorance)". REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Director and actor James Franco signs autographs as he attends the red carpet for the movie "The Sound and the Fury". REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Cast member Al Pacino signs autographs as he arrives to attend the photo call for the movie "The Humbling". REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Actress Arielle Holmes poses during the photo call for the movie "Heaven Knows What". REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Cast member Milla Jovovich attends the red carpet for the movie "Cymbeline". REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Cast member Charlotte Spencer poses during the photo call for the movie "Bypass. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Actress Uma Thurman attends the red carpet for the movie "Nymphomaniac II". REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Actor Dachi Orvelashvili poses during the photo call for the movie "The President". REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Actor Andrew Garfield signs autographs during the red carpet for the movie "99 Homes". REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Cast members Ethan Hawke, Zoe Kravitz and January Jones attend the photo call for the movie "Good Kill". REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Actor Caleb Landry Jones poses during the photo call for the movie "Heaven Knows What". REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Actors Elodie Bouchez and Jonathan Lambert pose during the photo call for the movie "Reality". REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Chinese actress Hao Lei poses during the photocall for the movie "Qin'ai de" (Dearest). REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Actors Tim Roth and Joan Chen arrive on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the 71st Venice Film Festival in Venice August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Actress Julie Gayet gestures as she arrives on the red carpet for the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Al Pacino, Lucila Sola and Camila Sola attend the red carpet for the movie "The Humbling". REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Actor Michael Shannon makes a selfie with a fan during the red carpet for the movie "99 Homes". REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Israeli actress Moran Atias arrives on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the 71st Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

U.S. actor Michael Keaton poses during the red carpet for the movie "Birdman or (The unexpected virtue of ignorance). REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Director Alejandro Inarritu (3rd R) poses with actors Amy Ryan (L), Edward Norton (2nd L), Emma Stone (3rd L), Michael Keaton (2nd R) and Andrea Riseborough (R) during the photo call for the movie "Birdman or (The unexpected virtue of ignorance)". REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Italian actress Luisa Ranieri poses a day before the 71st Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

