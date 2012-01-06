Best of Week: India

A Sadhu or a Hindu ascetic smokes a bidi, a local cigarette hand-rolled with leaf tobacco, inside a makeshift shelter on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata January 6, 2012. Hindu ascetics and pilgrims are making the annual trip to Sagar island for a holy dip, at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal, during the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti" on January 14. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri