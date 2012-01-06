Edition:
Best of Week: India

<p>A model stands besides a General Motors (GM) concept Chevrolet EN-V car during the Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A Sadhu or a Hindu ascetic smokes a bidi, a local cigarette hand-rolled with leaf tobacco, inside a makeshift shelter on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata January 6, 2012. Hindu ascetics and pilgrims are making the annual trip to Sagar island for a holy dip, at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal, during the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti" on January 14. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Tata's concept car 'Tata Pixel' is on display during the Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Police detain Yasin Malik (C, wearing cap), the chairman of the separatist Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) party, during a protest in Srinagar January 6, 2012. Police detained Malik along with six other activists as they tried to hold a protest against the death of Kashmiri student Altaf Ahmad Sood earlier this week, local media reported. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>A Kashmiri man (R) feeds pigeons as an Indian policemen stands guard during a strike called by Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) in Srinagar January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Policeman stands guard as a Kashmiri woman walks past closed shops during a strike called by Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) in Srinagar January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni chips the ball up to be caught and bowled by Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

<p>A child looks out from his shelter made up of tarpaulin at a pavement on a cold winter morning in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

<p>Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot against Australia during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif poses with Audi's new SUV Q3 car during the Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Visually impaired students hold hands as they wait to go inside an exhibition held on the occasion of World Braille Day in Mumbai January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Visually impaired students wait to go inside an exhibition held on the occasion of World Braille Day in Mumbai January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Alan Mulally, President and CEO of Ford Motor Company kisses the newly launched EcoSport vehicle, in New Delhi January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama presents a Buddha statue to Ela Gandhi, granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, on the fourth day of the Kalachakra festival in Bodhgaya January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>A Kashmiri fisherman throws his net to catch fish on the waters of Dal Lake on a cold day in Srinagar January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>A Kashmiri woman carrying fodder for her cattle on her head walks on a cold day in Srinagar January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama wipes his head while delivering a teaching session on the fourth day of the Kalachakra festival in Bodhgaya January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>Children react to the camera as they wait with their family inside a taxi in Mumbai January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Labourers dig a trench to erect an electric pole near railway tracks in Mumbai January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A vendor holds a cigarette pack printed with a picture bearing likeness to Chelsea's soccer player John Terry at his roadside stall in New Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

<p>A man rides a scooter-rickshaw next to a herd of sheep along a busy road in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

<p>Tourists take a boat ride amid dense fog at Sukhana Lake on a cold winter morning in Chandigarh January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>Buddhist monks take a ride on a swing outside the venue where Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama is addressing a teaching session on the third day of the Kalachakra festival in Bodhgaya January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>Bajaj's Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj is seen through the windows of the newly launched first-ever four-wheeled vehicle RE60 in New Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>An employee walks past an Aston Martin Rapide inside the company's showroom in Mumbai January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A couple walks in front of the historic Red Fort amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A washerman stands on the banks of river Yamuna as migratory birds fly amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A fruit vendor and his customer are enveloped in incense smoke, lit to keep insects away, in Mumbai January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A worker carries a window pane through a street in central Mumbai January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Buddhist monks carrying kettles run towards the complex to serve tea to the devotees attending a teaching session being addressed by the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on the second day of the Kalachakra festival in Bodhgaya January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>A cook is seen through utensils used to cook food for the devotees attending a teaching session being addressed by the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on the second day of the Kalachakra festival in Bodhgaya January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>Gautam Gambhir walks from the field after being dismissed by Australia's James Pattinson during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

