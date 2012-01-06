Best of Week: India
A Sadhu or a Hindu ascetic smokes a bidi, a local cigarette hand-rolled with leaf tobacco, inside a makeshift shelter on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata January 6, 2012. Hindu ascetics and pilgrims are making the annual trip to Sagar island for a holy dip, at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal, during the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti" on January 14. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Police detain Yasin Malik (C, wearing cap), the chairman of the separatist Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) party, during a protest in Srinagar January 6, 2012. Police detained Malik along with six other activists as they tried to hold a protest against the death of Kashmiri student Altaf Ahmad Sood earlier this week, local media reported. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Buddhist monks carrying kettles run towards the complex to serve tea to the devotees attending a teaching session being addressed by the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on the second day of the Kalachakra festival in Bodhgaya January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A cook is seen through utensils used to cook food for the devotees attending a teaching session being addressed by the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on the second day of the Kalachakra festival in Bodhgaya January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
