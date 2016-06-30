Best of Wimbledon
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action against France's Adrian Mannarino, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
General view of Spain's Lara Arruabarrena in action against Russia's Daria Kasatkina, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely celebrates winning the match against Austria's Dominic Thiem, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Hungary's Timea Babos in action against USA's Coco Vandeweghe, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Great Britain's Andy Murray poses for a selfie with a fan as he celebrates winning his match against Chinese Taipei's Yen-Hsun Lu, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action against France's Adrian Mannarino, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Spectators struggle with umbrellas as rain delays play June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Serena Williams reacts against Switzerland's Amra Sadikovic, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Czech Republic's Radek Stepanek is helped up by a ball girl after slipping on court against Australia's Nick Kyrgios June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
A spectator tries to see a match on an outside court, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Great Britain's Marcus Willis celebrates with friends after winning his match against Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Canada's Milos Raonic in action against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Spectators wait in the stands as rain delays play June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Czech Republic's Lukas Rosol in action against USA's Sam Querrey, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Fans celebrate Great Britain's James Ward winning a game against Serbia's Novak Djokovic, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action against Great Britain's James Ward, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova celebrates winning her match against Serbia's Ana Ivanovic, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
France's Jeremy Chardy in action against France's Gael Monfils, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Spectators watch Great Britain's Dan Evans in action against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Serena Williams before her match against Switzerland's Amra Sadikovic, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Germany's Dustin Brown in action against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Great Britain's Marcus Willis celebrates after winning his match against Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Serena Williams in action against Switzerland's Amra Sadikovic, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
