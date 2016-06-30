Edition:
Best of Wimbledon

Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action against France's Adrian Mannarino, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
General view of Spain's Lara Arruabarrena in action against Russia's Daria Kasatkina, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely celebrates winning the match against Austria's Dominic Thiem, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Hungary's Timea Babos in action against USA's Coco Vandeweghe, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Great Britain's Andy Murray poses for a selfie with a fan as he celebrates winning his match against Chinese Taipei's Yen-Hsun Lu, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action against France's Adrian Mannarino, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Spectators struggle with umbrellas as rain delays play June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Serena Williams reacts against Switzerland's Amra Sadikovic, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Czech Republic's Radek Stepanek is helped up by a ball girl after slipping on court against Australia's Nick Kyrgios June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
A spectator tries to see a match on an outside court, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Great Britain's Marcus Willis celebrates with friends after winning his match against Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Canada's Milos Raonic in action against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Spectators wait in the stands as rain delays play June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Czech Republic's Lukas Rosol in action against USA's Sam Querrey, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Fans celebrate Great Britain's James Ward winning a game against Serbia's Novak Djokovic, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action against Great Britain's James Ward, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova celebrates winning her match against Serbia's Ana Ivanovic, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
France's Jeremy Chardy in action against France's Gael Monfils, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Spectators watch Great Britain's Dan Evans in action against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Serena Williams before her match against Switzerland's Amra Sadikovic, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Germany's Dustin Brown in action against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Great Britain's Marcus Willis celebrates after winning his match against Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Serena Williams in action against Switzerland's Amra Sadikovic, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Messi retires from international

Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international play after kicking a penalty over the bar against Chile during the 45th Copa America finals.

28 Jun 2016
Highlights from the Euro 2016 soccer tournament.

23 Jun 2016
The Cleveland Cavaliers parade through Cleveland as fans show their support for the NBA champions.

23 Jun 2016
Soccer hooligans spar around France during Euro 2016.

16 Jun 2016

