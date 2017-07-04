Best of Wimbledon
Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky in action during her first round match against Puerto Rico's Monica Puig. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Romania�s Simona Halep in action during her first round match against New Zealand�s Marina Erakovic. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Germany's Dustin Brown in action during his first round match against Portugal's Joao Sousa. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Belgium�s Elise Mertens in action during her first round match against USA�s Venus Williams. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Latvia�s Jelena Ostapenko celebrates winning her first round match against Belarus� Aliaksandra Sasnovich. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Great Britain�s Cameron Norrie in action during his first round match against France�s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
General view of spectators resting at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Serbia�s Novak Djokovic in action during his first round match against Slovakia�s Martin Klizan. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Germany�s Daniel Brands plays a shot between his legs during his first round match against France�s Gael Monfils. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Spain�s David Ferrer in action during his first round match against France�s Richard Gasquet. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Russia�s Daniil Medvedev with Switzerland�s Stan Wawrinka after winning their first round match. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Canada�s Milos Raonic in action during his first round match against Germany�s Jan-Lennard Struff. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Next Slideshows
Germany wins Confederations Cup
Germany defeats Chile to win the FIFA Confederations Cup.
New Zealand wins America's Cup
A dominant Emirates Team New Zealand claims international sport's oldest trophy by 7-1 over Oracle Team USA in Bermuda's Great Sound, with 26-year-old Peter...
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
MORE IN PICTURES
Training the Afghan National Army
U.S. Marines train Afghan soldiers to take on a Taliban insurgency that now controls or contests some 40 percent of territory.
North Korea tests first ICBM
North Korea said its newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which some experts believe has the range to reach Alaska and the Pacific Northwest of the U.S., can carry a large nuclear warhead.
Last stand in Mosul
Iraqi forces have pushed Islamic State into a shrinking rectangle beside the Tigris river as they uproot the last militants from the Iraqi city.
The G20 Walking Dead
Participants perform in the so-called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.
Flooding in China
Floods force hundreds of thousands from their homes in parts of central and south China.
The Fourth of July
America celebrates Independence Day with fireworks, parades, hot dogs and patriotism.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Modi in Israel
PM Narendra Modi visits Israel, the first Indian PM to do so.
Endgame in Mosul
Islamic State fighters battle to hold on to the last few streets under their control in the Old City of Mosul.