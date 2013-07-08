Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jul 8, 2013 | 9:05pm IST

Best of Wimbledon

<p>Andy Murray of Britain kisses the winners trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>The crowd react during the men's singles final tennis match between Andy Murray of Britain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tom Hevezi/Pool</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Marion Bartoli of France celebrates after defeating Sabine Lisicki of Germany in their women's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Andy Murray of Britain reacts after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Marion Bartoli of France reacts as she defeats Sabine Lisicki of Germany in their women's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Sabine Lisicki of Germany celebrates after defeating Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland in their women's semi-final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Tom Hevezi/Pool</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina during their men's semi-final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina reacts to missing a point in his men's semi-final tennis match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Sabine Lisicki of Germany (FRONT) celebrates after defeating Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland in their women's semi-final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Bob Bryan of the U.S. (FRONT) and Mike Bryan of the U.S. celebrate after defeating Rohan Bopanna of India and Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France in their men's doubles semi-final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Bob Bryan of the U.S. (FRONT) and Mike Bryan of the U.S. celebrate after defeating Rohan Bopanna of India and Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France in their men's doubles semi-final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina celebrates winning a point in his men's semi-final tennis match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Marion Bartoli of France celebrates after defeating Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium in their women's semi-final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Spectators gather on Murray Mound to watch on the big screen the men's quarter-final tennis match between Andy Murray of Britain and Fernando Verdasco of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Spectators gather on Murray Mound to watch on the big screen the men's quarter-final tennis match between Andy Murray of Britain and Fernando Verdasco of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Marion Bartoli of France (FRONT) embraces Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium after defeating her in their women's semi-final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Marion Bartoli of France celebrates after defeating Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium in their women's semi-final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium wipes her face with her towel during a break in her women's semi-final tennis match against Marion Bartoli of France at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Jerzy Janowicz of Poland wipes his face during a training session on a practise court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Fernando Verdasco of Spain hits a return to Andy Murray of Britain in their men's quarter-final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Jerzy Janowicz of Poland celebrates after defeating Lukasz Kubot of Poland in their men's quarter-final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Lukasz Kubot of Poland hits a return to Jerzy Janowicz of Poland during their men's quarter-final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Jerzy Janowicz of Poland celebrates after defeating Lukasz Kubot of Poland in their men's quarter-final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during their men's quarter-final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland slips in her women's quarter-final tennis match against Li Na of China at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Jerzy Janowicz of Poland (R) embraces Lukasz Kubot of Poland after defeating him in their men's quarter-final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina celebrates after defeating David Ferrer of Spain in their men's quarter-final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Andy Murray of Britain reacts in a rest break after the second set during his men's quarter-final tennis match against Fernando Verdasco of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina falls during his men's quarter-final tennis match against David Ferrer of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium celebrates after defeating Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in their women's quarter-final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Marion Bartoli of France hits a return to Sloane Stephens of the U.S. during their women's quarter-final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic receives medical attention during her women's quarter-final tennis match against Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Groundstaff run to deploy the rain covers on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Bernard Tomic of Australia reacts during his men's singles tennis match against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Jerzy Janowicz of Poland sits covered in towels during a break in his men's singles tennis match against Jurgen Melzer of Austria at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic reacts after winning the first set during her women's singles tennis match against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. falls after diving for a shot during her women's singles tennis match against Sabine Lisicki of Germany at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic serves to Kevin Anderson of South Africa during their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>The Wimbledon Tennis Championships logo, printed on rain covers, is seen reflected in raindrops on a window at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 28, 2013. Photograph rotated through 180 degrees. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Fans watch Novak Djokovic of Serbia change his shirt during his men's singles tennis match against Bobby Reynolds of the U.S. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Roger Federer of Switzerland walks off the court after being defeated by Sergiy Stakhovsky of Ukraine in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Maria Sharapova of Russia slips during her women's singles tennis match against Michelle Larcher De Brito of Portugal at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Dustin Brown of Germany drops his racquet during his men's singles tennis match against Lleyton Hewitt of Australia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Spectators wear waterproofs to protect them from the rain on Murray Mound at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Rajeev Ram of the U.S., seen reflected in a window, serves to Juan Monaco of Argentina in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Alize Cornet of France hits a return to Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan in their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Alize Cornet of France (L) hits a return to Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan in their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Steve Darcis of Belgium celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles tennis match against Steve Darcis of Belgium at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her women's singles tennis match against Mandy Minella of Luxembourg at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>A ball girl is helped off court by a line judge after being hit by a serve from Milos Raonic of Canada in his men's singles match against Carlos Berlocq of Argentina at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A ball girl is helped off court by a line judge after being hit by a serve from Milos Raonic of Canada in his men's singles match against Carlos Berlocq of Argentina at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Monica Puig of Puerto Rico celebrates after defeating Sara Errani of Italy in their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

