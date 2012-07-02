BET Awards
Singer Mariah Carey speaks during a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Mariah Carey speaks during a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Chaka Khan performs during a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Chaka Khan performs during a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cissy Houston performs during a tribute to her late daughter, Whitney Houston, at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cissy Houston performs during a tribute to her late daughter, Whitney Houston, at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Kevin Hart reacts as he wins the award for best actor at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Kevin Hart reacts as he wins the award for best actor at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Host Samuel L. Jackson performs at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Host Samuel L. Jackson performs at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Melanie Fiona performs at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Melanie Fiona performs at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Kanye West performs at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Kanye West performs at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Chris Brown performs at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Chris Brown performs at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
A segment in memoriam for Donna Summer is performed at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
A segment in memoriam for Donna Summer is performed at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Nicki Minaj, winner of best female hip hop award, poses backstage at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Nicki Minaj, winner of best female hip hop award, poses backstage at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Kevin Hart poses with his award for best actor backstage at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Kevin Hart poses with his award for best actor backstage at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Best gospel winner Yolanda Adams poses at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Best gospel winner Yolanda Adams poses at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Director Spike Lee (L) congratulates singer Kanye West, who won the best group award, at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Director Spike Lee (L) congratulates singer Kanye West, who won the best group award, at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Kanye West and Jay-Z (R) accept the award for best group at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Kanye West and Jay-Z (R) accept the award for best group at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Willow and Jaden Smith at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Willow and Jaden Smith at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Singer Monica performs during a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Monica performs during a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Beyonce Knowles accepts her award for best R&B artist at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Beyonce Knowles accepts her award for best R&B artist at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Model Selita Ebanks poses as she arrives at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Model Selita Ebanks poses as she arrives at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Kerry Washington poses at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Kerry Washington poses at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Jamie Foxx poses at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Jamie Foxx poses at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Next Slideshows
Dior designs
Haute Couture Fall-Winter collections for French house Dior are presented in Paris.
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes divorce
Hollywood superstar couple Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes are planning to divorce, People magazine reported, citing Holmes' attorney.
India this week
Pictures from around the country from the past seven days.
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity sightings.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.