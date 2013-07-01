Edition:
BET Awards

<p>Janelle Monae performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Actor Terrence Jenkins accepts the award for best movie for "Think Like A Man" at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>2 Chainz performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Chris Brown accepts the "fandemonium award" from Miami Heat NBA basketball player Dwayne Wade (R) at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Ciara performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Nicki Minaj performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Justin Timberlake and Charlie Wilson (L) perform at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Tamela Mann performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Stevie Wonder performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Jamie Foxx performs during a tribute to Charlie Wilson at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Miguel performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Jamie Foxx accepts the best actor award at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Young Jeezy performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Mariah Carey performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>R. Kelly performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>R. Kelly performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Chris Brown performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Singer Miguel reaches out to the audience as he wins best male r&amp;b/pop artist at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Chris Brown performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Chris Brown performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>NBA star Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union arrive at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actor Terrence Howard arrives at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Recording artist Ashanti arrives at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Singer Brandy arrives at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

