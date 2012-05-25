Between battles
U.S. Army soldiers of 3/1 AD Task Force Bulldog react as they play video games inside the Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) room at Combat Outpost (COP) Boston in Kherwar district in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A U.S. soldier from Comanche Troop 3rd Squadron 4th Cavalry lists down soldiers doing pull-ups on a bar at the entrance of a mess hall in Forward Operating Base Connolly in Nangarhar province, eastern Afghanistan March 5, 2012. Soldiers are required to do six pull-ups before every meal. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A foreign soldier from the International Security Assistant Forces (ISAF) attends a Mardi Gras festival at a NATO base in Kabul February 21, 2012. There were feathered masks, glitter, cakes and -- guns: America's most raucous holiday was feted by NATO troops and their colleagues in Kabul in their heavily barricaded headquarters. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
U.S. Army Major Steven Potter M.D. (L) and Captain Kimberley Kubricht CRNA. of the 628 Forward Surgical Team do yoga during a break in a intensive care unit in Forward Operating Base (FOB) Shank in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
U.S. soldiers and contractors pray during a Gospel service at St. Michael's Chapel in Forward Operating Base (FOB) Shank in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
U.S. soldiers and contractors pray during a Gospel service at St. Michael's Chapel in Forward Operating Base (FOB) Shank in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A U.S. soldier from Task Force Bronco, HHC 2-27 Infantry Battalion watches a movie on his laptop while resting inside a transit billeting tent in Forward Operating Base Fenty in Jalalabad, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Erik de Castro
British Army soldiers box at the Patrol Base Jahan Zeb in a desert outside the town of Lashkar Gah in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Canadian army soldiers sun bathe in Seprwan Ghar forward fire base the Panjwai district of Kandahar province southern Afghanistan, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.S. Army soldiers from 2nd Brigade Special Troops Battalion play touch football in the early morning hours on Thanksgiving at a military base in Zhari district in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan November 25, 2010. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Shadows are cast on a mud compound wall by Afghan National Army soldiers playing volleyball at their base in Talibjan in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
U.S Army First Lieutenant Sean Snook from Concord, Massachusetts, and Alpha Company, 4th Brigade combat team,1-508, 82nd parachute infantry regiment tees off a golf ball at FOB Bullard in Zabul province, southern Afghanistan, February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Members of U.S. 2/8 2nd battalion 8th Marines Regiment smoke cigars as they play cards at Camp Delhi in Helmand province, October 3, 2009. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
U.S. soldiers play with a remote control toy car at Delaram base in Nimroz province, southern Afghanistan, January 20, 2010. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Dutch soldiers sit in front of a fire in the Baluchi pass in Uruzgan province, November 4, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
U.S. Combat Medic Health Care Specialist Seantella Cottner of the 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division plays the saxophone in her Forward Aid Station tent on the Combat Operation Outpost (COP) McClain in Logar Province in Afghanistan, July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
US Army personnel light candles during a Christmas Eve church service on Forward Operating Base Bostick in eastern Afghanistan, December 24, 2008. REUTERS/Bob Strong
British soldiers jump into the Helmand river for a swim in the Sangin valley in the southern province of Helmand, June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
U.S. army soldier Sgt Kaylon Ross from Task Force TF Yukon Charlie troops 1-40 CAV plays the guitar while his comrade jokes with an Afghan national army soldier at Wilderness FOB in Paktya province, Afghanistan, December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A U.S. soldier suffering from combat stress waits for treatment at Combat Stress Control Clinic of 125 BSB Charlie Medical Company of Task Force Mustang at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Shank, in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas (AFGHANISTAN - Tags: CIVIL UNREST MILITARY HEALTH)
U.S. Army soldiers from 2nd Brigade Special Troops Battalion play touch football in the early morning hours on Thanksgiving at a military base in Zhari district in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan November 25, 2010. REUTERS/Peter Andrews (AFGHANISTAN - Tags: MILITARY CONFLICT)
A U.S. soldier from 1-22 Infantry Battalion swings a golf club while playing in a makeshift mini-driving range with fellow U.S. and Afghan soldiers at Forward Operating base Ancop in Kandahar city in southern Afghanistan October 5, 2010. REUTERS/Erik de Castro (AFGHANISTAN - Tags: MILITARY SOCIETY)
A U.S. Marine gives his comrade a haircut at Camp Leatherneck in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, March 4, 2010. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A soldier of the U.S. Army National Guard 162 Engineer Company attached with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion of U.S. Marine Corps rests on a floor of Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) armored vehicle after his MRAP was hit by road side bomb, while providing a route clearance for a convoy delivering supplies to the remote U.S. Marine base in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, March 6, 2010. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
U.S. soldiers from the NATO-led coalition force relax beside a basketball court as night falls at the Kandahar Air Field, Afghanistan, June 29, 2007. REUTERS/ Finbarr O'Reilly
