A truck drives on a road near the Mendeleev volcano outside Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile Island of Kunashir September 15, 2015. "In my opinion, the outcomes of the Second World War can in no way be revised. These days we are seeing such dangerous tendencies, and nothing good will come of that," Alexander Vygovsky, director of the House of Russian-Japanese Friendship, said about the ongoing dispute between Russia and Japan over the islands. "The visa-free exchange programme between Japan and Russia is based on cultural exchange. We are neighbors and because of this exchange, we get to know each other," he said about the work of his organization, adding, "We are two very different peoples with regards to language and culture, so getting to know each other means that geographical boundaries disappear." REUTERS/Thomas Peter

