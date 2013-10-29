Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Oct 29, 2013 | 10:00am IST

Between two Sudans

<p>A woman stands in front of her mosquito tent near a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei, October 28, 2013. Residents of the remote and disputed border region said they would press ahead with their own referendum on whether to join Sudan or South Sudan, despite warnings it could trigger violence in the volatile area. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A woman stands in front of her mosquito tent near a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei, October 28, 2013. Residents of the remote and disputed border region said they would press ahead with their own...more

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A woman stands in front of her mosquito tent near a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei, October 28, 2013. Residents of the remote and disputed border region said they would press ahead with their own referendum on whether to join Sudan or South Sudan, despite warnings it could trigger violence in the volatile area. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
1 / 30
<p>Women wait to vote inside a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Women wait to vote inside a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

Women wait to vote inside a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
2 / 30
<p>A man pours drinking water at a former school near polling station in Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

A man pours drinking water at a former school near polling station in Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A man pours drinking water at a former school near polling station in Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Close
3 / 30
<p>An elderly man waits to vote inside a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

An elderly man waits to vote inside a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

An elderly man waits to vote inside a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
4 / 30
<p>A woman votes in a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A woman votes in a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A woman votes in a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
5 / 30
<p>An elderly woman waits to vote inside a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

An elderly woman waits to vote inside a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

An elderly woman waits to vote inside a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
6 / 30
<p>A man (L) poses for photographs after voting, inside a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A man (L) poses for photographs after voting, inside a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A man (L) poses for photographs after voting, inside a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
7 / 30
<p>An elderly man walks out of a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

An elderly man walks out of a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

An elderly man walks out of a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
8 / 30
<p>Women wait to vote in front of a polling station located at a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Women wait to vote in front of a polling station located at a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

Women wait to vote in front of a polling station located at a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
9 / 30
<p>A woman waits to vote in front of a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A woman waits to vote in front of a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A woman waits to vote in front of a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
10 / 30
<p>A women gestures after she votes in front of a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A women gestures after she votes in front of a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A women gestures after she votes in front of a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
11 / 30
<p>A woman sleeps as she waits to vote in front of a polling station in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A woman sleeps as she waits to vote in front of a polling station in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A woman sleeps as she waits to vote in front of a polling station in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
12 / 30
<p>A girl looks at a polling station located at a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A girl looks at a polling station located at a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A girl looks at a polling station located at a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
13 / 30
<p>A woman shows her ink-stained finger after casting her ballot at a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A woman shows her ink-stained finger after casting her ballot at a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A woman shows her ink-stained finger after casting her ballot at a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
14 / 30
<p>Men wait to vote in front of a polling station located at a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Men wait to vote in front of a polling station located at a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

Men wait to vote in front of a polling station located at a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
15 / 30
<p>A man casts his ballot at a polling station located at a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A man casts his ballot at a polling station located at a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A man casts his ballot at a polling station located at a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
16 / 30
<p>A woman feeds her child in a school near a polling station during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A woman feeds her child in a school near a polling station during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A woman feeds her child in a school near a polling station during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
17 / 30
<p>Men wait to vote in front of a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Men wait to vote in front of a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

Men wait to vote in front of a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
18 / 30
<p>Women wave South Sudan's flags during a rally in the town of Abyei ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Women wave South Sudan's flags during a rally in the town of Abyei ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

Women wave South Sudan's flags during a rally in the town of Abyei ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
19 / 30
<p>A woman waves to people arriving on vehicles in the town of Abyei ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A woman waves to people arriving on vehicles in the town of Abyei ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A woman waves to people arriving on vehicles in the town of Abyei ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
20 / 30
<p>A United Nations helicopter flies over the town of Abyei October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A United Nations helicopter flies over the town of Abyei October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A United Nations helicopter flies over the town of Abyei October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
21 / 30
<p>A woman stands in an abandoned building as she dries washed clothes near polling stations in the town of Abyei, ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A woman stands in an abandoned building as she dries washed clothes near polling stations in the town of Abyei, ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A woman stands in an abandoned building as she dries washed clothes near polling stations in the town of Abyei, ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
22 / 30
<p>A woman looks out of an abandoned building near polling stations in the town of Abyei, ahead of the referendum, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A woman looks out of an abandoned building near polling stations in the town of Abyei, ahead of the referendum, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A woman looks out of an abandoned building near polling stations in the town of Abyei, ahead of the referendum, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
23 / 30
<p>Women wait in front of a polling station to vote during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Women wait in front of a polling station to vote during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

Women wait in front of a polling station to vote during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
24 / 30
<p>A woman sits inside a mosquito tent near a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A woman sits inside a mosquito tent near a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A woman sits inside a mosquito tent near a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
25 / 30
<p>People wave as they arrive on vehicles in the town of Abyei ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

People wave as they arrive on vehicles in the town of Abyei ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

People wave as they arrive on vehicles in the town of Abyei ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
26 / 30
<p>Women sing during a rally in the town of Abyei ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Women sing during a rally in the town of Abyei ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

Women sing during a rally in the town of Abyei ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
27 / 30
<p>A woman holds part of a cross in a church damaged by a Sudan airforce airstrike few years ago in the town of Abyei October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A woman holds part of a cross in a church damaged by a Sudan airforce airstrike few years ago in the town of Abyei October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A woman holds part of a cross in a church damaged by a Sudan airforce airstrike few years ago in the town of Abyei October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
28 / 30
<p>A woman holds part of a cross in a church damaged by a Sudanese airforce airstrike a few years ago in the town of Abyei October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A woman holds part of a cross in a church damaged by a Sudanese airforce airstrike a few years ago in the town of Abyei October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A woman holds part of a cross in a church damaged by a Sudanese airforce airstrike a few years ago in the town of Abyei October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
29 / 30
<p>A view of the Abyei state from a plane October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A view of the Abyei state from a plane October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A view of the Abyei state from a plane October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Storm batters Europe

Storm batters Europe

Next Slideshows

Storm batters Europe

Storm batters Europe

Hurricane strength winds batter northern Europe.

29 Oct 2013
Floods after Phailin

Floods after Phailin

Flood waters and incessant rainfall in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh disrupt life after Cyclone Phailin hit the eastern coast in India early October.

28 Oct 2013
Blasts in Patna

Blasts in Patna

Explosions at an election rally killed five people and wounded 83 in Patna.

28 Oct 2013
Indian F1 2013

Indian F1 2013

The third edition of Indian F1 Grand Prix takes place from October 25-27.

27 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.

The view from Trump Tower

The view from Trump Tower

Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures