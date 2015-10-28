Edition:
Wed Oct 28, 2015

Beware the wave

Visitors are hit by a wave caused by a tidal bore which surged past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Visitors run away as waves caused by a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 14, 2014
Tourists standing near the sea shore are hit by a wave, which surged past a barrier under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Visitors run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou Zhejiang province, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2013
Visitors run away from waves from a tidal bore as it surges past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou Zhejiang province, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2013
Visitors fall to the ground after being hit by waves caused by a tidal bore which surged past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 14, 2014
People struggle as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River in Haining, Zhejiang province, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, August 23, 2013
Visitors run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, under the influence of Typhoon Trami, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, August 24, 2013
Visitors take pictures of tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2013
Visitors run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou Zhejiang province, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2013
Frontier soldiers run as a storm surge hits the coastline under the influence of Typhoon Fitow in Wenling, Zhejiang province, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2013
A visitor falls down as they run away from a wave caused by a tidal bore which surged past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Visitors fall as they are hit by a wave caused by a tidal bore which surged past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014
A tourist struggles in the water, before standing up and wading away, after a wave strengthened by the influence of Typhoon Dujuan hit a river bank in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Visitors run away as waves caused by a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 14, 2014
Visitors run away from a wave caused by a tidal bore which surged past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
A man dodges tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2013
Visitors run from waves caused by a tidal bore as it surges past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou Zhejiang province, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2013
A frontier soldier helps a man move away from waves ahead of Typhoon Soulik in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2013
People struggle as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River in Haining, Zhejiang province, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, August 23, 2013
A paramilitary policeman holds onto a fence as tourists dodge tidal waves increased under the influence of Typhoon Dujuan, at the bank of Qiantang river, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
People run away from waves caused by a tidal bore which surged past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Haining, Zhejiang province, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, October 09, 2014
A visitor falls after trying to run away from a wave caused by a tidal bore which surged past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014
Residents make their way along a seaside street as waves surge past the coastline under the influence of Typhoon Danas in Wenling, Zhejiang province, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2013
A man takes pictures as visitors run away from a wave caused by a tidal bore which surged past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014
Visitors run away from a wave caused by a tidal bore which surged past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Visitors fall to the ground after being hit by waves caused by a tidal bore which surged past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 14, 2014
