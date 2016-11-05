Beyonce and Jay Z for Hillary
Hillary Clinton joins Jay Z and Beyonce onstage at a campaign concert in Cleveland, Ohio, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton is joined by Beyonce. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jay Z and Beyonce share a kiss before Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
News cameras cover Jay Z performing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jay Z and Beyonce perform. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter listens to Hillary Clinton speak. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Beyonce and Jay Z perform. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Audience members listen to a free campaign concert featuring Jay Z and Beyonce. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
News cameras cover Jay Z performing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
