Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Nov 5, 2016 | 9:51pm IST

Beyonce and Jay Z for Hillary

Hillary Clinton joins Jay Z and Beyonce onstage at a campaign concert in Cleveland, Ohio, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton joins Jay Z and Beyonce onstage at a campaign concert in Cleveland, Ohio, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016
Hillary Clinton joins Jay Z and Beyonce onstage at a campaign concert in Cleveland, Ohio, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 14
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 14
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 14
Hillary Clinton is joined by Beyonce. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton is joined by Beyonce. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016
Hillary Clinton is joined by Beyonce. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 14
Jay Z and Beyonce share a kiss before Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Jay Z and Beyonce share a kiss before Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016
Jay Z and Beyonce share a kiss before Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Close
5 / 14
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 14
News cameras cover Jay Z performing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

News cameras cover Jay Z performing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016
News cameras cover Jay Z performing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 14
Jay Z and Beyonce perform. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Jay Z and Beyonce perform. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016
Jay Z and Beyonce perform. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Close
8 / 14
Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 14
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 14
A supporter listens to Hillary Clinton speak. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

A supporter listens to Hillary Clinton speak. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016
A supporter listens to Hillary Clinton speak. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Close
11 / 14
Beyonce and Jay Z perform. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Beyonce and Jay Z perform. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016
Beyonce and Jay Z perform. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 14
Audience members listen to a free campaign concert featuring Jay Z and Beyonce. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Audience members listen to a free campaign concert featuring Jay Z and Beyonce. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016
Audience members listen to a free campaign concert featuring Jay Z and Beyonce. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 14
News cameras cover Jay Z performing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

News cameras cover Jay Z performing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016
News cameras cover Jay Z performing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Paris migrant camp dismantled

Paris migrant camp dismantled

Next Slideshows

Paris migrant camp dismantled

Paris migrant camp dismantled

Authorities transfer thousands of migrants from a makeshift camp outside Stalingrad metro station to reception centers in France.

05 Nov 2016
Turkey's media crackdown

Turkey's media crackdown

Since the attempted coup, 170 newspapers, magazines, television stations and news agencies have been shut down, leaving 2,500 journalists unemployed, Turkey's...

05 Nov 2016
The dark side of the election

The dark side of the election

Candidates, supporters and surrogates operating in the shadows of the presidential election.

04 Nov 2016
Black skies of Mosul

Black skies of Mosul

Oil wells torched by Islamic State surround the besieged city of Mosul.

04 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast