Beyonce on top
Members of Destiny's Child, (L-R) LeToya, LaTavia, Kelly and Beyonce, pose with the three Lady of Soul Awards they won at the 1998 Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards program in Santa Monica, Calif., September 4, 1998. REUTERS
Members of Destiny's Child, (L-R) LeToya, LaTavia, Kelly and Beyonce, pose with the three Lady of Soul Awards they won at the 1998 Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards program in Santa Monica, Calif., September 4, 1998. REUTERS
Destiny's Child (L-R) Michelle Williams, Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland, perform during the Brit Awards at the Earls Court arena in London, February 26, 2001. REUTERS
Destiny's Child (L-R) Michelle Williams, Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland, perform during the Brit Awards at the Earls Court arena in London, February 26, 2001. REUTERS
Kelly Rowland (L), Beyonce Knowles (C), and Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child pose after a performance on NBC's Today Show in New York, May 11, 2001. REUTERS
Kelly Rowland (L), Beyonce Knowles (C), and Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child pose after a performance on NBC's Today Show in New York, May 11, 2001. REUTERS
Singer Mariah Carey (L), Italian designer Donatella Versace (C) and singer Beyonce Knowles (R) poses for the photographers before the Versace Spring/summer 2004 show in Milan, October 4, 2003. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Singer Mariah Carey (L), Italian designer Donatella Versace (C) and singer Beyonce Knowles (R) poses for the photographers before the Versace Spring/summer 2004 show in Milan, October 4, 2003. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Nelson Mandela poses for photographers with singers Beyonce Knowles (C) and Annie Lennox (R) during a visit to Robben Island Prison near Cape Town, November 28, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Nelson Mandela poses for photographers with singers Beyonce Knowles (C) and Annie Lennox (R) during a visit to Robben Island Prison near Cape Town, November 28, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Beyonce holds the five Grammy awards she won at the 46th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Beyonce holds the five Grammy awards she won at the 46th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Supermodel Naomi Campbell (C), singer Beyonce Knowles and supermodel Veronica Webb (R) walk the runway together at the Fashion Relief fashion show in New York, September 16, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supermodel Naomi Campbell (C), singer Beyonce Knowles and supermodel Veronica Webb (R) walk the runway together at the Fashion Relief fashion show in New York, September 16, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Beyonce (R) performs with rapper Jay-Z at the BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce (R) performs with rapper Jay-Z at the BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The cast of "Dreamgirls," (L-R) Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Hudson, Beyonce Knowles and Jamie Foxx, pose backstage at the 64th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. January 15, 2007. "Dreamgirls" won the award for Best Comedy or Musical and...more
The cast of "Dreamgirls," (L-R) Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Hudson, Beyonce Knowles and Jamie Foxx, pose backstage at the 64th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. January 15, 2007. "Dreamgirls" won the award for Best Comedy or Musical and cast members Eddie Murphy and Jennifer Hudson won awards for best performance in a supporting role. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Beyonce Knowles, who is the cover model of the 2007 "Sports Illustrated" Swimsuit issue, poses next to a poster of the cover at a press event in Los Angeles, February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Beyonce Knowles, who is the cover model of the 2007 "Sports Illustrated" Swimsuit issue, poses next to a poster of the cover at a press event in Los Angeles, February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Beyonce performs at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, July 6, 2007. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Beyonce performs at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, July 6, 2007. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Beyonce Knowles (L) performs with Tina Turner (R) at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Beyonce Knowles (L) performs with Tina Turner (R) at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Beyonce sings to President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle during their first dance of the evening at the Neighborhood Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Beyonce sings to President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle during their first dance of the evening at the Neighborhood Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Beyonce, dressed in House of Dereon, arrives at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Beyonce, dressed in House of Dereon, arrives at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Beyonce (R) performs "Single Ladies" at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Beyonce (R) performs "Single Ladies" at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Taylor Swift (R) finishes her previously interrupted acceptance speech for best female video as Beyonce watches at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. Beyonce had been announced as the winner of the award for video of the...more
Taylor Swift (R) finishes her previously interrupted acceptance speech for best female video as Beyonce watches at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. Beyonce had been announced as the winner of the award for video of the year. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Singer Beyonce smiles as she makes an appearance at the Macy's department store to promote her new fragrance Heat in New York, February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Beyonce smiles as she makes an appearance at the Macy's department store to promote her new fragrance Heat in New York, February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Beyonce performs in Central Park during ABC's "Good Morning America" in New York July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Beyonce performs in Central Park during ABC's "Good Morning America" in New York July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Beyonce announces her pregnancy by rubbing her stomach after performing "Love On Top" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011.REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce announces her pregnancy by rubbing her stomach after performing "Love On Top" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011.REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce Knowles (R) holds hands with her mother Tina Knowles on the catwalk after the launch of their first collection, The House of Dereon, at Selfridges, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Beyonce Knowles (R) holds hands with her mother Tina Knowles on the catwalk after the launch of their first collection, The House of Dereon, at Selfridges, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Recording artists Jay-Z and Beyonce arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Recording artists Jay-Z and Beyonce arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Beyonce performs during the half-time show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Beyonce performs during the half-time show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Beyonce (R), Michelle Williams (C), and Kelly Rowland of the former group Destiny's Child perform in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Beyonce (R), Michelle Williams (C), and Kelly Rowland of the former group Destiny's Child perform in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Beyonce (L) and her husband rapper Jay-Z walk as they leave their hotel in Havana, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Beyonce (L) and her husband rapper Jay-Z walk as they leave their hotel in Havana, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Beyonce looks out at the photographers as she comes backstage to pose with her award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Love On Top" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce looks out at the photographers as she comes backstage to pose with her award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Love On Top" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Most searched celebrities of 2013
The celebrities that people searched for most last year, according to Google.
Miley on stage
The provocative Miley Cyrus in concert.
Christmas in India
A pictorial look at Christmas celebrations in the country.
Cast in wax
From Britney Spears to Barack Obama, a look at the figures cast in wax.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.