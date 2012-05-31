Bharat Bandh
Activists from Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, shout slogans next to a burning scooter which they set on fire during a protest against a hike in petrol prices in Jammu May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Activists from Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, shout slogans next to a burning scooter which they set on fire during a protest against a hike in petrol prices in Jammu May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A policeman removes a burning tyre from a busy road, which was set on fire by the activists of India's main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), during a protest against a hike in petrol prices in Jammu May 31, 2012....more
A policeman removes a burning tyre from a busy road, which was set on fire by the activists of India's main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), during a protest against a hike in petrol prices in Jammu May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Supporters of the main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans while blocking a railway track during a protest against a hike in petrol prices in Ahmedabad May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters of the main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans while blocking a railway track during a protest against a hike in petrol prices in Ahmedabad May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A demonstrator shouts slogans while lying on a highway as a policeman tries to detain him during a protest against the hike in petrol prices in Mumbai May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A demonstrator shouts slogans while lying on a highway as a policeman tries to detain him during a protest against the hike in petrol prices in Mumbai May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Demonstrators shout slogans while blocking railway tracks during a protest against the hike in petrol prices in Mumbai May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Demonstrators shout slogans while blocking railway tracks during a protest against the hike in petrol prices in Mumbai May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A demonstrator shouts slogans while being detained by police during a protest against the hike in petrol prices in Mumbai May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A demonstrator shouts slogans while being detained by police during a protest against the hike in petrol prices in Mumbai May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Supporters of the main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) run towards a train engine to block its way during a protest against a hike in petrol prices in Ahmedabad May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters of the main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) run towards a train engine to block its way during a protest against a hike in petrol prices in Ahmedabad May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A firefighter walks out of smoke after extinguishing a small fire set by demonstrators during a protest against hike in petrol prices in Mumbai May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A firefighter walks out of smoke after extinguishing a small fire set by demonstrators during a protest against hike in petrol prices in Mumbai May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Next Slideshows
Best of India: May
Our top photos from India from the month of May.
Cowboy life
Scenes from the annual Falkland Stampede in British Columbia, Canada.
Austrian village celebrations
Celebrations take place in Feistritz an der Gail, Austria, where unmarried men ride bareback on Noriker horses beating a wooden barrel and afterwards dance with...
Mali refugees
Hundreds of families have settled just outside the official Mbera refugee camp, residing in informal structures built with found materials. Mbera, a refugee...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.