Thu May 31, 2012

Bharat Bandh

<p>Activists from Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, shout slogans next to a burning scooter which they set on fire during a protest against a hike in petrol prices in Jammu May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Thursday, May 31, 2012

<p>A policeman removes a burning tyre from a busy road, which was set on fire by the activists of India's main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), during a protest against a hike in petrol prices in Jammu May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Thursday, May 31, 2012

<p>Supporters of the main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans while blocking a railway track during a protest against a hike in petrol prices in Ahmedabad May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Thursday, May 31, 2012

<p>A demonstrator shouts slogans while lying on a highway as a policeman tries to detain him during a protest against the hike in petrol prices in Mumbai May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Thursday, May 31, 2012

<p>Demonstrators shout slogans while blocking railway tracks during a protest against the hike in petrol prices in Mumbai May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Thursday, May 31, 2012

<p>A demonstrator shouts slogans while being detained by police during a protest against the hike in petrol prices in Mumbai May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Thursday, May 31, 2012

<p>Supporters of the main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) run towards a train engine to block its way during a protest against a hike in petrol prices in Ahmedabad May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Thursday, May 31, 2012

<p>A firefighter walks out of smoke after extinguishing a small fire set by demonstrators during a protest against hike in petrol prices in Mumbai May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Thursday, May 31, 2012

