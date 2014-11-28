Bhopal - 30 years on
A girl who suffers from hearing and speech disorders reacts to the camera at a rehabilitation center supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal, for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities, in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish...more
Trees frame a rusting building at the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 11, 2014. On the night of December 2, 1984, the factory owned by the U.S. multinational Union Carbide Corporation accidentally leaked cyanide gas...more
Plants grow over a staircase at the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A sign outlining emergency procedures, in the event of a gas leak, stands against a wall in the control room of the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A reactor tank stands among the ruins of the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A sticker is seen next to a panel in the control room of the abandoned former Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Thick dust covers chemical bottles in a laboratory at the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The sun sets behind the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A network of pipes rust at the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
General view of a neighborhood next to the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Residents sit atop a crumbling wall beside a pond near the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Children play on a field next to the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Fifty-five-year-old Subna Bi (C), poses for a picture outside her house next to the abandoned former Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Three-year-old Abdul, who suffers from mental and physical disabilities plays with his mother Rukhsana at their house in Bhopal November 13, 2014. Abdul receives treatment at a rehabilitation center supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal which only...more
Five-year-old Saagar, who suffers from mental and physical disabilities is held by his mother Komal, as she poses for a picture at their house in a slum in Bhopal November 12, 2014. Saagar receives treatment at a rehabilitation center supported by...more
Eight-year-old Abhi, who suffers from mental and physical disabilities, plays outside his house at a slum in Bhopal November 15, 2014. Abhi receives treatment at a rehabilitation center supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal which only treats families...more
Former maintenance worker, Mohammed Yaqub, poses in his house with his old identity card from the defunct Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal where he once worked November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A combination picture shows Zubeida (R) with her husband Salim Rehman in an undated family photograph (top), and (bottom) Zubeida Bi alone in Bhopal on November 11, 2014. Bi said that Rehman died as a result of gas poisoning after the 1984 Bhopal...more
A combination picture shows Bhoori Bi (R) with her daughter Chandni in an undated family photograph (top) and (bottom) Bhoori Bi alone in Bhopal November 12, 2014. Bi said that Chandni died as a result of gas poisoning after the 1984 Bhopal disaster....more
A combination picture shows Aamna (R) with her husband Munawar Ali in an undated family photograph (top) and (bottom) Aamna alone in Bhopal November 13, 2014. Aamna said that Ali died as a result of gas poisoning after the 1984 Bhopal disaster....more
In a combination picture Lata Bai (top right) is seen with her husband Ashok Badgujjar and their four sons in an undated family photograph (top) and (bottom) Lata Bai (top right) is seen with her four sons in Bhopal November 12, 2014. Bai said that...more
A combination picture shows Ram Chandra (L) with his wife Prema in an undated family photograph (top) and (bottom) Ram Chandra alone in Bhopal November 15, 2014. Chandra said that Prema died as a result of gas poisoning after the 1984 Bhopal...more
A boy who was born with a mental disability looks out of a window at a rehabilitation center supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy receives treatment at a rehabilitation center supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People wait to receive medicine at a clinic supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal for people affected by the 1984 Bhopal gas disaster in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People wait to receive medicine at a clinic supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal for people affected by the 1984 Bhopal gas disaster in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Sixty-four-year-old Zafar Ahmed, receives treatment at a clinic supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A panel displays pictures of residents who died in the 1984 Bhopal disaster at the forensic department of a hospital in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
