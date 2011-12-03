Bhopal Gas Tragedy - 27 years later

A handicapped man walks in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co, pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009 which in December 1984 developed a toxic gas leak resulting in thousands of people dying in the aftermath, in what is called one of the world's worst industrial disasters. Bhopalis and environmental groups say many more people have been harmed since then by pollutants seeping out of the plant site into ground water, which they contend have caused health problems for nearby residents including cancer, growth retardation and dizziness.REUTERS/Reinhard Krause (INDIA DISASTER ENVIRONMENT BUSINESS SCI TECH HEALTH IMAGES OF THE DAY SOCIETY)