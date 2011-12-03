Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Dec 3, 2011 | 10:00am IST

Bhopal Gas Tragedy - 27 years later

<p>A victim of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, whereby a gas leak from a Union Carbide pesticide plant killed at least 3,500 people, holds a placard during a demonstration in New Delhi July 26, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A victim of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, whereby a gas leak from a Union Carbide pesticide plant killed at least 3,500 people, holds a placard during a demonstration in New Delhi July 26, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, December 03, 2011

A victim of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, whereby a gas leak from a Union Carbide pesticide plant killed at least 3,500 people, holds a placard during a demonstration in New Delhi July 26, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
1 / 29
<p>Children of the victims of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, a gas leak from a Union Carbide pesticide plant that killed at least 3,500 people, wear bands as they attend a protest outside prime minister's office (PMO) in New Delhi June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Children of the victims of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, a gas leak from a Union Carbide pesticide plant that killed at least 3,500 people, wear bands as they attend a protest outside prime minister's office (PMO) in New Delhi June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan...more

Saturday, December 03, 2011

Children of the victims of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, a gas leak from a Union Carbide pesticide plant that killed at least 3,500 people, wear bands as they attend a protest outside prime minister's office (PMO) in New Delhi June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
2 / 29
<p>Victims of Bhopal gas disaster hold posters during a demonstration in New Delhi June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Victims of Bhopal gas disaster hold posters during a demonstration in New Delhi June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Saturday, December 03, 2011

Victims of Bhopal gas disaster hold posters during a demonstration in New Delhi June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
3 / 29
<p>A child wearing a mask holds a banner in front of a burring mock pyre during a protest organised by Sadhbavana Adhikar Manch, a Non-Governmental Organisation, against the Bhopal gas disaster verdict in the central Indian city of Bhopal June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar</p>

A child wearing a mask holds a banner in front of a burring mock pyre during a protest organised by Sadhbavana Adhikar Manch, a Non-Governmental Organisation, against the Bhopal gas disaster verdict in the central Indian city of Bhopal June 15, 2010....more

Saturday, December 03, 2011

A child wearing a mask holds a banner in front of a burring mock pyre during a protest organised by Sadhbavana Adhikar Manch, a Non-Governmental Organisation, against the Bhopal gas disaster verdict in the central Indian city of Bhopal June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Close
4 / 29
<p>An activist from Sadhbavana Adhikar Manch, a Non-Governmental Organisation, wearing a mask holds a banner during a protest against the Bhopal gas disaster verdict in the central Indian city of Bhopal June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar</p>

An activist from Sadhbavana Adhikar Manch, a Non-Governmental Organisation, wearing a mask holds a banner during a protest against the Bhopal gas disaster verdict in the central Indian city of Bhopal June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Saturday, December 03, 2011

An activist from Sadhbavana Adhikar Manch, a Non-Governmental Organisation, wearing a mask holds a banner during a protest against the Bhopal gas disaster verdict in the central Indian city of Bhopal June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Close
5 / 29
<p>A victim of the Bhopal gas disaster attends a demonstration outside a court in the central Indian city of Bhopal June 7, 2010.REUTERS/Raj Patidar</p>

A victim of the Bhopal gas disaster attends a demonstration outside a court in the central Indian city of Bhopal June 7, 2010.REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Saturday, December 03, 2011

A victim of the Bhopal gas disaster attends a demonstration outside a court in the central Indian city of Bhopal June 7, 2010.REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Close
6 / 29
<p>A victim of Bhopal gas tragedy attends a demonstration outside a court in the central Indian city of Bhopal June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar</p>

A victim of Bhopal gas tragedy attends a demonstration outside a court in the central Indian city of Bhopal June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Saturday, December 03, 2011

A victim of Bhopal gas tragedy attends a demonstration outside a court in the central Indian city of Bhopal June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Close
7 / 29
<p>Activists from Bhopal Gas Tragedy Survivors Group shout slogans as they protest against Union Carbide Corp, now owned by Dow Chemical Co, ahead of the 25th anniversary of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, in Bhopal November 29, 2009. In December 1984, a Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal developed a toxic gas leak resulting in thousands of people dying in the aftermath. REUTERS/Raj Patidar</p>

Activists from Bhopal Gas Tragedy Survivors Group shout slogans as they protest against Union Carbide Corp, now owned by Dow Chemical Co, ahead of the 25th anniversary of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, in Bhopal November 29, 2009. In December 1984, a...more

Saturday, December 03, 2011

Activists from Bhopal Gas Tragedy Survivors Group shout slogans as they protest against Union Carbide Corp, now owned by Dow Chemical Co, ahead of the 25th anniversary of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, in Bhopal November 29, 2009. In December 1984, a Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal developed a toxic gas leak resulting in thousands of people dying in the aftermath. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Close
8 / 29
<p>Eleven-year-old Salu Raikwar, who was born with six fingers on both hands, walks in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal November 30, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

Eleven-year-old Salu Raikwar, who was born with six fingers on both hands, walks in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal November 30, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Saturday, December 03, 2011

Eleven-year-old Salu Raikwar, who was born with six fingers on both hands, walks in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal November 30, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
9 / 29
<p>Eight-year-old Shemon Gonsalves, who was born with physical disabilities, lies on the ground in his parents home in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal November 30, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

Eight-year-old Shemon Gonsalves, who was born with physical disabilities, lies on the ground in his parents home in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal November 30, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Saturday, December 03, 2011

Eight-year-old Shemon Gonsalves, who was born with physical disabilities, lies on the ground in his parents home in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal November 30, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
10 / 29
<p>Eleven-year-old Salu Raikwar who was born with six fingers on both hands holds a ball made from waste paper and a plastic bag in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal November 30, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

Eleven-year-old Salu Raikwar who was born with six fingers on both hands holds a ball made from waste paper and a plastic bag in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal November 30, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Saturday, December 03, 2011

Eleven-year-old Salu Raikwar who was born with six fingers on both hands holds a ball made from waste paper and a plastic bag in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal November 30, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
11 / 29
<p>Security guards play cards on the roof of the former control room of the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

Security guards play cards on the roof of the former control room of the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Saturday, December 03, 2011

Security guards play cards on the roof of the former control room of the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
12 / 29
<p>A security guard walks in front of the Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co, pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

A security guard walks in front of the Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co, pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Saturday, December 03, 2011

A security guard walks in front of the Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co, pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
13 / 29
<p>Chemical bottles are left in the former laboratory of a Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co, pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

Chemical bottles are left in the former laboratory of a Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co, pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Saturday, December 03, 2011

Chemical bottles are left in the former laboratory of a Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co, pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
14 / 29
<p>Broken valves are left in the former laboratory of a Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co, pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

Broken valves are left in the former laboratory of a Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co, pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Saturday, December 03, 2011

Broken valves are left in the former laboratory of a Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co, pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
15 / 29
<p>A handicapped man walks in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co, pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

A handicapped man walks in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co, pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Saturday, December 03, 2011

A handicapped man walks in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co, pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
16 / 29
<p>Forty-year-old Somram Bai, who was affected by toxic gas, holds her five-year-old daughter Minkhi who suffers from underdeveloped legs and feet in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co., pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

Forty-year-old Somram Bai, who was affected by toxic gas, holds her five-year-old daughter Minkhi who suffers from underdeveloped legs and feet in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co., pesticide plant in Bhopal...more

Saturday, December 03, 2011

Forty-year-old Somram Bai, who was affected by toxic gas, holds her five-year-old daughter Minkhi who suffers from underdeveloped legs and feet in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co., pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
17 / 29
<p>The sun sets behind the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal November 30, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

The sun sets behind the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal November 30, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Saturday, December 03, 2011

The sun sets behind the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal November 30, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
18 / 29
<p>A woman dries clothes on the outer wall of the Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co., pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

A woman dries clothes on the outer wall of the Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co., pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Saturday, December 03, 2011

A woman dries clothes on the outer wall of the Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co., pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
19 / 29
<p>Handicapped children sing during a ceremony in Bhopal December 1, 2009 to mark the 25th anniversary when Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co. developed a toxic gas leak resulting in thousands of people dying in the aftermath. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

Handicapped children sing during a ceremony in Bhopal December 1, 2009 to mark the 25th anniversary when Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co. developed a toxic gas leak resulting in thousands of people dying in the aftermath....more

Saturday, December 03, 2011

Handicapped children sing during a ceremony in Bhopal December 1, 2009 to mark the 25th anniversary when Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co. developed a toxic gas leak resulting in thousands of people dying in the aftermath. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
20 / 29
<p>Mothers wait with their children for treatment in a rehabilitation centre for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

Mothers wait with their children for treatment in a rehabilitation centre for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Saturday, December 03, 2011

Mothers wait with their children for treatment in a rehabilitation centre for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
21 / 29
<p>Six-year-old Sneha Shahu (L) receives treatment in a rehabilitation centre for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

Six-year-old Sneha Shahu (L) receives treatment in a rehabilitation centre for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Saturday, December 03, 2011

Six-year-old Sneha Shahu (L) receives treatment in a rehabilitation centre for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
22 / 29
<p>Fourteen-year-old Suraj Raghuwanshi is comforted by her mother in a rehabilitation centre for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

Fourteen-year-old Suraj Raghuwanshi is comforted by her mother in a rehabilitation centre for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Saturday, December 03, 2011

Fourteen-year-old Suraj Raghuwanshi is comforted by her mother in a rehabilitation centre for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
23 / 29
<p>Women collect water in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

Women collect water in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Saturday, December 03, 2011

Women collect water in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
24 / 29
<p>A woman walks with her child in a slum area near the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

A woman walks with her child in a slum area near the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Saturday, December 03, 2011

A woman walks with her child in a slum area near the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
25 / 29
<p>Children climb up a wall with murals which surrounds the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

Children climb up a wall with murals which surrounds the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Saturday, December 03, 2011

Children climb up a wall with murals which surrounds the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
26 / 29
<p>A woman holds a candle during a vigil to mark the 25th anniversary of the Bhopal gas disaster in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

A woman holds a candle during a vigil to mark the 25th anniversary of the Bhopal gas disaster in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Saturday, December 03, 2011

A woman holds a candle during a vigil to mark the 25th anniversary of the Bhopal gas disaster in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
27 / 29
<p>A woman walks in front of water tanks in a slum area near the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

A woman walks in front of water tanks in a slum area near the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Saturday, December 03, 2011

A woman walks in front of water tanks in a slum area near the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
28 / 29
<p>A handicapped man walks in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co, pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009 which in December 1984 developed a toxic gas leak resulting in thousands of people dying in the aftermath, in what is called one of the world's worst industrial disasters. Bhopalis and environmental groups say many more people have been harmed since then by pollutants seeping out of the plant site into ground water, which they contend have caused health problems for nearby residents including cancer, growth retardation and dizziness.REUTERS/Reinhard Krause (INDIA DISASTER ENVIRONMENT BUSINESS SCI TECH HEALTH IMAGES OF THE DAY SOCIETY)</p>

A handicapped man walks in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co, pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009 which in December 1984 developed a toxic gas leak resulting in thousands of people dying in the aftermath,...more

Saturday, December 03, 2011

A handicapped man walks in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co, pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009 which in December 1984 developed a toxic gas leak resulting in thousands of people dying in the aftermath, in what is called one of the world's worst industrial disasters. Bhopalis and environmental groups say many more people have been harmed since then by pollutants seeping out of the plant site into ground water, which they contend have caused health problems for nearby residents including cancer, growth retardation and dizziness.REUTERS/Reinhard Krause (INDIA DISASTER ENVIRONMENT BUSINESS SCI TECH HEALTH IMAGES OF THE DAY SOCIETY)

Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Blind swans

Blind swans

Next Slideshows

Blind swans

Blind swans

The Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind was founded by Brazilian ballerina and physiotherapist Fernanda Bianchini in 1995, when she decided to teach...

02 Dec 2011
Protests against retail sector reform

Protests against retail sector reform

For millions of Indian shopkeepers the prospect of competing with Walmart and other multinational retail brands is daunting.

01 Dec 2011
Winter is coming

Winter is coming

Across parts of the world, the first snows are signs of the coming winter.

01 Dec 2011
World AIDS Day

World AIDS Day

People around the world mark World AIDS Day with vigils and a call for more awareness, education and prevention.

01 Dec 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast