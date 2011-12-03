Bhopal Gas Tragedy - 27 years later
A victim of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, whereby a gas leak from a Union Carbide pesticide plant killed at least 3,500 people, holds a placard during a demonstration in New Delhi July 26, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A victim of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, whereby a gas leak from a Union Carbide pesticide plant killed at least 3,500 people, holds a placard during a demonstration in New Delhi July 26, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Children of the victims of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, a gas leak from a Union Carbide pesticide plant that killed at least 3,500 people, wear bands as they attend a protest outside prime minister's office (PMO) in New Delhi June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan...more
Children of the victims of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, a gas leak from a Union Carbide pesticide plant that killed at least 3,500 people, wear bands as they attend a protest outside prime minister's office (PMO) in New Delhi June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Victims of Bhopal gas disaster hold posters during a demonstration in New Delhi June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Victims of Bhopal gas disaster hold posters during a demonstration in New Delhi June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A child wearing a mask holds a banner in front of a burring mock pyre during a protest organised by Sadhbavana Adhikar Manch, a Non-Governmental Organisation, against the Bhopal gas disaster verdict in the central Indian city of Bhopal June 15, 2010....more
A child wearing a mask holds a banner in front of a burring mock pyre during a protest organised by Sadhbavana Adhikar Manch, a Non-Governmental Organisation, against the Bhopal gas disaster verdict in the central Indian city of Bhopal June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar
An activist from Sadhbavana Adhikar Manch, a Non-Governmental Organisation, wearing a mask holds a banner during a protest against the Bhopal gas disaster verdict in the central Indian city of Bhopal June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar
An activist from Sadhbavana Adhikar Manch, a Non-Governmental Organisation, wearing a mask holds a banner during a protest against the Bhopal gas disaster verdict in the central Indian city of Bhopal June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar
A victim of the Bhopal gas disaster attends a demonstration outside a court in the central Indian city of Bhopal June 7, 2010.REUTERS/Raj Patidar
A victim of the Bhopal gas disaster attends a demonstration outside a court in the central Indian city of Bhopal June 7, 2010.REUTERS/Raj Patidar
A victim of Bhopal gas tragedy attends a demonstration outside a court in the central Indian city of Bhopal June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar
A victim of Bhopal gas tragedy attends a demonstration outside a court in the central Indian city of Bhopal June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar
Activists from Bhopal Gas Tragedy Survivors Group shout slogans as they protest against Union Carbide Corp, now owned by Dow Chemical Co, ahead of the 25th anniversary of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, in Bhopal November 29, 2009. In December 1984, a...more
Activists from Bhopal Gas Tragedy Survivors Group shout slogans as they protest against Union Carbide Corp, now owned by Dow Chemical Co, ahead of the 25th anniversary of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, in Bhopal November 29, 2009. In December 1984, a Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal developed a toxic gas leak resulting in thousands of people dying in the aftermath. REUTERS/Raj Patidar
Eleven-year-old Salu Raikwar, who was born with six fingers on both hands, walks in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal November 30, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Eleven-year-old Salu Raikwar, who was born with six fingers on both hands, walks in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal November 30, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Eight-year-old Shemon Gonsalves, who was born with physical disabilities, lies on the ground in his parents home in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal November 30, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Eight-year-old Shemon Gonsalves, who was born with physical disabilities, lies on the ground in his parents home in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal November 30, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Eleven-year-old Salu Raikwar who was born with six fingers on both hands holds a ball made from waste paper and a plastic bag in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal November 30, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Eleven-year-old Salu Raikwar who was born with six fingers on both hands holds a ball made from waste paper and a plastic bag in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal November 30, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Security guards play cards on the roof of the former control room of the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Security guards play cards on the roof of the former control room of the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A security guard walks in front of the Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co, pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A security guard walks in front of the Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co, pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Chemical bottles are left in the former laboratory of a Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co, pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Chemical bottles are left in the former laboratory of a Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co, pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Broken valves are left in the former laboratory of a Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co, pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Broken valves are left in the former laboratory of a Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co, pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A handicapped man walks in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co, pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A handicapped man walks in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co, pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Forty-year-old Somram Bai, who was affected by toxic gas, holds her five-year-old daughter Minkhi who suffers from underdeveloped legs and feet in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co., pesticide plant in Bhopal...more
Forty-year-old Somram Bai, who was affected by toxic gas, holds her five-year-old daughter Minkhi who suffers from underdeveloped legs and feet in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co., pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
The sun sets behind the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal November 30, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
The sun sets behind the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal November 30, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A woman dries clothes on the outer wall of the Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co., pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A woman dries clothes on the outer wall of the Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co., pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Handicapped children sing during a ceremony in Bhopal December 1, 2009 to mark the 25th anniversary when Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co. developed a toxic gas leak resulting in thousands of people dying in the aftermath....more
Handicapped children sing during a ceremony in Bhopal December 1, 2009 to mark the 25th anniversary when Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co. developed a toxic gas leak resulting in thousands of people dying in the aftermath. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Mothers wait with their children for treatment in a rehabilitation centre for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Mothers wait with their children for treatment in a rehabilitation centre for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Six-year-old Sneha Shahu (L) receives treatment in a rehabilitation centre for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Six-year-old Sneha Shahu (L) receives treatment in a rehabilitation centre for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Fourteen-year-old Suraj Raghuwanshi is comforted by her mother in a rehabilitation centre for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Fourteen-year-old Suraj Raghuwanshi is comforted by her mother in a rehabilitation centre for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Women collect water in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Women collect water in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A woman walks with her child in a slum area near the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A woman walks with her child in a slum area near the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Children climb up a wall with murals which surrounds the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Children climb up a wall with murals which surrounds the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A woman holds a candle during a vigil to mark the 25th anniversary of the Bhopal gas disaster in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A woman holds a candle during a vigil to mark the 25th anniversary of the Bhopal gas disaster in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A woman walks in front of water tanks in a slum area near the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A woman walks in front of water tanks in a slum area near the Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A handicapped man walks in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co, pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009 which in December 1984 developed a toxic gas leak resulting in thousands of people dying in the aftermath,...more
A handicapped man walks in a slum area next to the Union Carbide Corp, now part of Dow Chemical Co, pesticide plant in Bhopal December 1, 2009 which in December 1984 developed a toxic gas leak resulting in thousands of people dying in the aftermath, in what is called one of the world's worst industrial disasters. Bhopalis and environmental groups say many more people have been harmed since then by pollutants seeping out of the plant site into ground water, which they contend have caused health problems for nearby residents including cancer, growth retardation and dizziness.REUTERS/Reinhard Krause (INDIA DISASTER ENVIRONMENT BUSINESS SCI TECH HEALTH IMAGES OF THE DAY SOCIETY)
Next Slideshows
Blind swans
The Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind was founded by Brazilian ballerina and physiotherapist Fernanda Bianchini in 1995, when she decided to teach...
Protests against retail sector reform
For millions of Indian shopkeepers the prospect of competing with Walmart and other multinational retail brands is daunting.
Winter is coming
Across parts of the world, the first snows are signs of the coming winter.
World AIDS Day
People around the world mark World AIDS Day with vigils and a call for more awareness, education and prevention.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.