Bhopal gas tragedy: 30 years on
Thick dust covers chemical bottles in a laboratory at the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A panel displays pictures of residents who died in the 1984 Bhopal disaster at the forensic department of a hospital in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People wait to receive medicine at a clinic supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal for people affected by the 1984 Bhopal gas disaster in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Sixty-four-year-old Zafar Ahmed, receives treatment at a clinic supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy receives treatment at a rehabilitation centre supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
In a combination picture Lata Bai (top right) is seen with her husband Ashok Badgujjar and their four sons in an undated family photograph (top) and (bottom) Lata Bai (top right) is seen with her four sons in Bhopal November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danish...more
Eight-year-old Abhi, who suffers from mental and physical disabilities, plays outside his house at a slum in Bhopal November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Former maintenance worker, Mohammed Yaqub, poses in his house with his old identity card from the defunct Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal where he once worked November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Children play on a field next to the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Trees frame a rusting building at the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A child of a victim of the Bhopal gas tragedy, a gas leak from a Union Carbide pesticide plant that killed at least 3500 people, holds a placard during a sit-in protest in New Delhi November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A victim of the Bhopal gas tragedy, a gas leak from a Union Carbide pesticide plant that killed at least 3500 people, attends a sit-in protest in New Delhi November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A reactor tank stands among the ruins of the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A girl who suffers from hearing and speech disorders reacts to the camera at a rehabilitation centre supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal, for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities, in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish...more
Fifty-five-year-old Subna Bi (C), poses for a picture outside her house next to the abandoned former Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Three-year-old Abdul, who suffers from mental and physical disabilities plays with his mother Rukhsana at their house in Bhopal November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Five-year-old Saagar, who suffers from mental and physical disabilities is held by his mother Komal, as she poses for a picture at their house in a slum in Bhopal November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A network of pipes rust at the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The sun sets behind the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People wait to receive medicine at a clinic supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal for people affected by the 1984 Bhopal gas disaster in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A combination picture shows Aamna (R) with her husband Munawar Ali in an undated family photograph (top) and (bottom) Aamna alone in Bhopal November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy who was born with a mental disability looks out of a window at a rehabilitation centre supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
General view of a neighbourhood next to the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A sign outlining emergency procedures, in the event of a gas leak, stands against a wall in the control room of the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A combination picture shows Bhoori Bi (R) with her daughter Chandni in an undated family photograph (top) and (bottom) Bhoori Bi alone in Bhopal November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A combination picture shows Zubeida (R) with her husband Salim Rehman in an undated family photograph (top), and (bottom) Zubeida Bi alone in Bhopal on November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
