Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 28, 2014 | 7:40pm IST

Bhopal gas tragedy: 30 years on

Thick dust covers chemical bottles in a laboratory at the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thick dust covers chemical bottles in a laboratory at the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
Thick dust covers chemical bottles in a laboratory at the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
1 / 26
A panel displays pictures of residents who died in the 1984 Bhopal disaster at the forensic department of a hospital in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A panel displays pictures of residents who died in the 1984 Bhopal disaster at the forensic department of a hospital in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
A panel displays pictures of residents who died in the 1984 Bhopal disaster at the forensic department of a hospital in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
2 / 26
People wait to receive medicine at a clinic supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal for people affected by the 1984 Bhopal gas disaster in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People wait to receive medicine at a clinic supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal for people affected by the 1984 Bhopal gas disaster in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
People wait to receive medicine at a clinic supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal for people affected by the 1984 Bhopal gas disaster in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
3 / 26
Sixty-four-year-old Zafar Ahmed, receives treatment at a clinic supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sixty-four-year-old Zafar Ahmed, receives treatment at a clinic supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
Sixty-four-year-old Zafar Ahmed, receives treatment at a clinic supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
4 / 26
A boy receives treatment at a rehabilitation centre supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A boy receives treatment at a rehabilitation centre supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
A boy receives treatment at a rehabilitation centre supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
5 / 26
In a combination picture Lata Bai (top right) is seen with her husband Ashok Badgujjar and their four sons in an undated family photograph (top) and (bottom) Lata Bai (top right) is seen with her four sons in Bhopal November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

In a combination picture Lata Bai (top right) is seen with her husband Ashok Badgujjar and their four sons in an undated family photograph (top) and (bottom) Lata Bai (top right) is seen with her four sons in Bhopal November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danish...more

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
In a combination picture Lata Bai (top right) is seen with her husband Ashok Badgujjar and their four sons in an undated family photograph (top) and (bottom) Lata Bai (top right) is seen with her four sons in Bhopal November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
6 / 26
Eight-year-old Abhi, who suffers from mental and physical disabilities, plays outside his house at a slum in Bhopal November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Eight-year-old Abhi, who suffers from mental and physical disabilities, plays outside his house at a slum in Bhopal November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
Eight-year-old Abhi, who suffers from mental and physical disabilities, plays outside his house at a slum in Bhopal November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
7 / 26
Former maintenance worker, Mohammed Yaqub, poses in his house with his old identity card from the defunct Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal where he once worked November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Former maintenance worker, Mohammed Yaqub, poses in his house with his old identity card from the defunct Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal where he once worked November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
Former maintenance worker, Mohammed Yaqub, poses in his house with his old identity card from the defunct Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal where he once worked November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
8 / 26
Children play on a field next to the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Children play on a field next to the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
Children play on a field next to the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
9 / 26
Trees frame a rusting building at the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Trees frame a rusting building at the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
Trees frame a rusting building at the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
10 / 26
A child of a victim of the Bhopal gas tragedy, a gas leak from a Union Carbide pesticide plant that killed at least 3500 people, holds a placard during a sit-in protest in New Delhi November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A child of a victim of the Bhopal gas tragedy, a gas leak from a Union Carbide pesticide plant that killed at least 3500 people, holds a placard during a sit-in protest in New Delhi November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
A child of a victim of the Bhopal gas tragedy, a gas leak from a Union Carbide pesticide plant that killed at least 3500 people, holds a placard during a sit-in protest in New Delhi November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
11 / 26
A victim of the Bhopal gas tragedy, a gas leak from a Union Carbide pesticide plant that killed at least 3500 people, attends a sit-in protest in New Delhi November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A victim of the Bhopal gas tragedy, a gas leak from a Union Carbide pesticide plant that killed at least 3500 people, attends a sit-in protest in New Delhi November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
A victim of the Bhopal gas tragedy, a gas leak from a Union Carbide pesticide plant that killed at least 3500 people, attends a sit-in protest in New Delhi November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
12 / 26
A reactor tank stands among the ruins of the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A reactor tank stands among the ruins of the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
A reactor tank stands among the ruins of the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
13 / 26
A girl who suffers from hearing and speech disorders reacts to the camera at a rehabilitation centre supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal, for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities, in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A girl who suffers from hearing and speech disorders reacts to the camera at a rehabilitation centre supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal, for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities, in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish...more

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
A girl who suffers from hearing and speech disorders reacts to the camera at a rehabilitation centre supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal, for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities, in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
14 / 26
Fifty-five-year-old Subna Bi (C), poses for a picture outside her house next to the abandoned former Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Fifty-five-year-old Subna Bi (C), poses for a picture outside her house next to the abandoned former Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
Fifty-five-year-old Subna Bi (C), poses for a picture outside her house next to the abandoned former Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant in Bhopal November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
15 / 26
Three-year-old Abdul, who suffers from mental and physical disabilities plays with his mother Rukhsana at their house in Bhopal November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Three-year-old Abdul, who suffers from mental and physical disabilities plays with his mother Rukhsana at their house in Bhopal November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
Three-year-old Abdul, who suffers from mental and physical disabilities plays with his mother Rukhsana at their house in Bhopal November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
16 / 26
Five-year-old Saagar, who suffers from mental and physical disabilities is held by his mother Komal, as she poses for a picture at their house in a slum in Bhopal November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Five-year-old Saagar, who suffers from mental and physical disabilities is held by his mother Komal, as she poses for a picture at their house in a slum in Bhopal November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
Five-year-old Saagar, who suffers from mental and physical disabilities is held by his mother Komal, as she poses for a picture at their house in a slum in Bhopal November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
17 / 26
A network of pipes rust at the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A network of pipes rust at the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
A network of pipes rust at the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
18 / 26
The sun sets behind the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The sun sets behind the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
The sun sets behind the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
19 / 26
People wait to receive medicine at a clinic supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal for people affected by the 1984 Bhopal gas disaster in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People wait to receive medicine at a clinic supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal for people affected by the 1984 Bhopal gas disaster in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
People wait to receive medicine at a clinic supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal for people affected by the 1984 Bhopal gas disaster in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
20 / 26
A combination picture shows Aamna (R) with her husband Munawar Ali in an undated family photograph (top) and (bottom) Aamna alone in Bhopal November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A combination picture shows Aamna (R) with her husband Munawar Ali in an undated family photograph (top) and (bottom) Aamna alone in Bhopal November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
A combination picture shows Aamna (R) with her husband Munawar Ali in an undated family photograph (top) and (bottom) Aamna alone in Bhopal November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
21 / 26
A boy who was born with a mental disability looks out of a window at a rehabilitation centre supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A boy who was born with a mental disability looks out of a window at a rehabilitation centre supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
A boy who was born with a mental disability looks out of a window at a rehabilitation centre supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
22 / 26
General view of a neighbourhood next to the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

General view of a neighbourhood next to the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
General view of a neighbourhood next to the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
23 / 26
A sign outlining emergency procedures, in the event of a gas leak, stands against a wall in the control room of the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A sign outlining emergency procedures, in the event of a gas leak, stands against a wall in the control room of the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
A sign outlining emergency procedures, in the event of a gas leak, stands against a wall in the control room of the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
24 / 26
A combination picture shows Bhoori Bi (R) with her daughter Chandni in an undated family photograph (top) and (bottom) Bhoori Bi alone in Bhopal November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A combination picture shows Bhoori Bi (R) with her daughter Chandni in an undated family photograph (top) and (bottom) Bhoori Bi alone in Bhopal November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
A combination picture shows Bhoori Bi (R) with her daughter Chandni in an undated family photograph (top) and (bottom) Bhoori Bi alone in Bhopal November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
25 / 26
A combination picture shows Zubeida (R) with her husband Salim Rehman in an undated family photograph (top), and (bottom) Zubeida Bi alone in Bhopal on November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A combination picture shows Zubeida (R) with her husband Salim Rehman in an undated family photograph (top), and (bottom) Zubeida Bi alone in Bhopal on November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
A combination picture shows Zubeida (R) with her husband Salim Rehman in an undated family photograph (top), and (bottom) Zubeida Bi alone in Bhopal on November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Black Friday frenzy

Black Friday frenzy

Next Slideshows

Black Friday frenzy

Black Friday frenzy

Shoppers hit the stores for Black Friday deals.

28 Nov 2014
Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade

Highlights from the Thanksgiving Day parade.

28 Nov 2014
Miss Wheelchair India

Miss Wheelchair India

Seven women from across India participated in the second wheelchair beauty pageant in Mumbai, which aims to open doors for the wheelchair-bound in modelling,...

27 Nov 2014
Streets of Ferguson

Streets of Ferguson

The scene in Ferguson following the grand jury announcement.

26 Nov 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures