Sat Nov 16, 2013

Bidding farewell to Sachin

<p>Cricket fans walk on a sea wall while holding a banner in tribute to Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar outside a stadium in Mumbai November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Saturday, November 16, 2013

<p>A cricket fan shouts slogans while holding a banner showing photos of Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar outside a stadium in Mumbai November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Saturday, November 16, 2013

<p>People walk past a sand sculpture of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik on a beach in Puri, located in the eastern Indian state of Odisha November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Saturday, November 16, 2013

<p>Cricket fans holding an Indian national flag shout slogans in front of a billboard of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar outside a stadium in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Saturday, November 16, 2013

<p>A cricket fan dressed as a Hindu holy man, or Sadhu, sits next to portraits of Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar outside a stadium in Mumbai November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Saturday, November 16, 2013

<p>School children wave as they hold posters of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar at an event to honour him inside a school in Chennai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Saturday, November 16, 2013

<p>Cricket fans queue before a match outside a stadium in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Saturday, November 16, 2013

<p>Cricket fans shout slogans as they queue before a match outside a stadium in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Saturday, November 16, 2013

<p>A fan wearing a shirt with a picture of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar poses for a photograph before a match outside a stadium in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Saturday, November 16, 2013

<p>Cricket fans get their faces painted before a match outside a stadium in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Saturday, November 16, 2013

<p>Cricket fans shout slogans as they queue before a match outside a stadium in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Saturday, November 16, 2013

<p>A cricket fan poses for photographers while holding a placard of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar outside a stadium in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Saturday, November 16, 2013

<p>A cricket fan wearing a T-shirt with a picture of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar poses for a photograph before a match outside a stadium in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Saturday, November 16, 2013

<p>Cricket fans queue before a match outside a stadium in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Saturday, November 16, 2013

<p>A cricket fan holds a medal with a portrait of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar while posing for photographers outside a stadium in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Saturday, November 16, 2013

<p>Cricket fans pose with posters of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as they queue before a match outside a stadium in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Saturday, November 16, 2013

<p>A policeman on a scooter backs out from a parking lot in front of a billboard of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Saturday, November 16, 2013

<p>Cricket fans hold a poster of Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as they wait for the Indian cricket team bus before a match outside a stadium in Mumbai November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Saturday, November 16, 2013

<p>Cricket fans shout slogans as they stop traffic while holding a banner in tribute to Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar outside a stadium in Mumbai November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Saturday, November 16, 2013

