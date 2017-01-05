Bidding for tuna at Tsukiji
Wholesalers check the quality of fresh tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market before the New Year's auction in Tokyo, Japan, January 5, 2017. In Japan, food supplies sold to wholesalers during the first auction of the year often fetch higher...more
A wholesaler checks the quality of fresh tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market before the New Year's auction. A popular sushi restaurant in Tokyo, Sushizanmai, purchased a 212 kilogram bluefin tuna for 72 million yen (614,016 USD) at Japan's...more
Wholesalers check the quality of frozen tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market. The price for the tuna, caught off the coast of Oma in Aomori prefecture, north of Japan, is one of the highest, and surpasses his bid last year, which was at 14...more
A wholesaler shows a hand sign to an auctioneer during the New Year's auction of frozen tuna. Though the auction kick-started the year energetically, fishmongers expressed disappointment over the planned relocation of the world's largest fish market...more
Kiyomura Co's President Kiyoshi Kimura (C), who runs a chain of sushi restaurants Sushi Zanmai, poses with a 212 kg (467 lbs) bluefin tuna at his sushi restaurant outside Tsukiji fish market. Kiyoshi Kimura won the first bid for the sixth consecutive...more
An auctioneer (R) raises his hand as he starts the New Year's auction of the frozen tuna. The relocation of Tsukiji, which was initially scheduled last November, has affected construction for a road linking to an athlete's village for the Tokyo 2020...more
Wholesalers check the quality of fresh tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market. Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market is also a hot tourist attraction with millions thronging the inner and outer markets, and the surrounding sushi restaurants every year....more
Wholesalers check the quality of frozen tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Auctioneers raise their hands as they start the New Year's auction of the frozen tuna. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A wholesaler checks the quality of fresh tuna. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Kiyomura Co's President Kiyoshi Kimura (C), who runs a chain of sushi restaurants Sushi Zanmai, is surrounded by media as he speaks next to a 212 kg (467 lbs) bluefin tuna that he won at auction for 74 million yen (633,000 USD). REUTERS/Issei Kato
