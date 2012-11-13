Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Nov 13, 2012 | 10:05pm IST

Bieber and Selena

<p>Singer Selena Gomez and her boyfriend, singer Justin Bieber, pose for photographers as they arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Singer Selena Gomez and her boyfriend, singer Justin Bieber, pose for photographers as they arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Singer Selena Gomez and her boyfriend, singer Justin Bieber, pose for photographers as they arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
1 / 12
<p>Justin Bieber kisses his girlfriend, Selena Gomez, as they arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Justin Bieber kisses his girlfriend, Selena Gomez, as they arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Justin Bieber kisses his girlfriend, Selena Gomez, as they arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
2 / 12
<p>Justin Bieber carries the train of Selena Gomez's dress as they arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Justin Bieber carries the train of Selena Gomez's dress as they arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Justin Bieber carries the train of Selena Gomez's dress as they arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
3 / 12
<p>Selena Gomez (R) and her boyfriend, singer Justin Bieber, pose on arrival at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Selena Gomez (R) and her boyfriend, singer Justin Bieber, pose on arrival at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Selena Gomez (R) and her boyfriend, singer Justin Bieber, pose on arrival at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
4 / 12
<p>Justin Bieber (R) and his girlfriend Selena Gomez watch the NHL game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Winnipeg Jets in Winnipeg October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade </p>

Justin Bieber (R) and his girlfriend Selena Gomez watch the NHL game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Winnipeg Jets in Winnipeg October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Justin Bieber (R) and his girlfriend Selena Gomez watch the NHL game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Winnipeg Jets in Winnipeg October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade

Close
5 / 12
<p>Justin Bieber hugs Selena Gomez after winning best male video for "U Smile" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Justin Bieber hugs Selena Gomez after winning best male video for "U Smile" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Justin Bieber hugs Selena Gomez after winning best male video for "U Smile" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 12
<p>Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 12
<p>Justin Bieber speaks to singer Selena Gomez as he is announced as the recipient of the Choice Music: Male Artist Award at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Justin Bieber speaks to singer Selena Gomez as he is announced as the recipient of the Choice Music: Male Artist Award at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni more

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Justin Bieber speaks to singer Selena Gomez as he is announced as the recipient of the Choice Music: Male Artist Award at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 12
<p>Justin Bieber accepts the award for "Ur Fav Artist" for his song "Somebody to Love" from host Selena Gomez during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

Justin Bieber accepts the award for "Ur Fav Artist" for his song "Somebody to Love" from host Selena Gomez during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Justin Bieber accepts the award for "Ur Fav Artist" for his song "Somebody to Love" from host Selena Gomez during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close
9 / 12
<p>Justin Bieber (L) accepts the International Video of the Year by a Canadian award for "Somebody to Love" as host Selena Gomez looks on during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

Justin Bieber (L) accepts the International Video of the Year by a Canadian award for "Somebody to Love" as host Selena Gomez looks on during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Justin Bieber (L) accepts the International Video of the Year by a Canadian award for "Somebody to Love" as host Selena Gomez looks on during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
10 / 12
<p>Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez arrive at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez arrive at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez arrive at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
11 / 12
<p>Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez arrive at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez arrive at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez arrive at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
MTV European Music Awards

MTV European Music Awards

Next Slideshows

MTV European Music Awards

MTV European Music Awards

Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber shared the spoils in Frankfurt at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

12 Nov 2012
India this week

India this week

Our best photos of the week from across India.

11 Nov 2012
Style file

Style file

A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.

09 Nov 2012
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The models strut the catwalk as Rihanna and Bieber perform.

09 Nov 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast