Bienvenido Pope Benedict
Pope Benedict XVI's shoes are seen before he leaves for Cuba, at the Guanajuato airport in Sila, Mexico, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People wave flags while Pope Benedict XVI is being driven around the streets of Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
A man receives communion during a mass led by Pope Benedict XVI in Silao, Mexico, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Pope Benedict XVI wears a sombrero, a traditional Mexican hat, while being driven through the crowd before officiating a mass in Silao, Mexico, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Women wave flags during Pope Benedict's meeting with children in front of the State Government building "Casa del Conde Rul" in Guanajuato, Mexico, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Benedict XVI looks on during a mass at Antonio Maceo square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Members of the Order of Malta arrive at the Antonio Maceo Revolution Square before a mass is celebrated by Pope Benedict XVI in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man reads a newspaper with a picture of Pope Benedict XVI on the cover in downtown Leon, Mexico, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
People wave flags while Pope Benedict XVI is being driven around the streets of Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
An altar boy drinks as he waits for the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI in Leon, March 23, 2012. . REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Pope Benedict XVI blesses a baby while being driven through the crowd before officiating mass in Silao, Mexico, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
A man has a haircut outside a house with a poster seen on a door, welcoming Pope Benedict XVI on his visit to Cuba, in Havana, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Bishops stand together before the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI prior to a mass in Silao, Mexico, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Pope Benedict XVI celebrates mass at the Antonio Maceo Revolution Square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers
A group of nuns wait on a street for Pope Benedict XVI during his visit to Mexico in Leon, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Pope Benedict XVI leads a mass in Antonio Maceo square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano/Pool
Faithfuls wave Vatican flags on a car while they wait for Pope Benedict XVI during his visit to Mexico, in Leon, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Pope Benedict XVI attends a meeting with prelates in the yard of Colegio di Miraflores in Leon, Mexico, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
A priest takes a picture of bishops as Pope Benedict XVI arrives to celebrate a mass in Silao, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
People wave flags during a welcoming ceremony to mark the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI at the Antonio Maceo International Airport in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Faithful cheer while waiting for Pope Benedict XVI to arrive prior to a mass in Silao, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
An image of Pope Benedict XVI is seen at Havana's cathedral lit by Italian artist Gaspare di Caro, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Believers gather outside the sanctuary of the Virgin of Charity of El Cobre during a visit by Pope Benedict XVI in El Cobre village, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Pope Benedict XVI (L) celebrates a mass at Antonio Maceo square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
