Pictures | Wed Mar 28, 2012

Bienvenido Pope Benedict

<p>Pope Benedict XVI's shoes are seen before he leaves for Cuba, at the Guanajuato airport in Sila, Mexico, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Pope Benedict XVI's shoes are seen before he leaves for Cuba, at the Guanajuato airport in Sila, Mexico, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Pope Benedict XVI's shoes are seen before he leaves for Cuba, at the Guanajuato airport in Sila, Mexico, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>People wave flags while Pope Benedict XVI is being driven around the streets of Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

People wave flags while Pope Benedict XVI is being driven around the streets of Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

People wave flags while Pope Benedict XVI is being driven around the streets of Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

<p>A man receives communion during a mass led by Pope Benedict XVI in Silao, Mexico, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A man receives communion during a mass led by Pope Benedict XVI in Silao, Mexico, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

A man receives communion during a mass led by Pope Benedict XVI in Silao, Mexico, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>Pope Benedict XVI wears a sombrero, a traditional Mexican hat, while being driven through the crowd before officiating a mass in Silao, Mexico, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Benedict XVI wears a sombrero, a traditional Mexican hat, while being driven through the crowd before officiating a mass in Silao, Mexico, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Pope Benedict XVI wears a sombrero, a traditional Mexican hat, while being driven through the crowd before officiating a mass in Silao, Mexico, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

<p>Women wave flags during Pope Benedict's meeting with children in front of the State Government building "Casa del Conde Rul" in Guanajuato, Mexico, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Women wave flags during Pope Benedict's meeting with children in front of the State Government building "Casa del Conde Rul" in Guanajuato, Mexico, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Women wave flags during Pope Benedict's meeting with children in front of the State Government building "Casa del Conde Rul" in Guanajuato, Mexico, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>Pope Benedict XVI looks on during a mass at Antonio Maceo square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Benedict XVI looks on during a mass at Antonio Maceo square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Pope Benedict XVI looks on during a mass at Antonio Maceo square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>Members of the Order of Malta arrive at the Antonio Maceo Revolution Square before a mass is celebrated by Pope Benedict XVI in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Members of the Order of Malta arrive at the Antonio Maceo Revolution Square before a mass is celebrated by Pope Benedict XVI in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Members of the Order of Malta arrive at the Antonio Maceo Revolution Square before a mass is celebrated by Pope Benedict XVI in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>A man reads a newspaper with a picture of Pope Benedict XVI on the cover in downtown Leon, Mexico, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo </p>

A man reads a newspaper with a picture of Pope Benedict XVI on the cover in downtown Leon, Mexico, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

A man reads a newspaper with a picture of Pope Benedict XVI on the cover in downtown Leon, Mexico, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>People wave flags while Pope Benedict XVI is being driven around the streets of Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

People wave flags while Pope Benedict XVI is being driven around the streets of Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

People wave flags while Pope Benedict XVI is being driven around the streets of Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

<p>An altar boy drinks as he waits for the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI in Leon, March 23, 2012. . REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

An altar boy drinks as he waits for the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI in Leon, March 23, 2012. . REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

An altar boy drinks as he waits for the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI in Leon, March 23, 2012. . REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>Pope Benedict XVI blesses a baby while being driven through the crowd before officiating mass in Silao, Mexico, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Benedict XVI blesses a baby while being driven through the crowd before officiating mass in Silao, Mexico, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Pope Benedict XVI blesses a baby while being driven through the crowd before officiating mass in Silao, Mexico, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

<p>A man has a haircut outside a house with a poster seen on a door, welcoming Pope Benedict XVI on his visit to Cuba, in Havana, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

A man has a haircut outside a house with a poster seen on a door, welcoming Pope Benedict XVI on his visit to Cuba, in Havana, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

A man has a haircut outside a house with a poster seen on a door, welcoming Pope Benedict XVI on his visit to Cuba, in Havana, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>Bishops stand together before the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI prior to a mass in Silao, Mexico, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo </p>

Bishops stand together before the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI prior to a mass in Silao, Mexico, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Bishops stand together before the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI prior to a mass in Silao, Mexico, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>Pope Benedict XVI celebrates mass at the Antonio Maceo Revolution Square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers </p>

Pope Benedict XVI celebrates mass at the Antonio Maceo Revolution Square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Pope Benedict XVI celebrates mass at the Antonio Maceo Revolution Square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers

<p>A group of nuns wait on a street for Pope Benedict XVI during his visit to Mexico in Leon, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

A group of nuns wait on a street for Pope Benedict XVI during his visit to Mexico in Leon, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

A group of nuns wait on a street for Pope Benedict XVI during his visit to Mexico in Leon, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>Pope Benedict XVI leads a mass in Antonio Maceo square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano/Pool</p>

Pope Benedict XVI leads a mass in Antonio Maceo square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano/Pool

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Pope Benedict XVI leads a mass in Antonio Maceo square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano/Pool

<p>Faithfuls wave Vatican flags on a car while they wait for Pope Benedict XVI during his visit to Mexico, in Leon, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Faithfuls wave Vatican flags on a car while they wait for Pope Benedict XVI during his visit to Mexico, in Leon, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Faithfuls wave Vatican flags on a car while they wait for Pope Benedict XVI during his visit to Mexico, in Leon, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>Pope Benedict XVI attends a meeting with prelates in the yard of Colegio di Miraflores in Leon, Mexico, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano </p>

Pope Benedict XVI attends a meeting with prelates in the yard of Colegio di Miraflores in Leon, Mexico, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Pope Benedict XVI attends a meeting with prelates in the yard of Colegio di Miraflores in Leon, Mexico, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

<p>A priest takes a picture of bishops as Pope Benedict XVI arrives to celebrate a mass in Silao, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

A priest takes a picture of bishops as Pope Benedict XVI arrives to celebrate a mass in Silao, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

A priest takes a picture of bishops as Pope Benedict XVI arrives to celebrate a mass in Silao, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>People wave flags during a welcoming ceremony to mark the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI at the Antonio Maceo International Airport in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

People wave flags during a welcoming ceremony to mark the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI at the Antonio Maceo International Airport in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

People wave flags during a welcoming ceremony to mark the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI at the Antonio Maceo International Airport in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>Faithful cheer while waiting for Pope Benedict XVI to arrive prior to a mass in Silao, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut </p>

Faithful cheer while waiting for Pope Benedict XVI to arrive prior to a mass in Silao, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Faithful cheer while waiting for Pope Benedict XVI to arrive prior to a mass in Silao, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

<p>An image of Pope Benedict XVI is seen at Havana's cathedral lit by Italian artist Gaspare di Caro, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa </p>

An image of Pope Benedict XVI is seen at Havana's cathedral lit by Italian artist Gaspare di Caro, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

An image of Pope Benedict XVI is seen at Havana's cathedral lit by Italian artist Gaspare di Caro, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

<p>Believers gather outside the sanctuary of the Virgin of Charity of El Cobre during a visit by Pope Benedict XVI in El Cobre village, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Believers gather outside the sanctuary of the Virgin of Charity of El Cobre during a visit by Pope Benedict XVI in El Cobre village, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Believers gather outside the sanctuary of the Virgin of Charity of El Cobre during a visit by Pope Benedict XVI in El Cobre village, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Pope Benedict XVI (L) celebrates a mass at Antonio Maceo square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Pope Benedict XVI (L) celebrates a mass at Antonio Maceo square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Pope Benedict XVI (L) celebrates a mass at Antonio Maceo square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

