Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jan 24, 2015 | 2:55am IST

Bienvenidos a La Havana

Kayla Hernandez, 5 (C), looks on school activities in downtown Havana January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Kayla Hernandez, 5 (C), looks on school activities in downtown Havana January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Kayla Hernandez, 5 (C), looks on school activities in downtown Havana January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
1 / 20
A taxi driver drives a vintage car in downtown Havana, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A taxi driver drives a vintage car in downtown Havana, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, January 17, 2015
A taxi driver drives a vintage car in downtown Havana, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
2 / 20
Yoan Viral, 30, cuts the hair of shopowner Acosta, 56, at a barber shop in downtown Havana, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Yoan Viral, 30, cuts the hair of shopowner Acosta, 56, at a barber shop in downtown Havana, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, January 17, 2015
Yoan Viral, 30, cuts the hair of shopowner Acosta, 56, at a barber shop in downtown Havana, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
3 / 20
Retired military officer Ramon Lafita, 72, waters a communal garden in downtown Havana January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Retired military officer Ramon Lafita, 72, waters a communal garden in downtown Havana January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
Retired military officer Ramon Lafita, 72, waters a communal garden in downtown Havana January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
4 / 20
Chef Enrique Larrinaga, 59, sits after the end of his shift at the reception area of an editorial where he works in downtown Havana, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Chef Enrique Larrinaga, 59, sits after the end of his shift at the reception area of an editorial where he works in downtown Havana, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Chef Enrique Larrinaga, 59, sits after the end of his shift at the reception area of an editorial where he works in downtown Havana, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
5 / 20
Tourists take pictures in front of the Capitol in Havana, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tourists take pictures in front of the Capitol in Havana, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
Tourists take pictures in front of the Capitol in Havana, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
6 / 20
Mechanic Wilfredo Medino, 59, fixes a Harley Davidson motorbike inside a garage in downtown Havana January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Mechanic Wilfredo Medino, 59, fixes a Harley Davidson motorbike inside a garage in downtown Havana January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Mechanic Wilfredo Medino, 59, fixes a Harley Davidson motorbike inside a garage in downtown Havana January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
7 / 20
People queue outside a bakery in downtown Havana January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People queue outside a bakery in downtown Havana January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
People queue outside a bakery in downtown Havana January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
8 / 20
A woman shops for pork meat at a farmers' market in Havana January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman shops for pork meat at a farmers' market in Havana January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
A woman shops for pork meat at a farmers' market in Havana January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 20
Tourists ride in pedicabs in Havana, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tourists ride in pedicabs in Havana, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
Tourists ride in pedicabs in Havana, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
10 / 20
People practice Tai Chi in Havana, January 23, 2015.REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People practice Tai Chi in Havana, January 23, 2015.REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
People practice Tai Chi in Havana, January 23, 2015.REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
11 / 20
U.S. tourists sit in pedicabs in Havana, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

U.S. tourists sit in pedicabs in Havana, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
U.S. tourists sit in pedicabs in Havana, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
12 / 20
People line up in a pharmacy with an image depicting Cuban independence hero Jose Marti in downtown Havana, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People line up in a pharmacy with an image depicting Cuban independence hero Jose Marti in downtown Havana, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
People line up in a pharmacy with an image depicting Cuban independence hero Jose Marti in downtown Havana, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
13 / 20
Children exercise during a fencing lesson outside their school in Havana November 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children exercise during a fencing lesson outside their school in Havana November 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Children exercise during a fencing lesson outside their school in Havana November 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
14 / 20
Emanuel Gonzales, 19 (L), and Emanuel Perez, 17, carry home-baked cakes for sale on the streets of downtown Havana January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Emanuel Gonzales, 19 (L), and Emanuel Perez, 17, carry home-baked cakes for sale on the streets of downtown Havana January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Emanuel Gonzales, 19 (L), and Emanuel Perez, 17, carry home-baked cakes for sale on the streets of downtown Havana January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
15 / 20
Bici taxi driver Yosvani Gomes, 39, lifts the curtains of his vehicle after a rain in downtown Havana January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Bici taxi driver Yosvani Gomes, 39, lifts the curtains of his vehicle after a rain in downtown Havana January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Bici taxi driver Yosvani Gomes, 39, lifts the curtains of his vehicle after a rain in downtown Havana January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
16 / 20
People stand on a sidewalk waiting for public transportation in downtown Havana January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

People stand on a sidewalk waiting for public transportation in downtown Havana January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
People stand on a sidewalk waiting for public transportation in downtown Havana January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 20
People line up to enter a subsidized state store, or "bodega", where Cubans can buy basic products with a ration book they receive annually from the government, in downtown Havana, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People line up to enter a subsidized state store, or "bodega", where Cubans can buy basic products with a ration book they receive annually from the government, in downtown Havana, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
People line up to enter a subsidized state store, or "bodega", where Cubans can buy basic products with a ration book they receive annually from the government, in downtown Havana, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
18 / 20
Artur Aliaga, 45, who works fixing watches, closes the window at the state run watch repair shop at the end of the day in downtown Havana, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Artur Aliaga, 45, who works fixing watches, closes the window at the state run watch repair shop at the end of the day in downtown Havana, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Artur Aliaga, 45, who works fixing watches, closes the window at the state run watch repair shop at the end of the day in downtown Havana, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
19 / 20
Dianet Leiva, 10 (C), reacts to the camera at a gym in downtown Havana, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Dianet Leiva, 10 (C), reacts to the camera at a gym in downtown Havana, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, January 17, 2015
Dianet Leiva, 10 (C), reacts to the camera at a gym in downtown Havana, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Sled dog derby

Sled dog derby

Next Slideshows

Sled dog derby

Sled dog derby

Handlers and their dog packs are off the races in Europe.

24 Jan 2015
Inside Davos

Inside Davos

Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.

23 Jan 2015
North Korea's supreme factory leader

North Korea's supreme factory leader

Kim Jong Un provides 'field guidance' to North Korea's factories.

22 Jan 2015
Preparing for Republic Day

Preparing for Republic Day

India will hold its 66th Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

22 Jan 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast