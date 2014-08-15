Big blow-ups
A floating sea turtle sculpture named 'Alpha Turtle', featuring a black and white rendering of coral reef structures, is pictured in front of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge in Sydney, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
An giant inflatable figure in the shape of a pink river dolphin floats offshore of the Ponta Negra beach along the Amazon river in Manaus, Brazil July 27, 2014, part of a campaign to halt the killing of the dolphin. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A giant inflated beach ball sits on the sand at Blackpool Beach in Blackpool, northern England August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A giant inflatable "golden toad", which represents wealth and good fortune in traditional Chinese culture, is seen floating on a lake at the Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Giant inflatable rabbits are pictured on the shore of Sydney harbor on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A man walks between giant inflatable soccer balls marked with red crosses placed by members of non-governmental organization Rio de Paz (Rio Peace) during a protest before the World Cup in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil June 3,...more
Argentina's fans celebrate around an inflatable balloon representing Christ the Redeemer after their team won the 2014 World Cup semi-finals against the Netherlands in Buenos Aires, Argentina July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Martin Acosta
Gallery staff stand next to "Love Me", an inflatable pig with wings, by South Korean artist Choi Jeong-hwa, during a preview of the Art Stage Singapore in Singapore January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
The giant inflatable Rubber Duck installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman floats on the Parramatta River in Western Sydney, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Visitors walk next to inflatable plastic balloons, part of the "Dots Obsession" exhibition created by Japanese pop artist Yayoi Kusama in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Los Angeles City Hall stands behind Exxopolis, an inflatable walk-in luminarium at Grand Park in Los Angeles, California, September 7, 2013. The inflatable walk-in luminarium, designed by Architects of Air, creates a maze of winding paths and domes...more
The latest work of art 'Big Air Package' by artist Christo, is pictured from outside and above during a preview at the Gasometer in Oberhausen, Germany March 15, 2013. The indoor installation 'Big Air Package' which was created for the former gas...more
Journalists lie on the floor to take photos inside the latest work of art 'Big Air Package' by artist Christo, during a preview at the Gasometer in Oberhausen, Germany March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
An inflatable figure of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is seen in Caracas March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A helicopter flies above air-filled beer glass sculptures in a barley field in Wittingen, Germany July 10, 2003. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
People observe as a Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman is being inflated on a lake at the Summer Palace in Beijing, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker sprays paint on the beak of the "Rubber Duck" inflatable floating sculpture by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman at a factory in New Taipei City, Taiwan September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
People walk past a giant inflatable bottle of the 2011 Beaujolais Nouveau wine in Paris November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Men walk in front of a giant inflatable Smurf during a photo-call for the film "The Smurfs" in Cancun, Mexico July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
An inflatable iceberg, installed by Greenpeace activists to protest against climate change, floats down the Seine River in front the Eiffel tower in Paris July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Protesters demanding an end to wasteful Pentagon spending gather around a giant inflatable pig outside the lobbying headquarters of Lockheed Martin in Washington February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Protesters demonstrate next to an inflatable whale and a teepee with painted whales and dolphins outside the building where the International Whaling Commission (IWC) is being held during this week in Panama City July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An art installation entitled "Floating Echo", an inflatable Buddha by artist Chang-Jin Lee, is seen floating in the Harlem River at Socrates Sculpture Park in Queens, New York September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Greenpeace activists supporting sustainable energy laws raise an inflatable model of a wind turbine in front of Congress in Brasilia, Brazil February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
