Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Aug 16, 2014 | 1:30am IST

Big blow-ups

A floating sea turtle sculpture named 'Alpha Turtle', featuring a black and white rendering of coral reef structures, is pictured in front of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge in Sydney, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A floating sea turtle sculpture named 'Alpha Turtle', featuring a black and white rendering of coral reef structures, is pictured in front of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge in Sydney, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Saturday, August 16, 2014
A floating sea turtle sculpture named 'Alpha Turtle', featuring a black and white rendering of coral reef structures, is pictured in front of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge in Sydney, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
1 / 24
An giant inflatable figure in the shape of a pink river dolphin floats offshore of the Ponta Negra beach along the Amazon river in Manaus, Brazil July 27, 2014, part of a campaign to halt the killing of the dolphin. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

An giant inflatable figure in the shape of a pink river dolphin floats offshore of the Ponta Negra beach along the Amazon river in Manaus, Brazil July 27, 2014, part of a campaign to halt the killing of the dolphin. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Saturday, August 16, 2014
An giant inflatable figure in the shape of a pink river dolphin floats offshore of the Ponta Negra beach along the Amazon river in Manaus, Brazil July 27, 2014, part of a campaign to halt the killing of the dolphin. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
2 / 24
A giant inflated beach ball sits on the sand at Blackpool Beach in Blackpool, northern England August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

A giant inflated beach ball sits on the sand at Blackpool Beach in Blackpool, northern England August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Saturday, August 16, 2014
A giant inflated beach ball sits on the sand at Blackpool Beach in Blackpool, northern England August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
3 / 24
A giant inflatable "golden toad", which represents wealth and good fortune in traditional Chinese culture, is seen floating on a lake at the Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A giant inflatable "golden toad", which represents wealth and good fortune in traditional Chinese culture, is seen floating on a lake at the Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, August 16, 2014
A giant inflatable "golden toad", which represents wealth and good fortune in traditional Chinese culture, is seen floating on a lake at the Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 24
Giant inflatable rabbits are pictured on the shore of Sydney harbor on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Giant inflatable rabbits are pictured on the shore of Sydney harbor on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Giant inflatable rabbits are pictured on the shore of Sydney harbor on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
5 / 24
A man walks between giant inflatable soccer balls marked with red crosses placed by members of non-governmental organization Rio de Paz (Rio Peace) during a protest before the World Cup in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joedson Alves

A man walks between giant inflatable soccer balls marked with red crosses placed by members of non-governmental organization Rio de Paz (Rio Peace) during a protest before the World Cup in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil June 3,...more

Saturday, August 16, 2014
A man walks between giant inflatable soccer balls marked with red crosses placed by members of non-governmental organization Rio de Paz (Rio Peace) during a protest before the World Cup in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joedson Alves
Close
6 / 24
Argentina's fans celebrate around an inflatable balloon representing Christ the Redeemer after their team won the 2014 World Cup semi-finals against the Netherlands in Buenos Aires, Argentina July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Martin Acosta

Argentina's fans celebrate around an inflatable balloon representing Christ the Redeemer after their team won the 2014 World Cup semi-finals against the Netherlands in Buenos Aires, Argentina July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Martin Acosta

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Argentina's fans celebrate around an inflatable balloon representing Christ the Redeemer after their team won the 2014 World Cup semi-finals against the Netherlands in Buenos Aires, Argentina July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Martin Acosta
Close
7 / 24
Gallery staff stand next to "Love Me", an inflatable pig with wings, by South Korean artist Choi Jeong-hwa, during a preview of the Art Stage Singapore in Singapore January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Gallery staff stand next to "Love Me", an inflatable pig with wings, by South Korean artist Choi Jeong-hwa, during a preview of the Art Stage Singapore in Singapore January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Gallery staff stand next to "Love Me", an inflatable pig with wings, by South Korean artist Choi Jeong-hwa, during a preview of the Art Stage Singapore in Singapore January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
8 / 24
The giant inflatable Rubber Duck installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman floats on the Parramatta River in Western Sydney, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

The giant inflatable Rubber Duck installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman floats on the Parramatta River in Western Sydney, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Saturday, August 16, 2014
The giant inflatable Rubber Duck installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman floats on the Parramatta River in Western Sydney, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
9 / 24
Visitors walk next to inflatable plastic balloons, part of the "Dots Obsession" exhibition created by Japanese pop artist Yayoi Kusama in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Visitors walk next to inflatable plastic balloons, part of the "Dots Obsession" exhibition created by Japanese pop artist Yayoi Kusama in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Visitors walk next to inflatable plastic balloons, part of the "Dots Obsession" exhibition created by Japanese pop artist Yayoi Kusama in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
10 / 24
Los Angeles City Hall stands behind Exxopolis, an inflatable walk-in luminarium at Grand Park in Los Angeles, California, September 7, 2013. The inflatable walk-in luminarium, designed by Architects of Air, creates a maze of winding paths and domes featuring Islamic architecture, Archimedean solids, and Gothic cathedral designs. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Los Angeles City Hall stands behind Exxopolis, an inflatable walk-in luminarium at Grand Park in Los Angeles, California, September 7, 2013. The inflatable walk-in luminarium, designed by Architects of Air, creates a maze of winding paths and domes...more

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Los Angeles City Hall stands behind Exxopolis, an inflatable walk-in luminarium at Grand Park in Los Angeles, California, September 7, 2013. The inflatable walk-in luminarium, designed by Architects of Air, creates a maze of winding paths and domes featuring Islamic architecture, Archimedean solids, and Gothic cathedral designs. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
11 / 24
The latest work of art 'Big Air Package' by artist Christo, is pictured from outside and above during a preview at the Gasometer in Oberhausen, Germany March 15, 2013. The indoor installation 'Big Air Package' which was created for the former gas holder, is the largest ever inflated frameless envelope and the largest indoor sculpture ever made. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

The latest work of art 'Big Air Package' by artist Christo, is pictured from outside and above during a preview at the Gasometer in Oberhausen, Germany March 15, 2013. The indoor installation 'Big Air Package' which was created for the former gas...more

Saturday, August 16, 2014
The latest work of art 'Big Air Package' by artist Christo, is pictured from outside and above during a preview at the Gasometer in Oberhausen, Germany March 15, 2013. The indoor installation 'Big Air Package' which was created for the former gas holder, is the largest ever inflated frameless envelope and the largest indoor sculpture ever made. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
12 / 24
Journalists lie on the floor to take photos inside the latest work of art 'Big Air Package' by artist Christo, during a preview at the Gasometer in Oberhausen, Germany March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Journalists lie on the floor to take photos inside the latest work of art 'Big Air Package' by artist Christo, during a preview at the Gasometer in Oberhausen, Germany March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Journalists lie on the floor to take photos inside the latest work of art 'Big Air Package' by artist Christo, during a preview at the Gasometer in Oberhausen, Germany March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
13 / 24
An inflatable figure of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is seen in Caracas March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

An inflatable figure of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is seen in Caracas March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Saturday, August 16, 2014
An inflatable figure of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is seen in Caracas March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
14 / 24
A helicopter flies above air-filled beer glass sculptures in a barley field in Wittingen, Germany July 10, 2003. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

A helicopter flies above air-filled beer glass sculptures in a barley field in Wittingen, Germany July 10, 2003. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

Saturday, August 16, 2014
A helicopter flies above air-filled beer glass sculptures in a barley field in Wittingen, Germany July 10, 2003. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
Close
15 / 24
People observe as a Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman is being inflated on a lake at the Summer Palace in Beijing, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

People observe as a Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman is being inflated on a lake at the Summer Palace in Beijing, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, August 16, 2014
People observe as a Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman is being inflated on a lake at the Summer Palace in Beijing, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 24
A worker sprays paint on the beak of the "Rubber Duck" inflatable floating sculpture by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman at a factory in New Taipei City, Taiwan September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A worker sprays paint on the beak of the "Rubber Duck" inflatable floating sculpture by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman at a factory in New Taipei City, Taiwan September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Saturday, August 16, 2014
A worker sprays paint on the beak of the "Rubber Duck" inflatable floating sculpture by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman at a factory in New Taipei City, Taiwan September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
17 / 24
People walk past a giant inflatable bottle of the 2011 Beaujolais Nouveau wine in Paris November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

People walk past a giant inflatable bottle of the 2011 Beaujolais Nouveau wine in Paris November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Saturday, August 16, 2014
People walk past a giant inflatable bottle of the 2011 Beaujolais Nouveau wine in Paris November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
18 / 24
Men walk in front of a giant inflatable Smurf during a photo-call for the film "The Smurfs" in Cancun, Mexico July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Men walk in front of a giant inflatable Smurf during a photo-call for the film "The Smurfs" in Cancun, Mexico July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Men walk in front of a giant inflatable Smurf during a photo-call for the film "The Smurfs" in Cancun, Mexico July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Close
19 / 24
An inflatable iceberg, installed by Greenpeace activists to protest against climate change, floats down the Seine River in front the Eiffel tower in Paris July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

An inflatable iceberg, installed by Greenpeace activists to protest against climate change, floats down the Seine River in front the Eiffel tower in Paris July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Saturday, August 16, 2014
An inflatable iceberg, installed by Greenpeace activists to protest against climate change, floats down the Seine River in front the Eiffel tower in Paris July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
20 / 24
Protesters demanding an end to wasteful Pentagon spending gather around a giant inflatable pig outside the lobbying headquarters of Lockheed Martin in Washington February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Protesters demanding an end to wasteful Pentagon spending gather around a giant inflatable pig outside the lobbying headquarters of Lockheed Martin in Washington February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Protesters demanding an end to wasteful Pentagon spending gather around a giant inflatable pig outside the lobbying headquarters of Lockheed Martin in Washington February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
21 / 24
Protesters demonstrate next to an inflatable whale and a teepee with painted whales and dolphins outside the building where the International Whaling Commission (IWC) is being held during this week in Panama City July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Protesters demonstrate next to an inflatable whale and a teepee with painted whales and dolphins outside the building where the International Whaling Commission (IWC) is being held during this week in Panama City July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Protesters demonstrate next to an inflatable whale and a teepee with painted whales and dolphins outside the building where the International Whaling Commission (IWC) is being held during this week in Panama City July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
22 / 24
An art installation entitled "Floating Echo", an inflatable Buddha by artist Chang-Jin Lee, is seen floating in the Harlem River at Socrates Sculpture Park in Queens, New York September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

An art installation entitled "Floating Echo", an inflatable Buddha by artist Chang-Jin Lee, is seen floating in the Harlem River at Socrates Sculpture Park in Queens, New York September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, August 16, 2014
An art installation entitled "Floating Echo", an inflatable Buddha by artist Chang-Jin Lee, is seen floating in the Harlem River at Socrates Sculpture Park in Queens, New York September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
23 / 24
Greenpeace activists supporting sustainable energy laws raise an inflatable model of a wind turbine in front of Congress in Brasilia, Brazil February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Greenpeace activists supporting sustainable energy laws raise an inflatable model of a wind turbine in front of Congress in Brasilia, Brazil February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Greenpeace activists supporting sustainable energy laws raise an inflatable model of a wind turbine in front of Congress in Brasilia, Brazil February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Celebrating Independence Day

Celebrating Independence Day

Next Slideshows

Celebrating Independence Day

Celebrating Independence Day

India commemorates its Independence Day on August 15.

16 Aug 2014
Protests over Missouri teen's death

Protests over Missouri teen's death

Demonstrators protest the death of Michael Brown, who was shot in a struggle with police.

15 Aug 2014
Classic cars of Carmel

Classic cars of Carmel

Classic cars on display for Pebble Beach Automotive Week in the California city of Carmel.

15 Aug 2014
Walls of water

Walls of water

Mother Nature puts on a show with these giant waves.

15 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures