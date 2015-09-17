Big journey for little feet
A migrant carrying a baby is stopped by Hungarian police officers as he tries to escape on a field nearby a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An injured migrant carries a child during clashes with Hungarian riot police at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Karnok Csaba
A migrant child holds a baby as she arrives at a collection point near the Serbian-Hungarian border in Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A boy is seen through a police shield as a group of migrants try to pass through police blockades in Gevgelija, Macedonia September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tomislav Georgiev
Medics carry a seriously ill Syrian refugee child over Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Croatian policeman helps a boy as migrants board a bus in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Hungarian riot police fight migrants at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant child covers her face as she waits to be registered after crossing the border from Austria in Freilassing, Germany September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A crowd of migrants, mostly from Syria, wait at the main bus station in Istanbul, Turkey, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A migrant child stands in a tent on the side of a highway near Edirne, Turkey September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Danish police officer stands in front of a train arriving from Germany to Rodby in Denmark filled with migrants September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jens Norgaard Larsen/Scanpix
A migrant child plays with her doll as she sits inside a tent close to the border between Serbia and Hungary, near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Children guarded by Hungarian police play on the ground after being detained along with other migrants who illegally crossed from Serbia to Hungary near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A migrant boy waves from a bus after disembarking the Blue Star Patmos passenger ship which arrived from the Greek island of Lesbos, at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A migrant pulls a boy inside a train through a window at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Migrant's children rest on the ground near the border with Hungary in Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant boy walks on railways after crossing into the country from Serbia at the border near Roszke, Hungary September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Migrant's children sleep in a train at the station in Roszke, Hungary September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A refugee raises a child into the air as Syrian and Afghan refugees are seen on and around a dinghy that deflated before reaching the Greek island of Lesbos, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant boy rests on railways after crossing into the country from Serbia at the border near Roszke, Hungary September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
