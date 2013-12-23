Edition:
Big surf contest

<p>A surfer rides a wave during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, northern Spain, December 22, 2013. The best big wave riders in the world battled against six local wildcards from Spain's Basque Country region at Punta Galea, near Bilbao. South African surfer Grant Baker won the competition. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu</p>

<p>A surfer falls after riding a wave during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, northern Spain, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu</p>

<p>People watch surfers during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

<p>Surfers paddle past a wave during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

<p>A surfer rides a wave during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

<p>A surfer struggles as he is caught in white water during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

<p>Boys sitting on skateboards watch surfers during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

<p>A surfer rides a wave during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

<p>A surfer leaps from his board during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

<p>A man watches surfers with binoculars during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

