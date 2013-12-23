Big surf contest
A surfer rides a wave during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, northern Spain, December 22, 2013. The best big wave riders in the world battled against six local wildcards from Spain's Basque Country region at Punta Galea, near...more
A surfer rides a wave during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, northern Spain, December 22, 2013. The best big wave riders in the world battled against six local wildcards from Spain's Basque Country region at Punta Galea, near Bilbao. South African surfer Grant Baker won the competition. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A surfer falls after riding a wave during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, northern Spain, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A surfer falls after riding a wave during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, northern Spain, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
People watch surfers during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
People watch surfers during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
Surfers paddle past a wave during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
Surfers paddle past a wave during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
A surfer rides a wave during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
A surfer rides a wave during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
A surfer struggles as he is caught in white water during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
A surfer struggles as he is caught in white water during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
Boys sitting on skateboards watch surfers during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
Boys sitting on skateboards watch surfers during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
A surfer rides a wave during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
A surfer rides a wave during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
A surfer leaps from his board during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
A surfer leaps from his board during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
A man watches surfers with binoculars during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
A man watches surfers with binoculars during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
Next Slideshows
Pussy Riot: The early years
The members of Pussy Riot before forming the punk band.
The World of Robots
A look at the new generation of supercool robots.
Shipyards of Shanghai
While state-owned and better quality private shipyards have enough construction orders to keep busy into 2015 or 2016, the future looks grim for the rest, many...
Santa season
From SantaCon to scuba Santas, tis the season for Kris Kringle to appear.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.