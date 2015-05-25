Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon May 25, 2015 | 10:00pm IST

BikeFest at Myrtle Beach

Brandy Shelton of Greensboro, North Carolina, 'twerks' for a group of bikers on Ocean Boulevard during the 2015 Atlantic Beach Memorial Day BikeFest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina May 22, 2015. After three people were killed and seven wounded in shootings during 2014 Bikefest, State officials called for an end to the event that draws thousands to the family-friendly beach town.Their efforts were unsuccessful. Bikers returned to Myrtle Beach - just a week after a bloody motorcycle gang shootout in Waco, Texas. But this time authorities are more prepared, with dozens of new surveillance cameras and a police force three times the size of last year's. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Brandy Shelton of Greensboro, North Carolina, 'twerks' for a group of bikers on Ocean Boulevard during the 2015 Atlantic Beach Memorial Day BikeFest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina May 22, 2015. After three people were killed and seven wounded in...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Brandy Shelton of Greensboro, North Carolina, 'twerks' for a group of bikers on Ocean Boulevard during the 2015 Atlantic Beach Memorial Day BikeFest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina May 22, 2015. After three people were killed and seven wounded in shootings during 2014 Bikefest, State officials called for an end to the event that draws thousands to the family-friendly beach town.Their efforts were unsuccessful. Bikers returned to Myrtle Beach - just a week after a bloody motorcycle gang shootout in Waco, Texas. But this time authorities are more prepared, with dozens of new surveillance cameras and a police force three times the size of last year's. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
1 / 25
A custom Pepsi-themed sport bike sits idle by the extreme traffic on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A custom Pepsi-themed sport bike sits idle by the extreme traffic on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A custom Pepsi-themed sport bike sits idle by the extreme traffic on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
2 / 25
A biker burns out his tire along Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A biker burns out his tire along Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
A biker burns out his tire along Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
3 / 25
A biker and his passenger are seen along Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A biker and his passenger are seen along Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
A biker and his passenger are seen along Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
4 / 25
Bikers wait in traffic on Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Bikers wait in traffic on Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Bikers wait in traffic on Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
5 / 25
A girl wears shorts sold along the tourist area on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A girl wears shorts sold along the tourist area on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A girl wears shorts sold along the tourist area on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
6 / 25
Sierra "Lovely Amazin" Redd of Greensboro, North Carolina, poses for bikers on a custom Suzuki Katana on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Sierra "Lovely Amazin" Redd of Greensboro, North Carolina, poses for bikers on a custom Suzuki Katana on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Sierra "Lovely Amazin" Redd of Greensboro, North Carolina, poses for bikers on a custom Suzuki Katana on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
7 / 25
Bill Marion of Seattle, Washington, wears an Elvis mask at the Beach House Bar & Grill May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Bill Marion of Seattle, Washington, wears an Elvis mask at the Beach House Bar & Grill May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Bill Marion of Seattle, Washington, wears an Elvis mask at the Beach House Bar & Grill May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
8 / 25
A biker sits in traffic by the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A biker sits in traffic by the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A biker sits in traffic by the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
9 / 25
Houston Oliver takes his dog Sosa for a walk along Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Houston Oliver takes his dog Sosa for a walk along Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Houston Oliver takes his dog Sosa for a walk along Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
10 / 25
Trinity Jai of Columbus, Ohio, uses a selfie stick and phone to take a photo May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Trinity Jai of Columbus, Ohio, uses a selfie stick and phone to take a photo May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Trinity Jai of Columbus, Ohio, uses a selfie stick and phone to take a photo May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
11 / 25
Bikers cruise down Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Bikers cruise down Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Bikers cruise down Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
12 / 25
Festival-goers take a group selfie while waiting in traffic on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Festival-goers take a group selfie while waiting in traffic on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Festival-goers take a group selfie while waiting in traffic on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
13 / 25
A customized SUV cruises down Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A customized SUV cruises down Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
A customized SUV cruises down Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
14 / 25
A man who referred to himself as Slim Jugg sings along to a rap song on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A man who referred to himself as Slim Jugg sings along to a rap song on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A man who referred to himself as Slim Jugg sings along to a rap song on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
15 / 25
A customized car cruises down Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A customized car cruises down Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
A customized car cruises down Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
16 / 25
A customized sport bike is lit in neon lights as its driver waits in traffic on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A customized sport bike is lit in neon lights as its driver waits in traffic on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A customized sport bike is lit in neon lights as its driver waits in traffic on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
17 / 25
T-shirts are displayed for sale at a vendor's booth May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

T-shirts are displayed for sale at a vendor's booth May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
T-shirts are displayed for sale at a vendor's booth May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
18 / 25
Bikers cruise down Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Bikers cruise down Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Bikers cruise down Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
19 / 25
Kenyatta Redd of Martinsville, Virginia watches the crowds from the Beach House Bar & Grill May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Kenyatta Redd of Martinsville, Virginia watches the crowds from the Beach House Bar & Grill May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Kenyatta Redd of Martinsville, Virginia watches the crowds from the Beach House Bar & Grill May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
20 / 25
Bikers cruise down Kings Highway May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Bikers cruise down Kings Highway May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Bikers cruise down Kings Highway May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
21 / 25
A biker is seen through the metal fencing blocking both sides of Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A biker is seen through the metal fencing blocking both sides of Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A biker is seen through the metal fencing blocking both sides of Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
22 / 25
A member of an area SWAT team checks the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel, responding to a call that a tourist wielded a gun on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A member of an area SWAT team checks the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel, responding to a call that a tourist wielded a gun on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A member of an area SWAT team checks the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel, responding to a call that a tourist wielded a gun on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
23 / 25
Members of the Sportsman Motorcycle Club of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina check out the sights May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Members of the Sportsman Motorcycle Club of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina check out the sights May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Members of the Sportsman Motorcycle Club of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina check out the sights May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
24 / 25
A boy touches an old lawn jockey that has been painted white on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A boy touches an old lawn jockey that has been painted white on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A boy touches an old lawn jockey that has been painted white on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
North Korea's women workers

North Korea's women workers

Next Slideshows

North Korea's women workers

North Korea's women workers

Women earn more than 70 percent of household income in North Korea, mainly as traders in the informal markets that have proliferated in recent years.

25 May 2015
Rolling Thunder

Rolling Thunder

Thousands of riders take part in the annual Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration motorcycle run, seeking to highlight U.S. armed forces members...

25 May 2015
Ireland's gay referendum

Ireland's gay referendum

The Irish vote on whether to allow gay marriage, just two decades after they became the last country in Western Europe to decriminalize homosexuality.

22 May 2015
India this week

India this week

Some of our best photos this week.

22 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast