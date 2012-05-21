Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue May 22, 2012 | 5:00am IST

Bikers unite

<p>A biker known as Wild Bill, parks his bike at Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012 during the annual Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Spring Rally in and around Myrtle Beach. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

A biker known as Wild Bill, parks his bike at Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012 during the annual Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Spring Rally in and around Myrtle Beach. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A biker known as Wild Bill, parks his bike at Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012 during the annual Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Spring Rally in and around Myrtle Beach. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
1 / 10
<p>Christina Davie of Christiansburg, Virginia, waits outside the biker bar Suck Bang Blow in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012, during the annual Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Spring Rally in and around Myrtle Beach. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Christina Davie of Christiansburg, Virginia, waits outside the biker bar Suck Bang Blow in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012, during the annual Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Spring Rally in and around Myrtle Beach. REUTERS/Randall Hill more

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Christina Davie of Christiansburg, Virginia, waits outside the biker bar Suck Bang Blow in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012, during the annual Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Spring Rally in and around Myrtle Beach. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
2 / 10
<p>A biker watches the festivities during the Champion Midget Wrestling event at Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

A biker watches the festivities during the Champion Midget Wrestling event at Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A biker watches the festivities during the Champion Midget Wrestling event at Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
3 / 10
<p>Competitors wait to enter Suck Bang Blow biker bar during a slow ride competition in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. Later this week, events will start for the Atlantic Beach Bike Fest in nearby Atlantic Beach. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Competitors wait to enter Suck Bang Blow biker bar during a slow ride competition in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. Later this week, events will start for the Atlantic Beach Bike Fest in nearby Atlantic Beach. REUTERS/Randall Hill more

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Competitors wait to enter Suck Bang Blow biker bar during a slow ride competition in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. Later this week, events will start for the Atlantic Beach Bike Fest in nearby Atlantic Beach. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
4 / 10
<p>A fire eating performance artist who goes by the name of Torch, blows fire from his mouth at Suck Bang Blow biker bar, in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

A fire eating performance artist who goes by the name of Torch, blows fire from his mouth at Suck Bang Blow biker bar, in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A fire eating performance artist who goes by the name of Torch, blows fire from his mouth at Suck Bang Blow biker bar, in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
5 / 10
<p>Anastashia Powell of the beer girl troupe Hell's Belles, performs on a dance pole at Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Anastashia Powell of the beer girl troupe Hell's Belles, performs on a dance pole at Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Anastashia Powell of the beer girl troupe Hell's Belles, performs on a dance pole at Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
6 / 10
<p>A beer girl dances for customers and tips at Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

A beer girl dances for customers and tips at Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A beer girl dances for customers and tips at Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
7 / 10
<p>A biker leaves Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012 after competing in a slow ride competition inside the bar. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

A biker leaves Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012 after competing in a slow ride competition inside the bar. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A biker leaves Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012 after competing in a slow ride competition inside the bar. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
8 / 10
<p>Wrestlers Joe Kidd (bottom) and Alex Steel perform at the biker bar Suck Bang Blow in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. A midget troupe of wrestlers performs nightly during the annual Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Spring Rally, one of several annual rallies in and around Myrtle Beach. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Wrestlers Joe Kidd (bottom) and Alex Steel perform at the biker bar Suck Bang Blow in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. A midget troupe of wrestlers performs nightly during the annual Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Spring Rally, one of...more

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Wrestlers Joe Kidd (bottom) and Alex Steel perform at the biker bar Suck Bang Blow in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. A midget troupe of wrestlers performs nightly during the annual Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Spring Rally, one of several annual rallies in and around Myrtle Beach. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
9 / 10
<p>Beer girl Diana Brandetsas of Myrtle Beach works for tips at Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Beer girl Diana Brandetsas of Myrtle Beach works for tips at Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Beer girl Diana Brandetsas of Myrtle Beach works for tips at Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Quake damages historic town

Quake damages historic town

Next Slideshows

Quake damages historic town

Quake damages historic town

A strong earthquake rocked a large swathe of northern Italy, killing several and causing serious damage to the area's cultural heritage.

21 May 2012
Solar ring of fire

Solar ring of fire

An annular eclipse dimmed the skies over parts of Asia and North America, which briefly turned the sun into a blazing ring of fire.

21 May 2012
London dreams for wrestler Geeta

London dreams for wrestler Geeta

A look at the life of Geeta Phogat, the first female Indian wrestler to qualify for the Olympics.

21 May 2012
Til death do us bark

Til death do us bark

Scenes from a canine bridal shower.

19 May 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast