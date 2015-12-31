Bill Cosby charged
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for his arraignment on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania December 30, 2015. Cosby was charged on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a woman in 2004 after...more
Andrea Constand, who accuses Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her, walks in a park in Toronto, December 30, 2015. Cosby, who cultivated a father-figure image over decades, was charged on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a woman at his home in 2004...more
Bill Cosby arrives for his arraignment on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Andrea Constand, who accuses Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her, walks her dogs in Toronto, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Bill Cosby arrives with attorney Monique Pressley (R) for his arraignment on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Bill Cosby is pictured in this booking photo provided by Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and taken on December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Montgomery County District Attorney's Office/Handout via Reuters
Bill Cosby leaves his arraignment on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Bill Cosby arrives for his arraignment on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Bill Cosby exits the Montgomery County Courthouse after being arraigned on sexual assault charges in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Bill Cosby arrives for his arraignment on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Police set up a barrier in advance of the arrival of Bill Cosby for his arraignment on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Next Slideshows
Bill Cosby's accusers
More than 50 women have now come forward accusing the veteran comedian of sexually assaulting them decades ago.
Battle for Yemen
Conflict between Gulf Arab forces and the Houthis has killed almost 6,000 people and plunged the impoverished country into a humanitarian crisis.
Severe storms ravage U.S.
Tornadoes, torrential rains and flash flooding devastate states across the central U.S.
Wildfires rage across northern Spain
Firefighters fight dozens of wildfires in northern Spain that erupted after an unusual dry spell.
MORE IN PICTURES
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.
Ukraine Pride faces protests
Around 200 people protest as thousands march for gay pride in Kiev in a parade flanked by a thick cordon of helmeted police.
Endgame in Mosul
Iraqi forces begin storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul, in an assault they hope will be the last in the eight-month-old campaign to seize the militants' stronghold.
After the Grenfell fire
The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan
The U.S. Navy confirmed that all seven missing sailors on the USS Fitzgerald were found dead in flooded berthing compartments after the destroyer's collision with a container ship.