Pictures | Thu Dec 31, 2015 | 6:20am IST

Bill Cosby charged

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for his arraignment on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania December 30, 2015. Cosby was charged on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a woman in 2004 after allegedly plying her with drugs and alcohol, marking the first criminal case against a once-beloved performer whose father-figure persona was already left tattered by dozens of misconduct allegations. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Andrea Constand, who accuses Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her, walks in a park in Toronto, December 30, 2015. Cosby, who cultivated a father-figure image over decades, was charged on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a woman at his home in 2004 in the first criminal case against the comedian accused of misconduct by dozens of women. The accuser in the case, Constand, a former basketball team manager at Temple University in Philadelphia, Cosby's alma mater, is one of more than 50 women who have publicly accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them in incidents dating back decades. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Bill Cosby arrives for his arraignment on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Andrea Constand, who accuses Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her, walks her dogs in Toronto, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Bill Cosby arrives with attorney Monique Pressley (R) for his arraignment on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Bill Cosby is pictured in this booking photo provided by Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and taken on December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Montgomery County District Attorney's Office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Bill Cosby leaves his arraignment on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Bill Cosby arrives for his arraignment on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Bill Cosby exits the Montgomery County Courthouse after being arraigned on sexual assault charges in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Bill Cosby arrives for his arraignment on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Police set up a barrier in advance of the arrival of Bill Cosby for his arraignment on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
More than 50 women have now come forward accusing the veteran comedian of sexually assaulting them decades ago.

31 Dec 2015
