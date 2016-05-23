Billboard Awards
Millennium Award recipient Britney Spears performs a medley of songs at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pink performs "Just Like Fire". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Madonna performs "Nothing Compares 2 U". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ariana Grande performs "Dangerous Woman". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Go-Go's perform "We Got The Beat". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Troye Sivan performs "Youth". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Billboard Icon Award recipient Celine Dion performs "The Show Must Go On". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Weeknd blows a kiss as he accepts the award for Top R&B Song for "The Hills". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kesha gestures after she performed "It Ain't Me Babe". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Demi Lovato performs "Cool For The Summer". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Bieber accepts the award for Top Male Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani walk offstage hand in hand after performing "Go Ahead And Break My Heart". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rihanna performs "Love On The Brain". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fifth Harmony perform "Work From Home". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Joe Jonas and Dnce perform "Cake By The Ocean". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Wiz Khalifa accepts the award for Top Hot 100 Song for "See You Again". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nick Jonas performs "Close" with Tove Lo (L). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Millennium Award recipient Britney Spears performs a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Bieber (C) performs a medley of songs at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Seal and model Heidi Klum speak to a member of the audience during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Britney Spears poses backstage with her Millennium Award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
(L-R) NFL player Russell Wilson, singer Ciara, model Eudoxie Mbouguiengue and show co-host Ludacris arrive. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Z LaLa. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Britney Spears. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Rihanna. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Actress Kate Beckinsale. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Kesha. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Actress Laverne Cox. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Musician Steven Tyler. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Next Slideshows
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 69th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Revealing Cannes
Open backs, high slits and low cut dresses dominate the red carpet during the 69th Cannes Film Festival.
"The Last Face" of Cannes
Director Sean Penn presents his latest film "The Last Face" at the Cannes Film Festival.
amfAR gala at Cannes
Celebrities attend amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2016 event, during the 69th Cannes Film Festival.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.