Billboard Music Awards
Cher performs "Believe". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Drake with his many awards. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Celine Dion performs "My Heart Will Go On." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Miley Cyrus performs "Malibu". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musicians Alex Pall (L) of The Chainsmokers, Halsey (C), and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers accept the award for Top Hot 100 Song "Closer." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Camila Cabello performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lorde performs "Green Light". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Drake accepts Top Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Julia Michaels performs "Issues". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gwen Stefani presents Cher with the Billboard Icon Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicki Minaj and DJ David Guetta. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs "Believer". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Halsey performs "Now or Never." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hosts Vanessa Hudgens and Ludacris. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line with their awards for Top Collaboration for "Closer and Top Country Song for "H.O.L.Y." REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Kate Beckinsale presents Top Male Artist to Drake. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Jason Derulo performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rapper Lil Wayne performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Chainsmokers perform "Young." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ed Helm and Kevin Hart present the Top Collaboration award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Camila Cabello performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cher performs "If I could Turn Back Time." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Alexandra Daddario and Ansel Elgortc. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Designer with his awards for Top Rap Song and Top Streaming Song (Video) for 'Panda'. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Halsey performs "Now or Never." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line with their awards for Top Collaboration for "Closer and Top Country Song for "H.O.L.Y." REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Sam Hunt performs "Body Like a Back Road." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Logan Paul and Lindsey Stirling present the award for Top Social Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cher accepts the Billboard Icon Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Nicki Minaj performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jason Derulo performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Blake Shelton with his Top Country Artist award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Florida Georgia Line and John Legend perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Camila Cabello performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hosts Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Prince Michael Jackson presents the Top Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Celine Dion performs "My Heart Will Go On." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Aishwarya at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but...
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to...
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela...
MORE IN PICTURES
PM Modi's Portugal tour
Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.
Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India
Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Last Friday of Ramadan in India
Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.