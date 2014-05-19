Billboard Music Awards
Singer Robin Thicke performs "Get Her Back" at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jason Derulo jumps as he performs "Talk Dirty" at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Musician John Legend performs "All of Me" at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jason Derulo and 2 Chainz perform "Talk Dirty" at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Lorde performs. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood perform "Somethin' Bad". REUTERS/ Steve Marcus
5 Seconds of Summer perform "She Looks so Perfect". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Charli XCX and Iggy Azalea perform "Fancy". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singers Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull perform at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) (BILLBOARDAWARDS-SHOW)
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs "Tiptoe". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Rapper Whiz Khalifah presents the top R&B song award to singer Robin Thicke for t"Blurred Lines". REUTERS/ Steve Marcus
Ariana Grande performs "Problem". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Lorde accepts the top new artist award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Luke Bryan accepts the award for Top Country Artist. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard (R) of Florida Georgia Line perform "This is How We Roll" with Luke Bryan. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Country singer Shania Twain presents an award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Shakira performs "Empire". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
5 Seconds of Summer perform "She Looks so Perfect". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Ricky Martin performs "Vida". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
John Legend performs "All of Me". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jennifer Lopez as she performs. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Shakira performs "Empire". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Luke Bryan performs "Play it Again". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jason Derulo performs "Talk Dirty" with Snoop Dogg. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Claudia Leitte performs "We Are One" with Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Imagine Dragons accept the top rock album award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Katy Perry on a large screen as she accepts her award for Top Female Artist via satellite. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Pitbull performs at the start of the show. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Robin Thicke accepts the award for top R&B song for "Blurred Lines". REUTERS/ Steve Marcus
Iggy Azalea performs "Fancy". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Carrie Underwood accepts the milestone award. REUTERS/ Steve Marcus
Justin Timberlake is shown on a large screen as he accepts the award for Top Artist at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARDAWARDS-SHOW)
