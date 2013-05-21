Billboard Music Awards
Taylor Swift performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Taylor Swift performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jennifer Lopez performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jennifer Lopez performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Members of The Band Perry perform during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Members of The Band Perry perform during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Tracy Morgan and Psy perform during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Tracy Morgan and Psy perform during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne perform during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne perform during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Chris Brown performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Chris Brown performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Prince performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Prince performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Selena Gomez performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Selena Gomez performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Justin Bieber accepts the 'Milestone Award' onstage during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Justin Bieber accepts the 'Milestone Award' onstage during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Will.i.am performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Will.i.am performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Bruno Mars performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Bruno Mars performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
David Guetta performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
David Guetta performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Pitbull and Christina Aguilera perform during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Pitbull and Christina Aguilera perform during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Taylor Swift accepts the award for 'Top Billboard 200 Album' during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Taylor Swift accepts the award for 'Top Billboard 200 Album' during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Tracy Morgan speaks onstage during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Tracy Morgan speaks onstage during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Ed Sheeran performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Ed Sheeran performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Nicki Minaj speaks onstage during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Nicki Minaj speaks onstage during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
David Guetta accepts the award for 'Dance Artist of the Year' during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
David Guetta accepts the award for 'Dance Artist of the Year' during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Madonna accepts the award for 'Top Touring Artist' onstage during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Madonna accepts the award for 'Top Touring Artist' onstage during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miley Ray Cyrus arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miley Ray Cyrus arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Shania Twain arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Shania Twain arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Kesha arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Kesha arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Carly Rae Jepsen arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Carly Rae Jepsen arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Psy arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Psy arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Selena Gomez arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Selena Gomez arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Next Slideshows
Best of Eurovision
Denmark wins the latest euro-pop contest.
American Idol finale
Candice Glover, a soul singer from rural South Carolina, was named "American Idol", becoming the first female singer to win the television singing competition...
Arty Cars
Cars from around the world - available in classy, groovy and wonky.
Wango Tango 2013
Maroon 5, Avril Lavigne and Bruno Mars among other musicians perform at the Wango Tango concert in Carson, California.
MORE IN PICTURES
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala
Photos of Priyanka Chopra from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.