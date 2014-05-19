Billboard red carpet
Luke Bryan holds the award for top country artist backstage at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Luke Bryan holds the award for top country artist backstage at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Singer Kesha arrives at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Singer Kesha arrives at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Actress Sarah Hyland arrives at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/ L.E. Baskow
Actress Sarah Hyland arrives at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/ L.E. Baskow
Singer Brad Paisley poses backstage at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Singer Brad Paisley poses backstage at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Carrie Underwood holds the Milestone Award backstage at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Carrie Underwood holds the Milestone Award backstage at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Musician Josh Grobin, Brad Paisley, Kesha and Ludacris (L-R) pose backstage at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Musician Josh Grobin, Brad Paisley, Kesha and Ludacris (L-R) pose backstage at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Actor Tom Green arrives at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Actor Tom Green arrives at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Singer Jennifer Lopez poses with her Icon award backstage at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Singer Jennifer Lopez poses with her Icon award backstage at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Musician Josh Grobin arrives at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/ L.E. Baskow
Musician Josh Grobin arrives at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/ L.E. Baskow
Musician Pete Wentz arrives at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Musician Pete Wentz arrives at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Singer Kelly Rowland. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Singer Kelly Rowland. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Singer John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Singer John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Musician Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Musician Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Kesha. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Kesha. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Liv Warfield. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Liv Warfield. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Shakira. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Shakira. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Actress Danica McKellar. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Actress Danica McKellar. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Charli XCX. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Charli XCX. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Musician Luke Bryan and wife, Caroline Boyer. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Musician Luke Bryan and wife, Caroline Boyer. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Model Amber Rose. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Model Amber Rose. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Ben McKee, Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon and Daniel Platzman of Imagine Dragons. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Ben McKee, Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon and Daniel Platzman of Imagine Dragons. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Miranda Lambert. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Miranda Lambert. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Musician Natasha Bedingfield. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Musician Natasha Bedingfield. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Ludacris. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Ludacris. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Singer Jordan Sparks. REUTERS/ L.E. Baskow
Singer Jordan Sparks. REUTERS/ L.E. Baskow
Musician Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic (L) and Genevieve Tedder. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Musician Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic (L) and Genevieve Tedder. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Jason Derulo. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Jason Derulo. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Fred Durst. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Fred Durst. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Billy Ray Cyrus. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Billy Ray Cyrus. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Next Slideshows
Orange is the New Black premiere
Cast members celebrate season two of Netflix series "Orange is the New Black".
Playmate of the Year
Kennedy Summers is named Playboy's Playmate of the Year for 2014.
Curtain falls on Palm Springs show
The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies prepares to close its long-running revue in the California desert.
Cannes opening ceremony
On the red carpet as the Cannes Film Festival kicks off.
MORE IN PICTURES
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.