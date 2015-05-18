Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon May 18, 2015 | 7:20am IST

Billboard red carpet

(L-R) Actress/singer Zendaya, actress Hailee Steinfeld, musician Taylor Swift, model Lily Aldridge and model Martha Hunt arrive at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

(L-R) Actress/singer Zendaya, actress Hailee Steinfeld, musician Taylor Swift, model Lily Aldridge and model Martha Hunt arrive at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
(L-R) Actress/singer Zendaya, actress Hailee Steinfeld, musician Taylor Swift, model Lily Aldridge and model Martha Hunt arrive at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
1 / 33
Singer Jennifer Lopez arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Singer Jennifer Lopez arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Singer Jennifer Lopez arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
2 / 33
Rap artist Iggy Azalea arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Rap artist Iggy Azalea arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Rap artist Iggy Azalea arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
3 / 33
Singer Rita Ora arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Singer Rita Ora arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Singer Rita Ora arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
4 / 33
Model Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Model Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Model Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
5 / 33
Singer Dencia arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Singer Dencia arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Singer Dencia arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
6 / 33
Musician David Lee Roth arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Musician David Lee Roth arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Musician David Lee Roth arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
7 / 33
Singer Britney Spears and producer Charlie Ebersol arrive. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Singer Britney Spears and producer Charlie Ebersol arrive. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Singer Britney Spears and producer Charlie Ebersol arrive. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
8 / 33
Singer Mariah Carey arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Singer Mariah Carey arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Singer Mariah Carey arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
9 / 33
Model Kendell Jenner arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Model Kendell Jenner arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Model Kendell Jenner arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
10 / 33
Singer Meghan Trainor arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Singer Meghan Trainor arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Singer Meghan Trainor arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
11 / 33
Miss America 2015 Kira Kazantsev arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Miss America 2015 Kira Kazantsev arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Miss America 2015 Kira Kazantsev arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
12 / 33
Rapper 50 Cent arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Rapper 50 Cent arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Rapper 50 Cent arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
13 / 33
Actress Hailee Steinfeld arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Actress Hailee Steinfeld arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Actress Hailee Steinfeld arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
14 / 33
Musicians Mark Pellizzer, Ben Spivak, Nasri Atweh, and Alex Tanas of Magic! arrive. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Musicians Mark Pellizzer, Ben Spivak, Nasri Atweh, and Alex Tanas of Magic! arrive. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Musicians Mark Pellizzer, Ben Spivak, Nasri Atweh, and Alex Tanas of Magic! arrive. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
15 / 33
Actress Traci Ellis Ross from the sitcom "Black-ish" arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Actress Traci Ellis Ross from the sitcom "Black-ish" arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Actress Traci Ellis Ross from the sitcom "Black-ish" arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
16 / 33
Singer Ed Sheeran arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Singer Ed Sheeran arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Singer Ed Sheeran arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
17 / 33
Rapper Wiz Khalifa arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Rapper Wiz Khalifa arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Rapper Wiz Khalifa arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
18 / 33
Jussie Smollett (L) and Bryshere Y. Gray, from the drama series "Empire," arrive with singer Estelle (C). REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Jussie Smollett (L) and Bryshere Y. Gray, from the drama series "Empire," arrive with singer Estelle (C). REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Jussie Smollett (L) and Bryshere Y. Gray, from the drama series "Empire," arrive with singer Estelle (C). REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
19 / 33
The Pentatonix arrive. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

The Pentatonix arrive. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
The Pentatonix arrive. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
20 / 33
Model Natalie La Rose arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Model Natalie La Rose arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Model Natalie La Rose arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
21 / 33
Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of the band Florida Georgia Line arrive. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of the band Florida Georgia Line arrive. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of the band Florida Georgia Line arrive. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
22 / 33
Television personality Kylie Jenner arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Television personality Kylie Jenner arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Television personality Kylie Jenner arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
23 / 33
Singer Taylor Swift arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Singer Taylor Swift arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Singer Taylor Swift arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
24 / 33
Singer Zendaya arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Singer Zendaya arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Singer Zendaya arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
25 / 33
Actress Molly Ringwald arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Actress Molly Ringwald arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Actress Molly Ringwald arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
26 / 33
Actress Danica McKellar arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Actress Danica McKellar arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Actress Danica McKellar arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
27 / 33
Little Big Town arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Little Big Town arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Little Big Town arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
28 / 33
Model Kendall Jenner (L), designer Olivier Rousteing and model Jourdan Dunn arrive. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Model Kendall Jenner (L), designer Olivier Rousteing and model Jourdan Dunn arrive. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Model Kendall Jenner (L), designer Olivier Rousteing and model Jourdan Dunn arrive. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
29 / 33
Actress Taraji P. Henson arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Actress Taraji P. Henson arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Actress Taraji P. Henson arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
30 / 33
TV personality Giuliana Rancic arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

TV personality Giuliana Rancic arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
TV personality Giuliana Rancic arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
31 / 33
Model Chrissy Teigen arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Model Chrissy Teigen arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Model Chrissy Teigen arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
32 / 33
Actor and rap artist Bryshere Y. Gray, aka "Yazz The Greatest," arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Actor and rap artist Bryshere Y. Gray, aka "Yazz The Greatest," arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Actor and rap artist Bryshere Y. Gray, aka "Yazz The Greatest," arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
B.B. King: 1925 - 2015

B.B. King: 1925 - 2015

Next Slideshows

B.B. King: 1925 - 2015

B.B. King: 1925 - 2015

Blues legend B.B. King, who inspired a generation of guitarists from Eric Clapton to Stevie Ray Vaughan, has died in Las Vegas. He was 89.

15 May 2015
Mad Max: Fury Road at Cannes

Mad Max: Fury Road at Cannes

The stars come out for the Mad Max: Fury Road screening at the Cannes Film Festival.

15 May 2015
Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 68th edition of the film festival on the French Riviera.

13 May 2015
Gearing up for Cannes

Gearing up for Cannes

Final preparations are underway before actors, directors and producers descend on the French Riviera town.

12 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Indonesia religious police publicly cane two men for having gay sex.

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Actor Roger Moore, who won international fame playing British secret agent James Bond, has died of cancer at the age of 89.

Mourning for Manchester

Mourning for Manchester

Makeshift memorials and tributes to victims of the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast