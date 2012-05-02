Bin Laden compound: A year later
Children are seen through the window of a house under construction as they play cricket on the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
Children are seen through the window of a house under construction as they play cricket on the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
A boy stands at the rooftop of his house near the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 2, 2012. Osama bin Laden was killed a year ago, on May 2, 2011, by a United States special operations military unit in a raid on his...more
A boy stands at the rooftop of his house near the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 2, 2012. Osama bin Laden was killed a year ago, on May 2, 2011, by a United States special operations military unit in a raid on his compound in Abbottabad. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
A boy rests next to another boy standing at the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
A boy rests next to another boy standing at the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
Naseem Bibi, a sacked Pakistani health worker, talks to the media on the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
Naseem Bibi, a sacked Pakistani health worker, talks to the media on the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
Children play cricket on the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
Children play cricket on the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
A boy cycles past the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
A boy cycles past the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
A boy guides his sheep past the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
A boy guides his sheep past the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
Six-year-old Anum, poses for her uncle for a picture while visiting the site of the demolished compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Six-year-old Anum, poses for her uncle for a picture while visiting the site of the demolished compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A view of a wholesale vegetable market in Abbottabad April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A view of a wholesale vegetable market in Abbottabad April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Locals hang on the back of a van as they head to their town on the outskirts of Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Locals hang on the back of a van as they head to their town on the outskirts of Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man has his hair cut at a barber shop in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man has his hair cut at a barber shop in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Residents walk past a food stall in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Residents walk past a food stall in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man pauses while cooking pakoras at a stall in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man pauses while cooking pakoras at a stall in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Children eat potato chips at a food stall in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Children eat potato chips at a food stall in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man sits in a tea shop in Abbottabad April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man sits in a tea shop in Abbottabad April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
An elderly man stands in front of a political campaign billboard in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
An elderly man stands in front of a political campaign billboard in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A taxi driver smokes a cigarette while he waits for passengers along a road in Abbottabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A taxi driver smokes a cigarette while he waits for passengers along a road in Abbottabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Residents offer Friday prayers on the roof of Jamia Masjid Mandian in Abbottabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Residents offer Friday prayers on the roof of Jamia Masjid Mandian in Abbottabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Mumtaz takes care of her family's pet camels while travelling with her family in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Mumtaz takes care of her family's pet camels while travelling with her family in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man carries a tray with cups and pots to sell tea while crossing a road near a market in Abbottabad April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man carries a tray with cups and pots to sell tea while crossing a road near a market in Abbottabad April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Yasir, 12, uses a hammer to break a concrete block to scavenge for iron from the demolished compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Yasir, 12, uses a hammer to break a concrete block to scavenge for iron from the demolished compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
An elderly man rides a donkey along a road on the outskirts of Abbottabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
An elderly man rides a donkey along a road on the outskirts of Abbottabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man carries a basket of fruits on the outskirts of Abbottabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man carries a basket of fruits on the outskirts of Abbottabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man carries an empty canister on his head while heading to market in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man carries an empty canister on his head while heading to market in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man is silhouetted as he walks past the window of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Teaching Hospital in Abbottabad April 22, 2012, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man is silhouetted as he walks past the window of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Teaching Hospital in Abbottabad April 22, 2012, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man exercises in a gym in Abbottabad April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man exercises in a gym in Abbottabad April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
An advertising poster outside a gym in Abbottabad April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
An advertising poster outside a gym in Abbottabad April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
An elderly man rides a donkey along a road in the outskirt of Abbottabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
An elderly man rides a donkey along a road in the outskirt of Abbottabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Residents walk past policemen guarding the partially demolished compound where al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Residents walk past policemen guarding the partially demolished compound where al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A farmer works in a field on the outskirts of Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A farmer works in a field on the outskirts of Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Next Slideshows
May Day rallies
Thousands worldwide take to the streets for May Day protests.
Sudan conflict reignites
Border fighting has raised fears Sudan and South Sudan could return to all-out war, after failing to resolve a string of disputes over oil revenues and border...
Water woes plague India
Millions in India live in poverty with limited access to clean water and sanitation facilities.
Photos of the week
Our best photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.