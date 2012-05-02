Edition:
Bin Laden compound: A year later

<p>Children are seen through the window of a house under construction as they play cricket on the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed</p>

Children are seen through the window of a house under construction as they play cricket on the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

<p>A boy stands at the rooftop of his house near the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 2, 2012. Osama bin Laden was killed a year ago, on May 2, 2011, by a United States special operations military unit in a raid on his compound in Abbottabad. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed</p>

A boy stands at the rooftop of his house near the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 2, 2012. Osama bin Laden was killed a year ago, on May 2, 2011, by a United States special operations military unit in a raid on his compound in Abbottabad. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

<p>A boy rests next to another boy standing at the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed</p>

A boy rests next to another boy standing at the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

<p>Naseem Bibi, a sacked Pakistani health worker, talks to the media on the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed</p>

Naseem Bibi, a sacked Pakistani health worker, talks to the media on the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

<p>Children play cricket on the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed </p>

Children play cricket on the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

<p>A boy cycles past the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed</p>

A boy cycles past the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

<p>A boy guides his sheep past the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed</p>

A boy guides his sheep past the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

<p>Six-year-old Anum, poses for her uncle for a picture while visiting the site of the demolished compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

Six-year-old Anum, poses for her uncle for a picture while visiting the site of the demolished compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>A view of a wholesale vegetable market in Abbottabad April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

A view of a wholesale vegetable market in Abbottabad April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>Locals hang on the back of a van as they head to their town on the outskirts of Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

Locals hang on the back of a van as they head to their town on the outskirts of Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>A man has his hair cut at a barber shop in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

A man has his hair cut at a barber shop in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>Residents walk past a food stall in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

Residents walk past a food stall in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>A man pauses while cooking pakoras at a stall in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

A man pauses while cooking pakoras at a stall in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>Children eat potato chips at a food stall in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro </p>

Children eat potato chips at a food stall in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>A man sits in a tea shop in Abbottabad April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

A man sits in a tea shop in Abbottabad April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>An elderly man stands in front of a political campaign billboard in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

An elderly man stands in front of a political campaign billboard in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>A taxi driver smokes a cigarette while he waits for passengers along a road in Abbottabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

A taxi driver smokes a cigarette while he waits for passengers along a road in Abbottabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>Residents offer Friday prayers on the roof of Jamia Masjid Mandian in Abbottabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

Residents offer Friday prayers on the roof of Jamia Masjid Mandian in Abbottabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>Mumtaz takes care of her family's pet camels while travelling with her family in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

Mumtaz takes care of her family's pet camels while travelling with her family in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>A man carries a tray with cups and pots to sell tea while crossing a road near a market in Abbottabad April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

A man carries a tray with cups and pots to sell tea while crossing a road near a market in Abbottabad April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>Yasir, 12, uses a hammer to break a concrete block to scavenge for iron from the demolished compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

Yasir, 12, uses a hammer to break a concrete block to scavenge for iron from the demolished compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>An elderly man rides a donkey along a road on the outskirts of Abbottabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

An elderly man rides a donkey along a road on the outskirts of Abbottabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>A man carries a basket of fruits on the outskirts of Abbottabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

A man carries a basket of fruits on the outskirts of Abbottabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>A man carries an empty canister on his head while heading to market in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro </p>

A man carries an empty canister on his head while heading to market in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>A man is silhouetted as he walks past the window of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Teaching Hospital in Abbottabad April 22, 2012, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

A man is silhouetted as he walks past the window of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Teaching Hospital in Abbottabad April 22, 2012, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>A man exercises in a gym in Abbottabad April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

A man exercises in a gym in Abbottabad April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>An advertising poster outside a gym in Abbottabad April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

An advertising poster outside a gym in Abbottabad April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>An elderly man rides a donkey along a road in the outskirt of Abbottabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

An elderly man rides a donkey along a road in the outskirt of Abbottabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>Residents walk past policemen guarding the partially demolished compound where al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood</p>

Residents walk past policemen guarding the partially demolished compound where al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

<p>A farmer works in a field on the outskirts of Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

A farmer works in a field on the outskirts of Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

