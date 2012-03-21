Bin Laden film shoot

Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow (C) stands during a shoot at the filming location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 17, 2012. The film is based on the hunt for Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States who was killed by U.S. special forces in Pakistan in May 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma