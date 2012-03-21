Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Mar 21, 2012 | 9:50am IST

Bin Laden film shoot

<p>Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow (C) stands during a shoot at the filming location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 17, 2012. The film is based on the hunt for Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States who was killed by U.S. special forces in Pakistan in May 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow (C) stands during a shoot at the filming location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 17, 2012. The film is based on the hunt for Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks...more

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow (C) stands during a shoot at the filming location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 17, 2012. The film is based on the hunt for Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States who was killed by U.S. special forces in Pakistan in May 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
1 / 17
<p>Activists of radical Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Hindu group, shout slogans during a protest at the shooting site of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 2, 2012. Hindu radicals in the city protested against the shooting of the film on the hunt for Osama bin Laden, on the grounds that the film-makers were portraying Pakistan on Indian soil. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Activists of radical Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Hindu group, shout slogans during a protest at the shooting site of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 2, 2012. Hindu radicals in the city protested against the shooting of the film on...more

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Activists of radical Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Hindu group, shout slogans during a protest at the shooting site of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 2, 2012. Hindu radicals in the city protested against the shooting of the film on the hunt for Osama bin Laden, on the grounds that the film-makers were portraying Pakistan on Indian soil. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
2 / 17
<p>A crew member of Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow's team for the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" applies makeup on an actor during a shoot at the filming location in Chandigarh March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

A crew member of Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow's team for the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" applies makeup on an actor during a shoot at the filming location in Chandigarh March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

A crew member of Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow's team for the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" applies makeup on an actor during a shoot at the filming location in Chandigarh March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
3 / 17
<p>Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow speaks on a mobile phone during a shoot at the film location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow speaks on a mobile phone during a shoot at the film location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow speaks on a mobile phone during a shoot at the film location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
4 / 17
<p>Actress Jennifer Ehle arrives at the film location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Actress Jennifer Ehle arrives at the film location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Actress Jennifer Ehle arrives at the film location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
5 / 17
<p>Swedish actor Fares Fares embraces an unidentified crew member at the film location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Swedish actor Fares Fares embraces an unidentified crew member at the film location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Swedish actor Fares Fares embraces an unidentified crew member at the film location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
6 / 17
<p>British actor Mark Strong walks next to an Indian policeman upon his arrival at the airport for the shooting of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

British actor Mark Strong walks next to an Indian policeman upon his arrival at the airport for the shooting of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

British actor Mark Strong walks next to an Indian policeman upon his arrival at the airport for the shooting of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
7 / 17
<p>Actors Fares Fares (L) and Edgar Ramirez run during a shoot at the film location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Actors Fares Fares (L) and Edgar Ramirez run during a shoot at the film location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Actors Fares Fares (L) and Edgar Ramirez run during a shoot at the film location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
8 / 17
<p>Producer Colin Wilson talks with a crew member at the shooting site of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Producer Colin Wilson talks with a crew member at the shooting site of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Producer Colin Wilson talks with a crew member at the shooting site of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
9 / 17
<p>Actor Kyle Chandler arrives at the shooting site of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Actor Kyle Chandler arrives at the shooting site of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Actor Kyle Chandler arrives at the shooting site of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
10 / 17
<p>Actor Jason Clarke arrives at film location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Actor Jason Clarke arrives at film location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Actor Jason Clarke arrives at film location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
11 / 17
<p>Actress Jessica Chastain is seen at film location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Actress Jessica Chastain is seen at film location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Actress Jessica Chastain is seen at film location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
12 / 17
<p>Actress Jennifer Ehle arrives at film location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Actress Jennifer Ehle arrives at film location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Actress Jennifer Ehle arrives at film location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
13 / 17
<p>Unidentified cast members are seen at the filming location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Unidentified cast members are seen at the filming location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Unidentified cast members are seen at the filming location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
14 / 17
<p>Unidentified cast and crew members are seen at the shooting site of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Unidentified cast and crew members are seen at the shooting site of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Unidentified cast and crew members are seen at the shooting site of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
15 / 17
<p>Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow (R) talks to actors Kyle Chandler (L) and Edgar Ramirez as they arrive at the shooting site of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow (R) talks to actors Kyle Chandler (L) and Edgar Ramirez as they arrive at the shooting site of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow (R) talks to actors Kyle Chandler (L) and Edgar Ramirez as they arrive at the shooting site of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
16 / 17
<p>Swedish actor Fares Fares (L) is pictured at the shooting site of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Swedish actor Fares Fares (L) is pictured at the shooting site of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Swedish actor Fares Fares (L) is pictured at the shooting site of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Rites of Spring

Rites of Spring

Next Slideshows

Rites of Spring

Rites of Spring

Warm weather, and the earliest spring equinox in years, have people out enjoying the end of winter.

20 Mar 2012
The Grand Canyon Skywalk

The Grand Canyon Skywalk

Images from the unfinished tourist attraction.

20 Mar 2012
Teenage prostitutes of Bangladesh

Teenage prostitutes of Bangladesh

Girls as young as 12 work in brothels of Bangladesh.

20 Mar 2012
Inside a Bangladesh brothel

Inside a Bangladesh brothel

Hundreds of mostly teenage sex workers live a painful life of exploitation in Kandapara slum's brothel in Bangladesh.

19 Mar 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast