Bin Laden film shoot
Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow (C) stands during a shoot at the filming location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 17, 2012. The film is based on the hunt for Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States who was killed by U.S. special forces in Pakistan in May 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Activists of radical Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Hindu group, shout slogans during a protest at the shooting site of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 2, 2012. Hindu radicals in the city protested against the shooting of the film on the hunt for Osama bin Laden, on the grounds that the film-makers were portraying Pakistan on Indian soil. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A crew member of Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow's team for the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" applies makeup on an actor during a shoot at the filming location in Chandigarh March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow speaks on a mobile phone during a shoot at the film location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Actress Jennifer Ehle arrives at the film location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Swedish actor Fares Fares embraces an unidentified crew member at the film location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
British actor Mark Strong walks next to an Indian policeman upon his arrival at the airport for the shooting of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Actors Fares Fares (L) and Edgar Ramirez run during a shoot at the film location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Producer Colin Wilson talks with a crew member at the shooting site of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Actor Kyle Chandler arrives at the shooting site of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Actor Jason Clarke arrives at film location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Actress Jessica Chastain is seen at film location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Actress Jennifer Ehle arrives at film location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Unidentified cast members are seen at the filming location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Unidentified cast and crew members are seen at the shooting site of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow (R) talks to actors Kyle Chandler (L) and Edgar Ramirez as they arrive at the shooting site of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Swedish actor Fares Fares (L) is pictured at the shooting site of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in Chandigarh March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
