Birthplace of the Beatles
A mural of the Beatles is seen painted on the end of a row of terraced houses in Liverpool, northern England February 18, 2015. Fifty years on since the group performed for the last time in their home city the group's presence is still felt with fans...more
Graffiti left by Beatles fans covers the entrance to the former Strawberry Fields children's home in Liverpool northern England, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
French tourists take photographs of the childhood home of Paul McCartney in Liverpool northern England, Britain, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Tourists poses as Beatles in a themed coffee shop in Liverpool northern England, Britain, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Graffiti left by Beatles fans covers a painted road sign on a wall on Penny Lane in Liverpool northern England, March 2, 2015.REUTERS/Phil Noble
Graffiti left by Beatles fans covers a painted road sign on a wall on Penny Lane in Liverpool northern England, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A woman walks past a picture of the Beatles made from Jelly Beans in the window of a sweet shop in Liverpool northern England, Britain, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Women are seen in a Beatles themed coffee shop in Liverpool northern England, in Britain, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Tourists ride on a magical mystery tour mini-bus near Paul McCartney's childhood home in Liverpool northern England, Britain, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A statue hangs on a wall on Matthew Street home of the Cavern club in Liverpool northern England, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A woman looks out of the window of a shop above the Beatles Shop in Liverpool northern England, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Tourists on the 'Fab Four Taxi Tour' stop outside the gates of Strawberry Fields in Liverpool northern England, Britain, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Tourists pose for photographs next to a statue of John Lennon in Liverpool northern England, Britain, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Caricatures of the Beatles advertise a meal offer in the window of a pub in Liverpool northern England, Britain, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A boy queues to enter the Beatles Story museum in Liverpool northern England, Britain, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
People have a drink and listen to music inside the Cavern Club in Liverpool northern England, Britain, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A man walks past a mural depicting the faces of The Beatles inside the Cavern Club in Liverpool northern England, Britain, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Graffiti covers the walls and ceilings inside the Cavern Club in Liverpool northern England, Britain, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
People take photographs of the stage inside the Cavern Club in Liverpool northern England, Britain, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Miniature figures of the Beatles stand on a wall near Penny Lane in Liverpool northern England, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
