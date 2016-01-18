Bizarre buildings

A house built on a rock on the river Drina is seen near the western Serbian town of Bajina Basta, May 22, 2013. The house was built in 1968 by a group of young men who decided that the rock on the river was an ideal place for a tiny shelter,...more

A house built on a rock on the river Drina is seen near the western Serbian town of Bajina Basta, May 22, 2013. The house was built in 1968 by a group of young men who decided that the rock on the river was an ideal place for a tiny shelter, according to the house's co-owner, who was among those involved in its construction. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

